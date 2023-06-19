Taylor Swift already has a big reputation, and on June 17, she made Pittsburgh history for the largest attendance ever at Acrisure Stadium. The second date of the Pittsburgh stop of The Eras Tour brought 73,117 fans (and cooperative parents) to the former Heinz Field.
Swifties crossed bridges and state lines to see her perform a 3 1/2-hour-long set on June 16 and 17, featuring hit songs spanning her releases over the past 15 years. The outfits were sparkly and red carpet-worthy and the joyful screams of her fans were heard across the river.
Yes, the traffic was intense. But the crowd was more controlled, more courteous and more covered in glitter than most arena shows in Pittsburgh.
From bracelet making to brunch, Taylor Swift-themed programming took over the city’s bars, restaurants, coffee shops and museums leading up to the shows.
If you’re ready for more, Adda Coffee & Tea House is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed high tea event on June 24. Get tickets here.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.