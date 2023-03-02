PointBreezeway, which has been a space for small events for nearly a decade, is going through a rebranding process to become SpeakBreezy and Breezeway Home, new names that harken back to old uses.

Located at 7113 Reynolds St. in Point Breeze, the building has experienced a good number of incarnations. A portion of it was originally a barn built in 1880 (the original rafters are still there). At one time, just after Prohibition, it was a beer hall. Later, it was an antique store.

Dennis Inserra bought the property in 2000, after renting an apartment in the building for seven years. In 2014, after Inserra spent years upgrading the space, he and his daughter Lauren opened PointBreezeway as a venue for small events such as intimate weddings and bridal showers. That business closed in December 2022.

Dennis Inserra is looking to rebrand and rejuvenate the former PointBreeze as Breezeway Home, a neighborhood gathering spot and performance space. Photo by Ann Belser.

Through the years, there have been zoning issues, but the property is now properly zoned for a coffee shop, which covers the cafe that was added later, and for an event space. The building has added ramps and an accessible bathroom to comply with the Americans with Disability Act.

Now, Inserra is looking to rebrand and rejuvenate the space to be more of a neighborhood gathering spot.

Mike Minnock, who grew up just blocks from the building, is planning to open a coffee shop there.

The site also hosts Music Circle nights, to which anyone can bring their instruments, or their voice, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Inserra provides snacks.

Breezeway Home is a new event space in Point Breeze. Photo by Alexandra Wimley courtesy of Pittsburgh Union Progress.

Local musicians have lined up for a series of benefit concerts that kicked off on Feb. 15 with the group Smokestack Lightning leading a Smokey Valentine Revue.

Upcoming concerts include:



March 4: The LangWelZ + Bethany James & Mark Lucas

March 24: Songwriters in the Round

April 1: Clint Hoover with Rick Manasa

April 15: Mon Krewe (and dance)

April 29: Cherylann Hawk and Guests

May 12: Devilish Merry with Forbes Road Frolic

May 27: Bob Dylan Birthday Song Circle Bash

June 24: Ernie Hawkins and Clint Hoover

All concerts run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets, which are $10 or $20 depending on the performance, are for sale online.