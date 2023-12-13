Four siblings—the Warner brothers—founded their Burbank, California, movie business 100 years ago. The legendary film studio launched director Howard Hawks, actor James Cagney and icon Bugs Bunny as well as “Casablanca,” “Sergeant York” and motion picture serials with Batman, Tarzan and Superman.

But could Warner Bros.—now owned by AT&T and encompassing Max streaming and Turner Classic Movies—exist without its Pittsburgh roots?

Chris Yogerst, a Ph.D. film scholar and author of “The Warner Brothers,” writes that after Vaudeville showman Harry Davis opened the world’s first Nickelodeon on Smithfield Street, Downtown, in 1905, movie theaters quickly became “centers of communication and cultural diffusion.”

Capitalizing on this innovation by combining movies with Vaudeville acts, the Warner brothers opened the Cascade movie theater in New Castle in 1907.

Demand for short films rose as audiences sought new movies. Harry Warner realized there was money to be made in distribution, so the Warners relocated to Pittsburgh and started the Duquesne Amusement Supply Co.

“They chose the name Duquesne because Duquesne University was recognized for its academic respectability,” Yogerst said during an interview in Burbank while promoting his book. “You could look at Ohio [The family lived in Youngstown when it began showing films in nearby New Castle] as the starting point; Pittsburgh was the launching point.”

By the time the studio was officially incorporated in Delaware in 1923, thanks to their years in Pittsburgh—approximately 1895 through 1905—the brothers had mastered capitalism through business ventures in shoes, butchery, general merchandise, ice cream, fairgrounds, soap, bicycles and, of course, motion pictures. The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum opened in New Castle in 2022 to honor the legacy of the Warner brothers. Photo courtesy Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum.

The four sons of Pearl and Ben Warner, a Jewish cobbler from Poland, were: Harry (1881-1958), who was born in Poland; Albert (1884-1967) and Sam (1888-1927), both born in Baltimore, according to film historian David Thomson; and the most famous brother, Jack (1892-1978), who was born in Canada.

Jack Warner would become the studio’s motor, and it’s easy to see why. Yogerst recalls an indelible encounter the youngest Warner brother had with religious authority in his book:

“You are stupid,” the rabbi reportedly told Jack, and poked him with a hatpin. Always the rebel, Jack threatened to pull the rabbi’s beard. On the rabbi’s next visit, Jack remembered, “I saw his hand go for the hatpin. I jumped, but he had a right like Sonny Liston and that pin must have gone in 2 inches. I clutched the whiskers as if they were a bell clapper and gave them a mighty yank.” The rabbi never returned. Jack remained a firebrand his whole life and was a constant irritation to Harry, but he worked with his brothers to create a studio that used movies to defend the right to pursue any way of life.”

Yogerst, who also wrote “Hollywood Hates Hitler!: Jew-Baiting, Anti-Nazism, and the Senate Investigation into Warmongering in Motion Pictures,” notes that each Warner brother was unique in personality and philosophy. Whatever their convictions, he said, “they did not shy away from their Jewish background. Jack was the least religious, but he never hid his Jewish roots. Harry, Albert and Sam remained devout Jews throughout their lives. Harry spoke regularly and proudly about his faith, as well as calling for the acceptance of all faiths.” The Warner brothers. Image courtesy Warner Bros. Studios.

Though Yogerst credits Jack with the studio’s greatest success, Jack’s older brothers instilled in the youngest son a sense of art, commerce and pride.

This—the key to the Warner brothers’ success—begins with financial failure in Pittsburgh.

After the Nickelodeon caught on, electric lighting pioneer Thomas Edison dominated the emergent film industry with short films and what Yogerst describes as “an intimidating army of powerful attorneys.” Harry Warner, coordinating with theater owners, smuggled reels of Edison’s films into venues under coats or rolled into newspapers.

Harry Warner was finally caught. Sam Warner recalled an Edison representative walking into the Warners’ office in Pittsburgh’s Bakewell Building and “bluntly telling the brothers that they would no longer be supplied with any films.”

Lacking product, the Warners had to sell Duquesne Amusement, which they did for $10,000 in cash, $12,000 in preferred stock and with three years’ worth of payments amounting to $52,000.

Because the Warners had grown to enjoy working in pictures, they went to New York City to appeal to Edison’s company to let them run the Pittsburgh division. Instead, the brothers found work with the future founder of Universal Pictures, Carl Laemmle, who owned a company that hired the Warners to operate in Western Pennsylvania. Chris Yogerst, author of “The Warner Brothers.” Photo courtesy of Chris Yogerst.

“Being in Pittsburgh helped the Warners,” Yogerst contends. He credits Youngstown Vindicator journalist Esther Hamilton, who wrote about the young Warners, with chronicling their early career.

“They were in Ohio before Pittsburgh—Pittsburgh before New York—New York before LA—and they crawled before they ran. By the time they incorporated in 1923, they had been businessmen who ran an ice cream shop, a bike rental shop—they sold shoes, which Harry did with his dad—and sold groceries. They wanted to make money.”

In particular, Yogerst points to their ambition to make the Pittsburgh film business profitable as the source for their Protean comeback and industry innovation.

“They sold the company and started over,” he notes. “Harry knew when to invest and when to bail, because they were up against someone smarter who was really [competitive] and they were not going to defeat that in 1910. Through all their major acquisitions, Harry knew how much cash they would need and how much they could leverage to keep something [of value] as a safety net and Harry reinvested in the business. Harry took whatever money he could and started again. They did this many times.”

“The Warner Brothers” by Chris Yogerst.

Pittsburgh was pivotal, he notes, because their years in the city made them “able to make a lateral move from owning a film business to working for Laemmle while doing the same job—they were able to level up and move West.”

“Being surrounded by industry—including the oil industry—and seeing [industrial] processes helped them [to learn business] because they saw what a business needed in order to grow,” he said. “We talk about old film studios as dream factories. There’s truth to that because that’s what they were—that’s what their processes were like—there were assembly lines. That’s part of the Warner Bros. story—this fearlessness because they came from nothing and [decided they were] never going back to [poverty]. The influence of hardworking, blue-collar Pittsburgh became part of the Warner brothers and stayed with them.”

Warner Bros., the only studio run by a single family, pioneered talkies as well as gangster, serialized and biographical movies. George Lucas met Francis Coppola during an internship there. The Edgar Rice Burroughs estate sold the rights to Warner for Tarzan. Warner Bros. launched Clint Eastwood’s career as a movie director as well as such legends as Hal Wallis, Michael Curtiz, Elia Kazan and Mike Nichols. It was Warner who gave Joan Crawford a comeback with “Mildred Pierce,” created the Doris Day musical and James Dean movies and adapted “The Fountainhead,” “A Star is Born,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Strangers on a Train” as well as showcasing John Wayne in “The Searchers” and “Rio Bravo.”

“The Warner brothers, like the studio bearing their name, were different from Hollywood’s other movie moguls,” Yogerst writes. “They were shrewd, brash, outspoken and passionate in ways that deviated from the industry norm. … The most publicly consistent brother was Harry, a stoic businessman and proud immigrant. Sam was the technical visionary who was gone too soon. Albert largely avoided the public eye, although he served as a loyal ambassador to the family brand. Jack was the wild child, the entertainer, the sometimes unpredictable one.”

Yogerst concludes that the Warner brothers “created and embodied their own brand of tough, gritty, bold Americanism.”