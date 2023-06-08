We may not have reached the official first day of summer, but the unofficial kickoff to the season is underway: the Three Rivers Arts Festival. More than 300 vendors, musicians and artists are gathered in Downtown’s Cultural District to sell their handmade goods, play live music and celebrate art in the city.

The 64th annual festival kicked off on Friday, June 2, and runs through June 11 — so don’t miss your chance to get in on the action. The festival takes place entirely in the Cultural District again this year (instead of Point State Park as in years past), and the festivities are spread far and wide.

Here are some highlights from the festival’s opening days.

Barnaby Adewumi, 5, (left) and siblings Jules, 6, (center left) Auggie, 8, and Max Ng, 5, play with clay at the Pittsburgh Center for Media Arts booth in the Giant Eagle Creativity Zone.

Three Rivers Arts Festival visitors walk between booths at the festival Sunday, June 4, in the Cultural District.

Zach Layhew demonstrates glass blowing techniques at the Pittsburgh Glass Center booth at Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Zach Layhew, left, and Theresa Jorgensen demonstrate glass blowing techniques at the Pittsburgh Glass Center booth on Sunday, June 4.

Robyn Poitier, 5, makes a chess move with her sister Katy, 9, watching in the Giant Eagle Creativity Zone.

The Border Ride band performs at The Backyard at 8th & Penn on June 4.

Three Rivers Arts Festival visitors browse vendor booths Monday, June 5.

Actor Ernesto Mario Sanchez portrays Steelers center Mike Webster in the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company’s “The Mike Webster Story” at the Trust Arts Education Center on Sunday, June 4. The show is playing for free during the Three Rivers Arts Festival. It will also be at the Madison Arts Center June 16-25.

Isabella Holland gets her face painted at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Dan Kilbride demonstrates glass blowing techniques at the Pittsburgh Glass Center booth on June 4.

Members of The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra perform on the Dollar Bank Main Stage at Three Rivers Arts Festival on Monday, June 5.

Visitors look at metal works from Roland Metal Art at the festival.

All photos by Sebastian Foltz.

Planning on heading Downtown this upcoming weekend? Our TRAF guide has everything you need to know in one place. Find even more information on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website.