Taylor Swift already has a big reputation, and on June 17, she made Pittsburgh history for the largest attendance ever at Acrisure Stadium. The second date of the Pittsburgh stop of The Eras Tour brought 73,117 fans (and cooperative parents) to the former Heinz Field.

And Mayor Ed Gainey took to Instagram to rename Pittsburgh “Swiftsburgh” as a way of “recognizing the transformational superstar.”

Swifties crossed bridges and state lines to see her perform a 3 1/2-hour-long set on June 16 and 17, featuring hit songs spanning her releases over the past 15 years. The outfits were sparkly and red carpet-worthy and the joyful screams of her fans were heard across the river.

Yes, the traffic was intense. But the crowd was more controlled, more courteous and more covered in glitter than most arena shows in Pittsburgh.

Ainsley McLane and Victoria Medich from Sewickley show off their Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets before seeing her perform for the first time. Photo by Emma Honcharski. Credit: Emma Honcharski

A pair of Swifties trade friendship bracelets with EMTs stationed outside of Acrisure Stadium. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

Swifties on Reedsdale Street in the North Side before night two of The Eras Tour in Pittsburgh. Photo by Emma Honcharski

“Taylorgating” outside of Acrisure Stadium. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

Fans line up hours before showtime to get Eras Tour merch on June 17. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

Zachary Gill from Washington, D.C., left, and Desmond Groves from West Virginia dressed up for the concert. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

A group of “sisters and besties” from Pittsburgh ride the T to the North Shore to see Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium. From left, Lizzie Fabian, Bella Fabian, Ally Fabian, Elia Vith and Maggie Goebel. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

From left, Melinda Green, Erica Wilson and Taylor Dudek from Cumberland, Maryland, grabbed food Downtown before the concert. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

Fans slowly filter out of Acrisure Stadium after the concert. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

“Mom of Swiftie” and “Dad of Swiftie” T-shirts on fans visiting from Atlanta for night two of The Eras Tour. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

Hope Thompson, left, and Payton Baxter came from Cleveland to see Taylor Swift. Photo by Emma Honcharski. Credit: Emma Honcharski

Outside of Acrisure Stadium, Tina White, left, holds up a rainbow Terrible Towel (Taylor’s Version) with daughters Amanda White and Erica White from Venango. Photo by Emma Honcharski.

Taylor Swift on Saturday, June 17, during night two of The Eras Tour at Acrisure Stadium. Photo courtesy of TAS Rights Management.

Taylor Swift on Saturday, June 17. Photo courtesy of TAS Rights Management.

Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, June 17. Photo courtesy of TAS Rights Management.

Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, June 17. Photo courtesy of TAS Rights Management. Credit: TAS Rights Management

From bracelet making to brunch, Taylor Swift-themed programming took over the city’s bars, restaurants, coffee shops and museums leading up to the shows.

If you’re ready for more, Adda Coffee & Tea House is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed high tea event on June 24. Get tickets here.

If you didn’t make it to the concert but you’re looking for the next best thing, Laser Taylor Swift at the Carnegie Science Center runs daily at 2 p.m. through Sept. 4.

And if you’re just trying to catch your breath from all of the Swiftmania, we recommend this online Taylor Swift-themed transformational breathwork journey, Breathe Now, on July 8, following the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on July 7.

