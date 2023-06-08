We may not have reached the official first day of summer, but the unofficial kickoff to the season is underway: the Three Rivers Arts Festival. More than 300 vendors, musicians and artists are gathered in Downtown’s Cultural District to sell their handmade goods, play live music and celebrate art in the city.
The 64th annual festival kicked off on Friday, June 2, and runs through June 11 — so don’t miss your chance to get in on the action. The festival takes place entirely in the Cultural District again this year (instead of Point State Park as in years past), and the festivities are spread far and wide.
Here are some highlights from the festival’s opening days.
Sebastian Foltz is a Pittsburgh-based freelance photographer and writer with contributions to newspapers and magazines in Pittsburgh, Oregon and Colorado. An avid whitewater kayaker, mountain biker and skier, Sebastian has a background in news, sports and outdoor journalism.
