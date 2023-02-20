What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, Feb. 20-26? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols and weather-related updates. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, Feb. 20: CSA Week with Blackberry Meadows Farm

Various times

Despite Phil’s shadow, we’re all counting down the days until spring. Jumpstart the growing season by celebrating Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Week at Blackberry Meadows Farm in Natrona Heights. The weeklong national event promotes the membership system that connects consumers to fresh farm-to-hand foods and products.

Photo courtesy of Blackberry Meadows Farm.

Monday, Feb. 20-Thursday, Feb. 23: Oscar Nominated Short Films at Row House Cinema

Various times

Pittsburgh cinephiles have another chance to catch up on their viewing before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. Shorts in the three Oscar categories – animation, documentary and live-action – are showing this week at Lawrenceville’s indie movie house. Film-goers can grab libations next door at Bierport and guess the winners in a poll for the chance to win a movie pass. See showtimes and buy tickets.



Monday, Feb. 20: Patricia Lockwood at Carnegie Music Hall

7:30 p.m.

For its next Ten Evenings event, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures welcomes award-winning poet, novelist and essayist Patricia Lockwood, whose 2021 debut book, “No One Is Talking About This,” won the Dylan Thomas Prize. Lockwood will be joined in conversation with novelist Clare Beams, author of “The Illness Lesson.” Buy tickets.

Monday, Feb. 20: New Moon Night Hike in South Park

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Explore the terrain and history of South Park on the darkest night of the month illuminated by the glow of the new moon. The leisurely-paced 2.5-mile hike features a stop at the historic South Park Cascades plus time for stargazing. Headlamps are included in the registration fee.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: NEXTpittsburgh Live Podcast at Café Momentum

5:30-8:30 p.m.

If you’ve always wanted to sit in on a podcast while it’s being recorded live, tonight is your chance. Join Natalie Bencivenga and Tony Norman for a taping of NEXTpittsburgh’s new podcast “In Other News,” which unpacks newsworthy happenings you might not have heard about elsewhere. Café Momentum Executive Director Gene Walker joins the discussion to talk about the new restaurant and culinary training program for justice-involved youth. The event includes aperitifs and appetizers, a family-style dinner with dessert and a Q&A. Buy tickets.

Yaw Owusu. Photo courtesy of Alma I Lewis.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Open House and Artist Talk at ALMA|LEWIS

6 p.m.

ALMA|LEWIS welcomes its newest visiting artist and you’re invited to join the studio’s open house celebration. Stop by and meet the gallery’s fourth artist-in-residence, Yaw Owusu, hear about his creative practice and see his works in progress. Born in Kumasi, Ghana, in 1992, Owusu is a New York-based visual artist who creates sculptural installations that repurpose and transform found objects such as steel, gold, silver, copper and coins. Register for free.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Mardi Gras Party at G’s on Liberty

6-8:30 p.m.

If you can’t be in the Big Easy for the biggest party of the year, join the revelry in Bloomfield, where Jimmy Z and Rick Gallagher will perform jazz numbers and tunes from the Great American Songbook. Sip a Hurricane or a Ramos Gin Fizz, savor Louisiana-inspired cuisine and get decked out in vibrant masks and beads.

Beetlejuice. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: “Beetlejuice” at the Benedum Center

7:30 p.m.

If you love Tim Burton’s iconic fantasy flick, you can’t miss this hauntingly hilarious musical. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, “Beetlejuice” features Justin Collette and Isabella Esler. The irreverent, eye-popping and heartwarming show features an original score by Eddie Perfect, book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and choreography by Connor Gallagher. Buy tickets before they sell out.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Scott Kelly at Heinz Hall

8 p.m.

He made history as the first American astronaut to complete a record-breaking yearlong mission aboard the International Space Station and now Scott Kelly shares his remarkable experiences during the Pittsburgh Speakers Series. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Thursday, Feb. 24: “Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries” at the Byham Theater

10:15 a.m. & 7 p..m.

Northern Ireland’s premiere children’s theatre company is coming to town and you won’t believe your eyes — or how much this show will make you love math. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Bridge Theater Series continues with a spectacular show blending magic, math, theater and digital technology to create an imaginative and interactive performance that proves that yes, math can be fun. Buy tickets.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Refractions Conversation Series at Carnegie Museum of Art

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Before it closes on April 2, take a deep dive into the 58th Carnegie International with this free series of conversations, readings and performances. Tonight’s discussion features writer, art historian and curator. Zahia Rahmani, who works at the Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art in Paris. Joining Rahmani is Ryan Inouye, the International’s associate curator.

Photo courtesy of Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Friday, Feb. 24 & Saturday, Feb. 25: Polar Plunge at Acrisure Stadium

9 a.m.

