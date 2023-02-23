Deutschtown Music Festival is no more.

The North Side event, which debuted in 2013 and quickly became a much-anticipated local music extravaganza and summer highlight, has had its share of hard luck. The pandemic forced cancellation during the sad summer of 2020, and a one-day event in 2021 was rained out. The classic Pittsburgh summer combo of 90-degree temperatures and melting humidity, followed by a ferocious Saturday evening thunderstorm, ruined last year’s return — and led to the departure of festival co-founder Cody Walters.

“I wasn’t sure about ever getting to do this again,” says Ben Soltesz, the festival’s other founder. “We were rusty last year. We didn’t have all the support we needed.

“It’s so much work,” Soltesz adds. “But I had people in the community saying this was important.”

So mark your calendars for the Northside Music Festival, set for July 14 through 16. It will be something like the Deutschtown Music Festival, though smaller with fewer acts and fewer stages.

But it’s still free.

“Four hundred bands is just too much,” Soltesz says.

It’s an all-volunteer effort this year, and the Northside Leadership Conference will continue to serve as fiscal sponsor. Corporate sponsors include Allegheny Health Network, First National Bank and Straub Beer. The traditional Sunday gospel brunch, presented by the Allegheny Center Alliance Church at Allegheny Commons East, remains part of the lineup.

So far, the festival’s online presence is limited to a placeholder website, but social media and a request for band submissions is coming soon, Soltesz says.

Artists in Residence on the air

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, nonprofit owner and operator of WYEP and WESA, has announced its first Artists in Residence cohort.

The nine local musicians will compose, perform and produce instrumental works for both stations. They’ll be used as show themes and will be incorporated into station programming, as well as podcast and video content.

INEZ, a producer, singer and audio engineer who lives in Homewood, calls her inclusion in the program “a full circle moment.”

INEZ. Photo courtesy of Pixelray Photography.

“WYEP was the first station locally to play my music in 2019,” INEZ says. “As a producer, you dream of getting sync (music) placements. “Having the opportunity to produce music for on-air and feature segments for WESA and WYEP is that dream coming true for me.”

INEZ, who primarily produces R&B, soul and hip-hop music, adds that she’s looking forward to “stretching my musicianship … in new ways.”

The other Artists in Residence are Lauren DeMichiei, RJ Dietrich, Dutch Jordan, Andrew Muse, Daniel Ocanto, pvkvsv, Kirk Salopek and Cameron Warren. Applications to apply for the next Artists in Residence cohort open in June.

A big birthday for Donnie Iris

Donnie Iris, circa 1950. Photo courtesy of the artist’s website.

On Feb. 28, Donnie Iris joins the rarified gang of rockers going strong at 80, just behind Paul McCartney and ahead of Mick Jagger and Keith Richard, who celebrate later this year.

The pride of Ellwood City (and all of Western Pennsylvania) will be fêted appropriately with a concert on March 11 at the UPMC Events Center in Moon. The Cruisers will join Donnie, as well as comparative youngsters The Clarks and Youngstown rockers The Vindys.

Expect “Ah! Leah!,” “The Rapper” (a great jam from 1970 that comes across as a bit creepy today) and probably some surprises.

Chet Vincent’s new release

Local favorite Chet Vincent and his band The Music Industry’s new album, “Young Leaves,” comes out on Feb. 27. They’re celebrating with an album release party, sponsored by WYEP, on March 4 at Mr. Small’s Funhouse.

Chet Vincent. Photo from artist’s Facebook page.

Vincent describes the music on the nine-song album as “a folk-rock record, ‘60s and ‘70s influenced, lots of guitar riffs and some cool harmonies.”

The Music Industry includes Read Connolly, Daniel Dickison, Rich Kawood, Marc Martinka, Jesse Prentiss, Guy Russo, Skip Sanders, Madison Stubblefield and Nathan Zoob.

Check out their gorilla video for the single, “Guerrilla Love.”