What's going on this week in Pittsburgh, Feb. 27-March 5?

Monday, Feb. 27: Emmanuel Iduma at City of Asylum

7-8:30 p.m.

As part of City of Asylum’s International Reading Series, Emmanuel Iduma presents a reading from his new memoir, “I Am Still With You: A Reckoning with Silence, Inheritance and History,” which blends travelogue, poetry and photography. Audiences will follow Iduma on an epic journey through Africa — from Dakar to Khartoum to Casablanca — as he seeks the truth about his uncle who disappeared during the Nigerian Civil War. Register for free.

Cast from “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom.” Photo courtesy of the artist management.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Sitcom” at the Byham Theater

7:30 p.m.

Lucille Ball paved the way for generations of comedians both on and off screen. Now, this one-night-only show penned by playwright Gregg Oppenheimer — son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer — delves into the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television forever. Queen of Comedy devotees can’t miss this heartwarming and hilarious night celebrating one of television’s most influential shows and stars. Producing director is Susan Albert Loewenberg of L.A. Theatre Works and Lucy and Desi’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, serves as technical advisor. Buy tickets.



Wednesday, March 1: Celebrate to Elevate at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Join United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council to reconnect with friends and colleagues and be inspired by the lives of women and their families. The festivities kick off with a welcome reception and cocktails. Artist Jennifer Haefeli of Wild Root Creations will create a live painting for the auction and prize drawings and raffles will be held throughout the night. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Fortune Feimster’s Facebook page.

Thursday, March 2: Fortune Feimster at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

She made her TV debut on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” stars as Colette on “The Mindy Project” and recently released her Netflix special, “Good Fortune.” Tonight, the charismatic comedian, writer and actress Fortune Feimster brings her new Live Laugh Love! tour to town and a late show has been added due to demand. Experience live how Feimster uses confessional comedy, laughter and storytelling to bring people of all walks of life together. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show Facebook page.

Friday, March 3: Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Various times

Spanning 10 days and 10 acres, the country’s largest home event is the perfect place to hatch new projects for spring. For its 42nd anniversary, the convention features 1,500 exhibits showcasing top products and services. Think big inside the interactive Dream Home Innovation Center, design a backyard oasis and turn your ultimate kitchen concept into a reality. Don’t miss the Farm to Table Expo with cooking demonstrations, gardening classes, food and beverage vendors and more. See hours and buy tickets.

Friday, March 3: Unblurred Art Crawl on Penn Avenue

5:30-10 p.m.

The weather is perfect for this roving open house-style event highlighting all that’s new in Bloomfield and Garfield from 4800 to 5500 Penn Ave. There’s so much to experience at cultural and commercial destinations — new exhibitions by April Friges and Nicole Czapinksi at Silver Eye Center for Photography, dance classes at Level Up, crafty gifts at Workshop PGH, contemporary art at Pittsburgh Glass Center and much more.

Friday, March 3-Sunday, March 5: Horror Realm Convention at the Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh South

Various times

George Romero launched an entire genre of horror film in Pittsburgh, so it’s no wonder that this convention of creep is so popular. The three-day terror fest features specialty vendors peddling DVDs, artwork, apparel, collectibles, memorabilia, books, toys and comics. Gore fans gather to play games, meet cinema celebs, participate in contests, attend panel discussions, watch horror flicks and lots more. See show times and buy tickets.

Friday, March 3: Monterey Annex Show Opening Reception at the Mattress Factory

6-8 p.m.

Be there where three new distinct exhibitions are unveiled tonight in the museum’s Monterey Annex. Featured artists Lenka Clayton & Phillip Andrew Lewis, Lydia Rosenberg and Katie Bullock were selected by visiting curator Denise Markonish of MASS MoCA as part of the museum’s regional open call. Throughout the duration of their collaborative installation, “The Museum Collects Itself,” Clayton & Lewis will redirect all trash generated by the museum’s daily operations to the gallery – to be stored, catalogued and displayed instead of thrown away. In “Do this while I wait,” Rosenberg presents her “novel-as-sculpture project” exploring a narrative text about objects. With “As Seen From the Surface,” Bullock draws from her archive of videos, drawings and diagrams. The free event includes exhibition walk-throughs and opportunities to meet the artists.

Friday, March 3: Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors Wine Tasting and Silent Auction at the Duquesne Club

7 p.m.

Tickets are going fast for this 26th annual benefit bash supporting the CLO’s Education and Community Engagement Programs. At the swanky Downtown club, gala-goers will enjoy fabulous wine, spirits and hors d’oeuvres and an extensive silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind packages.

