What's going on this week in Pittsburgh, Jan. 2-8? Find out here.



Tuesday, Jan. 3: Leave No Trace Hike at Boyce Park

12 p.m.

Heard the expression “leave no trace” but not sure what it means? Trek into the woods to learn about the seven principles of “leave no trace” for minimizing your impact on the environment after enjoying meaningful time in nature. Hikers will also explore tracks and signs of animal movement in the park. Register for free.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Kenny Blake at Liberty Magic

5 p.m.

Next up to take the stage for this free jazz series in the Cultural District is acclaimed saxophonist and composer Kenny Blake. Creating a “soul hybrid” blend of traditional jazz with modern rhythm and blues, Blake has released albums on Heads Up Records and has recorded with countless artists from Chizmo Charles and Donny Iris, to Billy Price and Pure Gold.

Hairspray. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Tuesday, Jan. 3-Sunday, Jan. 8: “Hairspray” at the Benedum Center

7:30 p.m.

Be transported to 1960s Baltimore to watch 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. This new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Full Moon Headlamp Hike at Frick Park

6-8 p.m.

Welcome the Wolf Moon during this 4-mile hike led by 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. Enjoy the winter wonderland and traverse trails using red light headlamps that help preserve night vision and enhance the experience of hiking in the woods at night. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Steve Valentine at Liberty Magic

7:30 p.m.

After perfecting his comedic chops on screen, Steve Valentine is fusing his two passions — magic and acting — on stage. If you love him in “Crossing Jordan,” “The Big Bang Theory” or “Hot In Cleveland,” you can’t miss Valentine’s award-winning sleight-of-hand skills. Buy tickets.

Judy Collins. Photo by Shervin Lainez.

Thursday, Jan. 5: Judy Collins at the Byham Theater

7 p.m.

Fans of Judy Collins have waited patiently for this show to be rescheduled and can’t miss the cultural treasure when she lights up the intimate Downtown theater with her prolific song craft and unparalleled voice. Collins’ 50-year career spans a range of musical genres and numerous collaborators, a Grammy Award and an Oscar nomination as well as passionate social activism. Buy tickets.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo.” Photo by Maja Prgomet.

Thursday, Jan. 5-Sunday, Jan. 8: Cirque du Soleil at PPG Paints Arena

7:30 p.m.

The world’s largest contemporary circus producer makes its much-anticipated return to the Burgh with “Corteo.” Depicting a “joyous procession imagined by a clown,” the show features a central stage, hand-painted curtains inspired by the Eiffel Tower, baroque circus arts and charming music. Buy tickets.

Friday, Jan. 6-Sunday, Jan. 8: Januscary Film Festival at the Harris Theater

Various times

Scarier than ever, this six-day fright fest showcases films spanning contemporary and classic takes on the genre. Take a break to laugh it off with a one-day “Abbott & Costello” double feature on Jan. 8 (kiddos 12 and under are free!). See showtimes and buy tickets.

Friday, Jan. 6: Casual Fridays at Palate Partners

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Forget dry January — kick off the weekend enjoying a sampling of six wines, bread and cheese from the Burgh’s beloved Pennsylvania Macaroni Company and a mini-lesson from wine experts. Buy tickets.

Friday, Jan. 6: Nerd Night Party at Spirit

6:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

If you love Nerd Night’s live presentation series, don’t miss the collective’s first-ever house party. The festivities begin with with a “speed friending” icebreaker and then kick into high gear with music, all sorts of social games, activities led by City of Play and plenty of quality mingling time. Buy tickets.

Friday, Jan. 6: The Stand Up Laboratory at Arcade Comedy Theater

9:30 p.m.

One of the Burgh’s leading comedy nonprofits is launching a new incubator space to support local voices in the field. Pop into The Lab to check out a rotating mix of featured performers along with a roster of comedians selected from online submissions. Buy tickets.

Friday, Jan. 6: Diamond Life at Spirit

9:30 p.m.

David Bowie fans will commune on the dance floor to celebrate the icon who left this planet six years ago this week. Dance your way into 2023 with DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time — plus visuals by Tom Frank.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh RV Show.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Pittsburgh RV Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

If you’ve been considering the recreational vehicle lifestyle, this is the best place to get a glimpse of the mobile subculture. Take to the open road with nine acres and nine days of RVs ranging from folding camping trailers to high-end motor homes — and receive expert advice from industry reps. See show hours and buy tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Nocturnal Animals Encounter at Round Hill Farm

1-2 p.m.

What do animals do while we snooze? Join the Allegheny County Park Rangers and the Human Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh Wildlife Center to explore the fascinating world of nocturnal animals and enjoy a meet-and-greet with some sweet creatures. Register for free.

C Street Brass. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Sounds for the Season: C Street Brass

2-3 p.m.

Ring in the new year with life-affirming music performed by Pittsburgh-based jazz quintet C Street Brass in the museum’s Hall of Architecture. CMU’s Ensemble-in-Residence from 2012 to 2015, the dynamic group has performed around the country and has toured internationally in Tbilisi, Georgia and Doha, Qatar. The performance is free with museum admission.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Calm, Cool Artist Reception at Zynka Gallery

5-8 p.m.

Sharpsburg’s Zynka Gallery starts off 2023 with contemporary art that encourages thoughtful reflection, consideration and inspiration. At tonight’s free opening reception, attendees will see a new group exhibition featuring work by Mary Dorfner Hay, Kathleen Mulcahy, Brian Peters and Travis K. Schwab.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Black & Ghost Tour in Downtown Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

Experience Downtown’s spooky side with Walk the Burgh. Tour iconic landmarks beautifully illuminated in the darker and colder month of January, and learn about the spirits lurking within them. Dogs are welcome with advance notice. The eerie excursion begins at 1049 Penn Ave. Buy tickets.

Saturday, January 7: “Mothermotherland” at City Theatre

6-8 p.m.

Join the World Affairs Council and Slovo. Theater Group for a free performance and talk-back of “Mothermotherland” on the South Side. Developed by Ukrainians in residence with playwright Audrey Rose Dégez, the original devised theater performance is based on the artists’ personal experiences and the war in Ukraine, and is inspired by Mykoly Khyvylovy’s 1924 novella “I am (a Romantic).” Register for free.

Saturday, Jan. 7: The Power of Poetry at Carlow University

7 p.m.

Celebrating the legacy of the International Poetry Forum and its founder, Samuel Hazo. This evening of poetry and music at Rosemary Heyl Theatre includes acclaimed writers, MFA students and mentors, and members of Pittsburgh’s diverse cultural community. Featured writers include Richard Blanco, the 5th inaugural poet of the U.S., poet and writer Naomi Shihab Nye and U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Title Town Soul & Funk Party at Spirit

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Dance off the ghosts of 2022 with five hours of soul and funk spun on old-school wax, including many tunes recorded right here in the Burgh. One of Pittsburgh’s most popular dance parties will keep you warm into the wee hours with everything from Motown, Stax and disco, to Latin boogaloo, Northern Soul and R&B culled from the DJs’ collections of hand-picked vinyl 45s.

Photos courtesy of City of Asylum.

Sunday, Jan. 8: Free Association Reading Series at City of Asylum

4 p.m.

Wind down from the weekend at this intimate reading series amplifying the voices of exceptional local writers. Co-curated by Pat Hart and Marc Nieson, the afternoon program features City of Asylum writer-in-residence Jorge Olivera Castillo, along with Viriginia Montanez, Yvonne McBride and Richard Gegick. Register for free.