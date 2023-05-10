Over the past three months, a panel of judges has attended musical theater performances at 32 Allegheny County high schools to arrive at the nominees for the 32nd annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.

“Since its beginning in 1991, the Gene Kelly Awards recognize the incredible talent of thousands of students across Allegheny County,” says Mark Fleischer, executive producer of the Pittsburgh CLO, which co-sponsors the awards with the Michael J. Kara Family. “The awards recognize not only the artistic talent of these students but also celebrate their dedication to their communities and schools, both on stage and behind the scenes.”

The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. In addition to the more than 34 Kelly Awards, several cash and university scholarships will be awarded.

The nominees

Best Scenic Design Budget Level I McKeesport Area High School All Shook Up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School Big Fish Serra Catholic High School Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) Budget Level II Carlynton Junior-High School Disney’s The Little Mermaid Quaker Valley High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Westinghouse Arts Academy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Budget Level III Elizabeth Forward High School The Hunchback of Notre Dame Moon Area High School Something Rotten! Riverview Jr./Sr. High School Young Frankenstein Budget Level IV Hampton High School Something Rotten! Thomas Jefferson High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Woodland Hills Senior High School Seussical

Best Costume Design Budget Level I McKeesport Area High School All Shook Up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Big Fish Redeemer Lutheran School Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Original) Budget Level II Avonworth High School Grand Hotel: The Musical Carlynton Junior-High School Disney’s The Little Mermaid Westinghouse Arts Academy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Budget Level III Elizabeth Forward High School The Hunchback of Notre Dame Moon Area High School Something Rotten! Riverview Jr./Sr. High School Young Frankenstein Budget Level IV Hampton High School Something Rotten! Thomas Jefferson High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Woodland Hills Senior High School Seussical

Best Lighting Design Budget Level I McKeesport Area High School All Shook Up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Big Fish Serra Catholic High School Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) Budget Level II Avonworth High School Grand Hotel: The Musical Chartiers Valley High School 9 to 5 the Musical Westinghouse Arts Academy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Budget Level III Elizabeth Forward High School The Hunchback of Notre Dame Riverview Jr./Sr. High School Young Frankenstein Shady Side Academy Senior School Chicago: Teen Edition Budget Level IV Hampton High School Something Rotten! Thomas Jefferson High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Woodland Hills Senior High School Seussical

Outside the 2022 Gene Kelly Awards. Photo by KG Tunney courtesy of the Pittsburgh CLO.

Best Vocal Ensemble Budget Level I McKeesport Area High School All Shook Up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Big Fish Serra Catholic High School Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) Budget Level II Avonworth High School Grand Hotel: The Musical Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 The Prom Westinghouse Arts Academy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Budget Level III Elizabeth Forward High School The Hunchback of Notre Dame Moon Area High School Something Rotten! Riverview Jr./Sr. High School Young Frankenstein Budget Level IV Hampton High School Something Rotten! Plum Senior High Fiddler on the Roof Thomas Jefferson High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Best Dance Ensemble Budget Level I McKeesport Area High School All Shook Up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School Big Fish Sewickley Academy Big Fish School Edition Budget Level II Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12 The Prom Quaker Valley High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Westinghouse Arts Academy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Budget Level III Elizabeth Forward High School The Hunchback of Notre Dame Moon Area High School Something Rotten! Riverview Jr./Sr. High School Young Frankenstein Budget Level IV Hampton High School Something Rotten! Thomas Jefferson High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Woodland Hills Senior High School Seussical

Best Crew/Technical Execution Budget Level I McKeesport Area High School All Shook Up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School Big Fish Sewickley Academy Big Fish School Edition Budget Level II Avonworth High School Grand Hotel: The Musical Bishop Canevin High School Freaky Friday Westinghouse Arts Academy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Budget Level III Elizabeth Forward High School The Hunchback of Notre Dame Moon Area High School Something Rotten! Shady Side Academy Senior School Chicago: Teen Edition Budget Level IV Hampton High School Something Rotten! Thomas Jefferson High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Woodland Hills Senior High School Seussical

Best Student Orchestra Avonworth High School Grand Hotel: The Musical Moon Area High School Something Rotten! Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12 The Prom Shady Side Academy Senior School Chicago: Teen Edition Thomas Jefferson High School Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Westinghouse Arts Academy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Outstanding Student Artist Anna Boothby Student Lighting Op/On-stage Role Replacement Avonworth High School Charlotte Kinslow Understudy for Judy Bernly, Also cast as Roz Keith Chartiers Valley High School Linz Thomas Technical Lighting Designer Elizabeth Forward High School David Poirier and Kulthoom Fatema Dinani Documentarians Hampton High School Jack Cipriani Advertisement Coordinator/Director Moon Area High School Alexa Custer Assistant Music Director Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12

Scene from the 2022 Gene Kelly Awards. Photo by Archie Carpenter courtesy of the Pittsburgh CLO.

Best Supporting Actor Brooks Brady Thomas Nostradamus Something Rotten! Hampton High School Primo Brodt-Jenkins Harry Bright Mamma Mia! Gateway High School Avi Chetlin Trent Oliver The Prom Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12 David Keller Simeon Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Westinghouse Arts Academy Hayden Krupp Moonface Martin Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Thomas Jefferson High School Eli Wynn Thernardier Les Misérables School Edition Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Best Supporting Actress Ashley Caldwell Erma Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Thomas Jefferson High School Annelise Hanson Mayzie Labird Seussical Woodland Hills Senior High School Kenzie Heidenreich Jan Grease West Allegheny High School Lila Kelley Zinnia Wormwood Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Baldwin High School Lucia Palmer Portia Something Rotten! Moon Area High School Natalie Whitfield Rosie Mamma Mia! Gateway High School

Best Actor Jack Cipriani Nick Bottom Something Rotten! Moon Area High School Amerik Cirota Joseph Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Westinghouse Arts Academy Tyler Guinto-Brody Quasimodo The Hunchback of Notre Dame Elizabeth Forward High School Nathan Marks Dom Claude Frollo The Hunchback of Notre Dame Elizabeth Forward High School Ben Stolarz Jean Valjean Les Misérables School Edition Pittsburgh Allderdice High School Kai Suyama Nick Bottom Something Rotten! Hampton High School

Best Actress Felicity Dicken Judy Bernly 9 to 5 the Musical North Hills High School Isabella Gricar Narrator Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Westinghouse Arts Academy Brylee Hendry Hodel Fiddler on the Roof Plum Senior High School Kaitlyn Majewski Natalie Heller/Ed All Shook Up McKeesport Area High School Rachael Parsons Hope Harcourt Anything Goes (2022 Revision) Thomas Jefferson High School Ava Sandstrom Eponine Les Misérables School Edition Pittsburgh Allderdice High School