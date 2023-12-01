Surfin’ Christmas, dueling Messiahs, Black Nativity … all part of a very yinzer holiday. There’s even a Very Yinzer Christmas show! And if you need to retreat from the Yuletide frenzy and just vibe, we have suggestions for that, too.

Handel’s Messiah: Dec. 2 & Dec. 16-17

Starting with classic Christmas: The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, along with the Mendelssohn Choir, presents Handel’s Messiah at Heinz Hall on Dec. 2. Two weeks later, on Dec. 16 and 17, the annual Messiah sing-along is at Calvary United Methodist Church on the North Side. The Turpentiners, an acoustic blues and country group, headline a benefit performance for Calliope House on Dec. 7 at Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. Photo courtesy of Joe Appel.

3 concerts and no sleigh bells: Dec. 7-9

On Dec. 7, Bottlerocket Social Hall’s Needle Drop series continues. Local musicians from String Machine, Saint Agatha and other bands, performing as Cryin’ City Beer, will cover Joni Mitchell’s iconic 1971 album, “Blue.” It’s a non-holiday event unless you want to count Joni’s “River,” which is actually about running away from Christmas.

That same night a few miles away in the Roots Cellar at Pittsburgh’s Center for the Arts in Shadyside, local Americana band the Turpentiners headline a fundraiser for Calliope House.

If you are looking for a Parliament-Funkadelic earworm, The August Wilson African American Cultural Center brings back its two-day We Want the Funk Festival on Dec. 8 and 9. P-Funk will be there only in spirit, but IRL stars will include ’80s hitmaker Jeffrey Osborne on Dec. 8 and Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene, plus the Average White Band the next night. There’s an after party for ticket holders following Osborne’s show as well, with vinyl spun by former WAMO DJ Nick Nice.

A Very Yinzer Christmas: Dec. 11

A lot of well-loved local bar bands are moving on up to the Benedum Center on Dec. 11. Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers, the Nied’s Hotel Band and Gene the Werewolf, along with Clinton Clegg, Bill Deasy, Norm Nardini and many more are coming together for A Very Yinzer Christmas, benefiting Band Together Pittsburgh, which provides programming and support to those on the autism spectrum. Musicians from Band Together are on the bill too. There’s also a fun holiday album available for donation and download, featuring many of the show’s performers. The Shona Sharif African Dance & Drum Ensemble celebrates the 30th anniversary of its annual production of Black Nativity with a reception at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center on Dec. 14. The show runs from Dec. 15 through 23 at the Stephen Foster Memorial Theater. Photo from 2018 production, courtesy of Ricco J. Martello.

Black Nativity anniversary: Dec. 14 & Dec. 15-23

The August Wilson Center celebrates another holiday tradition on Dec. 14. The 30th anniversary of the local production of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity will be marked with entertainment and appearances by former and current cast members.

The next night, Black Nativity opens a nine-day run at the Charity Randall Theater inside the Stephen Foster Memorial in Oakland. Presented by the Shona Sharif African Dance & Drum Ensemble and directed by Maurice Redwood, the show is a re-imagination of the Nativity story, originally conceived by Hughes in 1961 and featuring African dance and gospel hymns.

The alt-hip-hop group Back Alley Sound is among the bands playing at the Winter Wonder Ball on Dec. 15 at Mr. Smalls. Local vendors will be on hand with holiday gift ideas. Photo courtesy of Jordan Schofield Photography.

Winter Wonder Ball: Dec. 15

That mid-December weekend is a busy one. Also on Dec. 15, local rockers including Back Alley Sound, Dream The Heavy and Hemlock for Socrates headline the Winter Wonder Ball, hosted by God Hates Unicorns at Mr. Smalls. Vendors and artisanal craftspeople, including Bedlam Arts & Goods and Steal City Vintage, will be there to exhibit and sell their wares. So skip the trip to Target.

Surfin’ Christmas: Dec. 16

On Dec. 16, Slim Forsythe heads up Surfin’ Christmas from noon to 6 pm at Spirit’s downstairs Lodge. The Boss Stingrays are on the bill, as are the 10th Ward Troubadours and “the East Lawrenceville debut” of the Long-haired Country Girls. Tickets are $10 with free Spirit pizza until 4 p.m. Slim promises to play “Run Run Rudolph.” Proceeds benefit North Hills Community Outreach. GHO$t plays two shows at Club Cafe this month, on Dec.21 and 30. Photo courtesy of Hana Daisy.

GHO$t!: Dec. 21 and 30

Writer/engineer/hip-hop artist Clarence Branch, also known as GHO$t!, headlines a Club Cafe show on Dec. 21. As a veteran of the local scene for about 15 years, he says the last couple of years have been encouraging for hip-hop performers and other creatives: “I think the door is wide open right now for emerging artists in Pittsburgh. Before this, that door was shut.”

Until recently, he adds, “If you had a punk or heavy metal band,” bookings were easy to get. Not so much for rap and hip-hop artists.

“But now, promoters see that you bring in a crowd that just wants to come out, have a drink and enjoy the show” and the bookings follow, Branch says.

Along with GHO$t!, Invite Only, PNasty, Zende and Cue Soul are on the bill.

GHO$t! is back at Club Cafe on Dec. 30, along with headliner King Mar, Dejah Monea and Whoisjay.