We’re having a mild winter so you have no excuse not to take take the plunge! Benefiting Special Olympics Pennsylvania, the two-day frigid fest includes a variety of plunge options, a new happy hour plunge, live speeding painting with Cody Sabol, a Plungetown food and entertainment area, and even a virtual polar pop. Buy tickets.

Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 26: Home Show at The Block Northway

Various times

Spring is on the horizon which means cleaning and redecorating are too. If you’re looking for a home decor reboot, don’t miss this three-day showcase. Peruse 100 home improvement, decorating and landscaping vendors, check out demonstrations, seminars and how-to clinics, get advice from remodeling guru Andy Amrhein and more. View show hours.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest.

Friday, Feb. 24 & Saturday, Feb. 25: Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

6:30-11 p.m. & 12:30-11 p.m.

It’s a good thing Dry January is over because Pittsburgh’s largest craft beer convergence is back. Lovers of brews and canines can sample a staggering variety of 400 local, regional and hard-to-find beers from 130 breweries. Keep filling that souvenir mug because proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies. Beyond brew, the frothy festivities offer music, karaoke, games and a silent disco. There are three sessions (and five ticket options) to chose from: Friday evening for the happy hour lovers, Saturday for the day drinkers and Saturday evening for the party people.

Photo courtesy of Attack Theatre.

Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 26: Behind Ourself Concealed at Attack Theatre Studios

7:30 p.m.

Attack Theatre and Chamber Music Pittsburgh team up to present this dynamic collaboration that weaves a tapestry of movement and musical narratives. The unique production features contemporary dance performed to chamber works by six living composers drawing from jazz, folk and world music. Special ticket options include a VIP pre-show reception and a Pay-What-Moves-You price.

Friday, Feb. 24: “Is God Is” at barebones blackbox theater

8 p.m.

For its inaugural production of 2023, one of Pittsburgh’s most adventurous theater companies returns to the stage with a contemporary play by acclaimed American writer, Aleshea Harris. The Pittsburgh premiere of the 2016 Relentless Award winner “evokes the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western and Afropunk in this darkly funny and unapologetic tale of revenge.” There are even more reasons to head to Braddock, because barebones and Brew Gentlemen are launching a pop-up where theater-goers can enjoy food and drink before and after all shows. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

Saturday, Feb. 25 & Sunday, Feb. 26: Flamingo Fest at the National Aviary

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ready to fla-mingle? Don your finest pink threads and head to the North Side to enjoy a pre-spring fling with very friendly flamingos. Make flamingo crafts, learn all about the fascinating wading birds and meet the flock in the newly renovated Wetlands habitat. It’s the perfect tropical escape from dreary winter. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 25: Coldest Night of the Year Walk at Stage AE

4-7 p.m.

Bundle up during the coldest time of year to help Pittsburgh’s unhoused community. Meeting up on the North Shore, participants will join 5K and 2K walk routes to support Bethlehem Haven’s continuum of care for people experiencing homelessness. Building much-needed empathy, the event aims to sensitize participants to the realities that some people encounter every single day. Register now.

Photo courtesy of Yanlai Dance Academy.

Saturday, Feb. 25: Yanlai Dance Academy at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

7-9 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus, Yanlai Dance Academy returns to the stage. From the ancient caves of Dunhuang to contemporary K-pop, the production of “Dancing Peacock” will amplify stories and history of Asian cultures that are often overshadowed. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 25: Comedy Roast of Tyler Perry at Arcade Comedy Theater

8 p.m.

He’s a trailblazing filmmaker, actor, playwright, entrepreneur and advocate. He creates shows for Oprah Winfrey’s network and portrays a “tough, street-smart elderly African-American woman” nicknamed Madea. Now, the inimitable Tyler Perry is about to get roasted. As part of the theater’s Black History Month series, Tyler Ray Kendrick hosts this BYOB evening featuring comedians Nia Johnson, Deric Brown, Don Arner, Jus Janell, Brittany Alexis and Dave Stewart. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 25: DJ Femi Presents: Afro-House Sessions at Spirit

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Kick off 2023 with this new dance night series presented by DJ Femi. Fight the winter blues by heating up the dance floor with five hours of Afro-House music spun by DJ Femi and Wade Anthony. Buy tickets.

Sunday, Feb. 26: Create and Sip at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

3 p.m.

As part of the Center’s new event series, Beyond the Red Door, audiences are invited to explore the new permanent exhibition, August Wilson: The Writer’s Landscape, through experiential activities. Grab a glass of wine, beer or soda and join an art workshop rooted in Wilson’s creative process and his play, “Gem of the Ocean.” Guided by playwright and artist Brandon Jennings, participants will create new work in a casual atmosphere that includes time for socializing, sharing projects and enjoying snacks. Buy tickets.



Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including public events, live music and family activities, here.