Friday, March 3: How I Learned What I Learned at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

7:30 p.m.

A legendary Pittsburgh playwright and a beloved Pittsburgh actor come together for the center’s Beyond the Red Door series. Wali Jamal returns to the stage with his critically acclaimed performance of August Wilson’s autobiographical, one-man-show. Audiences will walk with Wilson through his remarkable life — up to the completion of his award-winning 10-play series, “The American Century Cycle” — and will meet captivating people who helped to shape him as a person and a playwright. Buy tickets.

Friday, March 3: An Evening With Fran Lebowitz at Carnegie Music Hall

7:30 p.m.

Don’t put off getting tickets for this can’t-miss night with one of the planet’s most insightful social commentators. Known for her sardonic social commentary on American life to views on current events and the media to her NYC state of mind and association with pop culture icons like Andy Warhol, a night with author, public speaker and occasional actor Fran Lebowitz is always one to remember.

Friday, March 3: History Uncorked at Heinz History Center

7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s premiere young professionals party pays tribute to a local legend. Dubbed “A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood,” the festivities feature block party-inspired activities and entertainment on every floor. Unwind with friends and peers while enjoying themed cocktails, Burgh bites and a dance party with local DJs. Play games with the Trivia Jockeys, sit for a tarot card reading and bid in the silent auction. Buy tickets.

Friday, March 3: (in person) at The Space Upstairs

8 p.m.

Ever wonder what goes on inside dancers’ heads while they’re performing? Explore this compelling question with The Pillow Project’s newest and most ambitious work. Watch with wonder as 13 performers “reveal the live, real-time dance of thoughts behind the dance we see on the stage.” Set to live music by Mark Miccelli, it’s an entirely new experience for both audiences and dancers as the ensemble explores vulnerability, perception, process, choice and chance, response and reaction, and improvisation. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Saturday, March 4: Seed Swap at Carnegie Library (Main)

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pre-game spring at this seed celebration hatched by CLP, Phipps and Grow Pittsburgh. Bring untreated, non-GMO seeds to share or pick up free seeds donated by local gardeners, farmers and businesses. Chat with master gardeners, participate in seed and gardening workshops and watch the documentary “Gather.” The day includes activities for children and teens, a photobooth and historic displays.

Saturday, March 4: Drink the Cookie Table at Necromancer Brewing

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Pittsburgh loves its beer and its cookie tables, so why not combine these two gastronomical pleasures? Fueled By Hops teams up with the city’s favorite dessert producers to create unique brews that will satisfy every sweet tooth. Taste 20 one-of-a-kind collaborations showcasing dessert beers and enjoy music by DJ Scottro. Tickets include unlimited pours in a commemorative tasting glass.

Saturday, March 4: Big Night Hollywood at the JCC

7:30 p.m.

Everyone is a star at the JCC’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Walk the red carpet, strike a glam pose and converge on the set of the Squirrel Hill Studios for a Tinsel Town-themed night of dinner and dancing. Find raised are crucial to helping the community hub sustain its inclusive programming after being dramatically impacted by the pandemic. Buy tickets.

Photos courtesy of MCG Jazz.

Saturday, March 4: 5 Women Saxophone Journeys at MCG Jazz Concert Hall

7:30 p.m.

In this world premiere, five musicians — Su Terry, Erica Lindsay, Virginia Mayhew, Laura J. Dreyer and Fostina Dixon — share their journeys as women saxophonists. The evening spotlights each artist’s distinct style and original compositions in a variety of ensemble configurations from duos to octets. While empowering more females to see themselves in a male-dominated art form, the event aims to enact change in education, performance and acceptance for women in jazz. The event includes a meet-and-greet reception. Buy tickets.

Saturday, March 4: Sync’d 8 at The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

8 p.m.

After presenting work online during the pandemic, the Sync’d multimedia series returns IRL with a night of locally made videos and sounds in Garfield. Pittsburgh band Skeletonized and the duo of Ben Opie & Adam Kantz will perform original, live soundtracks for the first time to accompany contemporary silent movies made by 10 local and regional visual artists.

Sunday, March 5: Resonance Works at Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall

3 p.m.

Spend a Sunday afternoon in Carnegie where Resonance Works celebrates its milestone 10th anniversary season with a free concert conducted by Maria Sensi Sellner. Exploring themes of remembrance and possibility, the production includes Aaron Copland’s vibrant “Appalachian Spring,” works by Pulitzer Prize-winners Caroline Shaw and George Walker and the world premiere of “An Anchor in Time” by Gilda Lyons.



