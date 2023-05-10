Scene from the 2022 Gene Kelly Awards. Photo by Archie Carpenter courtesy of Pittsburgh CLO.

Over the past three months, a panel of judges has attended musical theater performances at 32 Allegheny County high schools to arrive at the nominees for the 32nd annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.

“Since its beginning in 1991, the Gene Kelly Awards recognize the incredible talent of thousands of students across Allegheny County,” says Mark Fleischer, executive producer of the Pittsburgh CLO, which co-sponsors the awards with the Michael J. Kara Family. “The awards recognize not only the artistic talent of these students but also celebrate their dedication to their communities and schools, both on stage and behind the scenes.”

The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. In addition to the more than 34 Kelly Awards, several cash and university scholarships will be awarded. 

The nominees

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Carlynton Junior-High School

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Quaker Valley High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Costume Design

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish

Redeemer Lutheran School

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Original)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Carlynton Junior-High School

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Lighting Design

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Chartiers Valley High School

9 to 5 the Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

The Prom

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Plum Senior High

Fiddler on the Roof

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Sewickley Academy

Big Fish School Edition

Budget Level II

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12

The Prom

Quaker Valley High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Sewickley Academy

Big Fish School Edition

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Bishop Canevin High School

Freaky Friday

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Student Orchestra

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12

The Prom

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Outstanding Student Artist

Anna Boothby

Student Lighting Op/On-stage Role Replacement

Avonworth High School

Charlotte Kinslow

Understudy for Judy Bernly, Also cast as Roz Keith

Chartiers Valley High School

Linz Thomas

Technical Lighting Designer

Elizabeth Forward High School

David Poirier and Kulthoom Fatema Dinani

Documentarians

Hampton High School

Jack Cipriani

Advertisement Coordinator/Director

Moon Area High School

Alexa Custer

Assistant Music Director

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12

Best Supporting Actor

Brooks Brady

Thomas Nostradamus

Something Rotten!

Hampton High School

Primo Brodt-Jenkins

Harry Bright

Mamma Mia!

Gateway High School

Avi Chetlin

Trent Oliver

The Prom

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12

David Keller

Simeon

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Hayden Krupp

Moonface Martin

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School

Eli Wynn

Thernardier

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Best Supporting Actress

Ashley Caldwell

Erma

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School

Annelise Hanson

Mayzie Labird

Seussical

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Kenzie Heidenreich

Jan

Grease

West Allegheny High School

Lila Kelley

Zinnia Wormwood

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Baldwin High School

Lucia Palmer

Portia

Something Rotten!

Moon Area High School

Natalie Whitfield

Rosie

Mamma Mia!

Gateway High School

Best Actor

Jack Cipriani

Nick Bottom

Something Rotten!

Moon Area High School

Amerik Cirota

Joseph

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Tyler Guinto-Brody

Quasimodo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Elizabeth Forward High School

Nathan Marks

Dom Claude Frollo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Elizabeth Forward High School

Ben Stolarz

Jean Valjean

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Kai Suyama

Nick Bottom

Something Rotten!

Hampton High School

Best Actress

Felicity Dicken

Judy Bernly

9 to 5 the Musical

North Hills High School

Isabella Gricar

Narrator

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Brylee Hendry

Hodel

Fiddler on the Roof

Plum Senior High School

Kaitlyn Majewski

Natalie Heller/Ed

All Shook Up

McKeesport Area High School

Rachael Parsons

Hope Harcourt

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School

Ava Sandstrom

Eponine

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Best Musical

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

