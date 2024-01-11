What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Jan. 12-14? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Friday, Jan. 12: Fiber Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Associated Artists of Pittsburgh

5-7 p.m.

Associated Artists of Pittsburgh and Creative Citizen Studios have teamed up to present this free opening reception featuring work created during a series of collaborative workshops held in the fall. AAP artists Tina Williams Brewer, Michelle Browne and Leah Patgorski will join CCS artists Mick Fisher, Jami Johnson, Lauren Lewandowski, Daijah Massie, Robyn McKee, Eva Perdziola and Gianfranco Schiaretta to present fiber works including sewing, felting and embroidery. The show is on view through Feb. 23 at AAP‘s Ice House Artist Studios space in Lawrenceville. A sensory-friendly reception will take place beforehand from 4 to 5 p.m. Information.

Friday, Jan. 12: “Had To Be There: Photographs by Erik Bauer” Book Release at Bottom Feeder Books

6-8 p.m.

Any fan of punk rock subculture, contemporary photography and Pittsburgh’s music scene can’t miss this celebration of a new book published by Michael Seamans of Mind Cure Records. The physical culmination of “a huge undertaking years in the making,” the book serves as a visual history of Pittsburgh’s underground music scene from 1979 to 1994 via the extensive photography of Erik Bauer. Be among the first to see the new publication, get it signed and meet Bauer and Seamans at tonight’s free opening party. The accompanying exhibition of Bauer photography will be on view at Bottom Feeder Books in Point Breeze through Jan. 26. Information.

Photo courtesy of Venture Outdoors.

Friday, Jan. 12: Owl Prowl Night Hike in North Park

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Practice your owl call, get your daily steps in and explore one of nature’s most remarkable creatures. Experience an evening under the stars during this hike offered by Venture Outdoors. Ray Morris, a master naturalist and birder with the Irwin Run Conservation Area, will lead the way as you learn how to call owls and listen to see if they respond. Tickets.

Friday, Jan. 12: 21+ Night: Astronomy Night at Carnegie Science Center

6-10 p.m.

Why spend happy hour in a bar when you can blast off into the weekend at a world-renowned planetarium? Carnegie Science Center’s next kid-free night is getting cosmic. Explore the final frontier with stargazing shows in the Buhl Planetarium. Experience the cool side of science with themed demonstrations delving into space, stargazing and astronomy. Tickets.

Pianist Yulianna Avdeeva. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Friday, Jan. 12-Sunday, Jan. 14: “Pictures at an Exhibition” at Heinz Hall

Various times

What does art sound like? Be transported to a Parisian garden, see “a hut running on chicken legs” and stroll through a museum when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Written by the Russian composer in 1874, the piano suite in 10 movements interprets an exhibit by architect and painter Viktor Hartmann at the Imperial Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg. The concert includes the Pittsburgh premiere of Martinů’s “Thunderbolt P-47 and Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” led by conductor Petr Popelka in his U.S. debut. The music is augmented by an exhibition in the lobby featuring work by local students alongside a display of Hartmann’s six surviving masterpieces. As part of the Sips @ the Symphony series, patrons can enjoy cocktails inspired by the music. On Jan. 12 and 13, the Overlook Room Bar is open for a post-concert cocktail hour. Tickets.

Charles “Teenie” Harris’ “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” with Loran Mann, Charles Harris, Matthew Moore and Tom McGarrity at a press conference, University of Pittsburgh,” 1966. © Carnegie Museum of Art.

Saturday, Jan. 13 & Sunday, Jan. 14: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Words and Action at Carnegie Museum of Art

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

To honor Martin Luther King weekend, the Carnegie Museum of Art invites the public to examine the ways that the civil rights leader continues to shape our perspectives on poverty, race, power and war. Throughout the day, take a seat in the museum’s theater to watch a compilation of King’s speeches and experience how his words and ideas guide contemporary social and economic justice movements. At 2 p.m., the Renaissance City Choir will perform in the Hall of Architecture as part of the Sounds for the Season concert series. The activities are free and no registration is required. For things to do on MLK Day, go here.

Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Into the Mist. Photo by Phil Johnson ll.

Saturday, Jan. 13 & Sunday, Jan. 14: Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Into the Mist at Phipps

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Winter has arrived and Phipps has the perfect panacea with this engaging exhibit that showcases orchids and bonsai. Check out a glowing 8-foot wall overflowing with mist, watch a whimsical waterfall trickle down boulders and bonsai, and see shimmering silver plant materials. Admire orchids in vibrant shades of pink, yellow and cream, traverse a misty pass inspired by Japanese culture and be amazed by a cascade of bonsai. Tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 13: Wick Monet International Film Festival at the Harris Theater

12:30-8:30 p.m.

Great things come in small packages at this international film festival. The aim is to showcase short films with big stories that are often overlooked. For its second annual edition, the festival presents three blocks focusing on perspectives from around the globe and local talent. The thought-provoking works are all under 40 minutes. Enhancing the screenings will be live music. Tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 13: Chili Cook-off at Goodlander Cocktail Brewery

3 p.m.

Chili and cocktails? Where do we sign up?! Make like Homer Simpson and slip on your “chili boots” for this free culinary affair in Larimer. A dozen cooks will show off their chili recipes, which will be sized up by a panel of expert judges from Spak Brothers and the Stuntpig Food Truck. Yes, trophies will be dispensed. Register. Tami Dixon performs in the original “South Side Stories” in 2013. Photo courtesy of Suellen Fitzsimmons.

Sunday, Jan. 14: “South Side Stories Revisited” at City Theatre Company

7 p.m.

City Theatre kicks off 2024 with a twist on a neighborhood classic. It’s been one decade since Pittsburgh-based playwright and performer Tami Dixon wrote her original version of “South Side Stories” and now she’s back to continue the conversation. How has the neighborhood changed? Over the past year, Dixon again took to the streets to talk to South Side residents. In August, NEXT caught up with Dixon to explore her creative practice. Don’t miss the culmination of this real-life research from the streets to the stage. Tickets.

