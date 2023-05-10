Over the past three months, a panel of judges has attended musical theater performances at 32 Allegheny County high schools to arrive at the nominees for the 32nd annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.
“Since its beginning in 1991, the Gene Kelly Awards recognize the incredible talent of thousands of students across Allegheny County,” says Mark Fleischer, executive producer of the Pittsburgh CLO, which co-sponsors the awards with the Michael J. Kara Family. “The awards recognize not only the artistic talent of these students but also celebrate their dedication to their communities and schools, both on stage and behind the scenes.”
The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. In addition to the more than 34 Kelly Awards, several cash and university scholarships will be awarded.
The nominees
Best Scenic Design
Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish
Serra Catholic High School
Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)
Budget Level II
Carlynton Junior-High School
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Quaker Valley High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!
Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical
Best Costume Design
Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Big Fish
Redeemer Lutheran School
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Original)
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical
Carlynton Junior-High School
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!
Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical
Best Lighting Design
Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Big Fish
Serra Catholic High School
Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical
Chartiers Valley High School
9 to 5 the Musical
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein
Shady Side Academy Senior School
Chicago: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical
Best Vocal Ensemble
Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Big Fish
Serra Catholic High School
Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
The Prom
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!
Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!
Plum Senior High
Fiddler on the Roof
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Best Dance Ensemble
Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish
Sewickley Academy
Big Fish School Edition
Budget Level II
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12
The Prom
Quaker Valley High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!
Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical
Best Crew/Technical Execution
Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish
Sewickley Academy
Big Fish School Edition
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical
Bishop Canevin High School
Freaky Friday
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!
Shady Side Academy Senior School
Chicago: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Woodland Hills Senior High School
Seussical
Best Student Orchestra
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical
Moon Area High School
Something Rotten!
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12
The Prom
Shady Side Academy Senior School
Chicago: Teen Edition
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Outstanding Student Artist
Anna Boothby
Student Lighting Op/On-stage Role Replacement
Avonworth High School
Charlotte Kinslow
Understudy for Judy Bernly, Also cast as Roz Keith
Chartiers Valley High School
Linz Thomas
Technical Lighting Designer
Elizabeth Forward High School
David Poirier and Kulthoom Fatema Dinani
Documentarians
Hampton High School
Jack Cipriani
Advertisement Coordinator/Director
Moon Area High School
Alexa Custer
Assistant Music Director
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12
Best Supporting Actor
Brooks Brady
Thomas Nostradamus
Something Rotten!
Hampton High School
Primo Brodt-Jenkins
Harry Bright
Mamma Mia!
Gateway High School
Avi Chetlin
Trent Oliver
The Prom
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12
David Keller
Simeon
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Hayden Krupp
Moonface Martin
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Thomas Jefferson High School
Eli Wynn
Thernardier
Les Misérables School Edition
Pittsburgh Allderdice High School
Best Supporting Actress
Ashley Caldwell
Erma
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Thomas Jefferson High School
Annelise Hanson
Mayzie Labird
Seussical
Woodland Hills Senior High School
Kenzie Heidenreich
Jan
Grease
West Allegheny High School
Lila Kelley
Zinnia Wormwood
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Baldwin High School
Lucia Palmer
Portia
Something Rotten!
Moon Area High School
Natalie Whitfield
Rosie
Mamma Mia!
Gateway High School
Best Actor
Jack Cipriani
Nick Bottom
Something Rotten!
Moon Area High School
Amerik Cirota
Joseph
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Tyler Guinto-Brody
Quasimodo
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Elizabeth Forward High School
Nathan Marks
Dom Claude Frollo
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Elizabeth Forward High School
Ben Stolarz
Jean Valjean
Les Misérables School Edition
Pittsburgh Allderdice High School
Kai Suyama
Nick Bottom
Something Rotten!
Hampton High School
Best Actress
Felicity Dicken
Judy Bernly
9 to 5 the Musical
North Hills High School
Isabella Gricar
Narrator
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Brylee Hendry
Hodel
Fiddler on the Roof
Plum Senior High School
Kaitlyn Majewski
Natalie Heller/Ed
All Shook Up
McKeesport Area High School
Rachael Parsons
Hope Harcourt
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Thomas Jefferson High School
Ava Sandstrom
Eponine
Les Misérables School Edition
Pittsburgh Allderdice High School
Best Musical
Budget Level I
McKeesport Area High School
All Shook Up
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Riverview Jr./Sr. High School
Young Frankenstein
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)