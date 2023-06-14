Patrick Fisher’s route to his new position as CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council has followed an indirect but always arts-tethered path.

After earning an associate’s degree in sports entertainment promotional management from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Penn State Erie, the 38-year-old native of Cochranton, Crawford County worked for two regional airlines and a private equity group in Alaska. He then joined an arts council in Jacksonville, Florida, which led to a five-year stint as executive director of Erie Arts & Culture.

However, the journey’s true point of origin began in his teens.

“When I was 15, I started going up to Erie from my small town to attend punk and rock concerts,” he recalls. “Truthfully, that was when I started to develop as a person. Through that scene, I first was exposed to a community in a real sense. A lot of the bands I was watching had a substance about them. They were talking about global issues I had not known about. That exposure to the DIY community really taught me about supporting the community that you’re a part of. And that small efforts can go a long way.”

During his post-university travels, Fisher found himself helping his community by writing foundation grants for musician friends or recording local artist videos in his cabin outside of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Two immersive years as a community collaboration manager for the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville provided solid training in arts administration.

His leadership at Erie Arts & Culture from 2018-2023 received numerous accolades for boosting the city’s arts community. He established an artist residency program that paired visiting artists with local industry, secured more than $1 million in grant funding, oversaw the creation and installation of more than 65 new public art assets, and developed a five-year strategic plan focused on capacity building, lifelong learning and placemaking and placekeeping.

NEXTpittsburgh caught up with Fisher as he readied the moving van for Pittsburgh.

Fisher gives his dogs Opal (front) and Bronson treats in his Strip District apartment. Both dogs are three-legged rescues. Photo by Sebastian Foltz.

NEXTpittsburgh: You mentioned that, though you don’t personally identify as an exhibiting artist, you’re never without a camera.

Patrick Fisher: I have my camera with me all the time. Pretty much every photo we ever used over the last five years through Erie Arts & Culture’s marketing collateral is a photo I took. It’s important for artists and arts organizations to tell the story of their impact. That is why I always have my camera, because photos often support impact storytelling better than just text alone.

NEXTpittsburgh: GPAC’s retiring CEO Mitch Swain has helped shape the organization into a comprehensive support resource for Pittsburgh artists. Do you envision other service areas the Council might explore?

Fisher: Even before applying for this position, I was very familiar with the Council and the staff. There’s a great team in place, and I’m really excited to be joining them. I’m very much aware of the history that Pittsburgh has around the arts and producing strong arts organizations, but also producing really impactful artists that have either had a very significant impact at a regional level or a national and international level.

Mind you, we have to do a lot of active listening and strategic planning. But I think that as I move into Pittsburgh, the question I’m going to continue to come back to is: What does the Arts Council specifically have to lead the charge on in order to make Pittsburgh one of the best Tier 2 cities for an artist to live and work? To me, that means not solely focusing on the commerce activity of the arts but the artistic process as well.

NEXTpittsburgh: Has GPAC done an assessment of the post-pandemic status of the region’s artists and arts organizations? Assessing what the impact of that disruption has been?

Fisher: I’ve been reading about the number of artists living in poverty and some of the great concerns that artists have in Pittsburgh around housing and studio space and access to healthcare. If we want to be a great city for an artist to live and work, collectively we’re going to have to resolve those issues.

We want Pittsburgh to be a place where artists can thrive. Artists invest sweat equity into the communities where they’re living. They also contribute to a positive impact on the quality of life for everybody else as well.

NEXTpittsburgh: Funding for the arts, especially grassroots or community-based arts, is always an uphill climb. Are there new approaches you’re thinking GPAC might develop?

Fisher: I think there are. There are opportunities to go after more private capital and venture capital, but with that, you have to be really cautious about what you commit yourself to as an organization. Because at the end of the day, we should be focusing on those donors that want to give to us because they’re aligned with our mission and the work that we do.

Fisher visits Color Park in the South Side. Photo by Sebastian Foltz.

NEXTpittsburgh: Do you have ideas as to how culture and creativity can be a bigger part of everyday life here in Pittsburgh?

Fisher: One of the things that really attracts me to Pittsburgh is that there is a breadth of cultural identities. The arts, and creativity as a whole, are a spectrum — a range of disciplines and processes and identities and purposes and everything else that falls into that spectrum. And if you’re only prioritizing a small portion of that spectrum, then that means you’re not going to be able to successfully weave it into the fabric of everyday life.

It’s important to recognize the talent that exists at a community and neighborhood level. It’s often easy to think about the institutions and the talent that is present in institutions, but there is also great talent present at the neighborhood level.

If you are embracing that full spectrum of the arts in your community, then you’ll make sure you are not perpetuating any idea around a dominant culture. Recognizing and valuing that spectrum in every stage of the process is really important.

For me, it’s a question of how do we make the Arts Council mission resonate with as much of our population as possible. You do that by telling the story of your impact.

NEXTpittsburgh: Which is why you always have your camera at the ready.

Fisher: I think that through impact storytelling we’ll certainly be able to continue to tell a great story around the Arts Council and the folks that we serve and how our work impacts the community at large.