Melinda Colaizzi, founder of Women Who Rock, has helped raise more than a million dollars for women’s health research with successful benefit concerts both here and in Los Angeles.

So believe her when she says she’s especially excited about the star of this year’s show on Oct. 21 at Stage AE: Heart’s co-founder and lead singer Ann Wilson, “the original woman who rocks.”

Ann and her band, Tripsitter, will top a bill that includes Youngstown rockers The Vindys, featuring lead singer and songwriter Jackie Popovec, and local DJ Madame Trio.

Colaizzi is quick to note that Wilson and the band will perform an entire set, including Heart hits. Other highlights include the announcement of the winner of the Rising Star competition; last year’s winner was Ashley Marina, who’s been seen on “America’s Got Talent.”

“It’s really hard to navigate the music industry as a woman,” says Colaizzi, a Berklee College of Music graduate who has worked both as a performer and behind the scenes. “Our winners become part of the Women Who Rock family.”

The Vindys are part of the lineup for the annual Women Who Rock benefit concert at Stage AE on Oct. 21. Photo courtesy of Raquel Markolin.

In addition to the music, there’ll be a pop-up beauty bar, silent auction and other fun stuff. WDVE’s Michele Michaels will emcee.

All proceeds benefit the Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation, the largest women’s health research organization in the country. Tickets.

Bonus track: On Nov. 24, Colaizzi and her band, Melinda and the Night Sky, headline at City Winery. Tickets. Nick Pankey and Kaston Guffey are My Politic, who will be opening for Adeem the Artist at City Winery on Oct. 12. Guffey relocated from Nashville to Pittsburgh last year. Photo courtesy of Will Payne Harrison.

My Politic: Oct. 12

A few months ago, Adeem the Artist, a nonbinary Nashville-based singer-songwriter who’ll be at City Winery on Oct. 12, was quoted in The New Yorker as saying they wanted to move to Pittsburgh, because “the rent was too high and Tennessee politics too cruel.”

Adeem and family have not yet made the move, but Kaston Guffey, half of the alt-country duo My Politic, has.

Guffey and his musical partner, Nick Pankey, grew up in Ozark, Missouri, and moved to Nashville in 2013. Right before the pandemic, he says, “it felt like things were shifting.” Over the last couple of years, Nashville rents have skyrocketed. Guffey says he and his now-wife, musician Georgia English, realized “we didn’t need to be there to do what we wanted to do.”

Friends pointed them north. They drove around Pittsburgh in December 2021, “trying to find a neighborhood we connected with.”

By Halloween of last year, they had bought a house and moved to Millvale, a perfect location, Guffey says. “I got to ride my bike to see my favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, play at the best ballpark in the country.”

Gardner Field in Troy Hill is another favorite location: Guffey and English got married there during a pickup baseball game in August.

“I’ve started fishing again,” Guffey says. “We moved here on a whim, but this last year has been unbelievable.”

Guffey and Pankey (who stayed in Nashville) still perform and tour together; their latest album, “Missouri Folklore: Songs & Stories From Home,” is available on Spotify, Bandcamp and other sites. They’ll be opening for Adeem at City Winery — and maybe convince them to make the move. Tickets.

Bonus track: On Nov. 3, Guffey will play Mr. Small’s in Millvale along with Americana artist Stacy Antonel. English will join the lineup (along with Ben Shannon). She founded You Be You, a music education program for kids, which Guffey also works with. Tickets.

Son Rompe Pera, a marimba cumbia punk band from Mexico City, will be at Bottlerocket Social Hall as part of the Secret Planet series, on Oct. 4. Photo courtesy of Marc van der Aa.

Secret Planet: Oct. 4 and 21

Bottlerocket Social Hall’s world music series Secret Planet, a collaboration with Carrick-based Tech 25, has two shows coming up this month: Today, Oct. 4, they present Son Rompe Pera, a “garage-cumbia-marimba-punk band, the only band of its kind in the world,” according to their press kit (Permit me to introduce Cafe Tacuba.) But they do sound pretty awesome.

Then on Oct. 21, they’re bringing back Baba Commandant and the Mandingo Band from Pittonkatonk, and before that, Burkina Faso. They’re joined by the The Dwarfs of East Agouza from Cairo, who combine “repetitive North African drums, free jazz guitar inspired by West African traditions and motorik acoustic bass a la Krautrock.” Tickets.

Doctor Dap: Oct. 18 and 21

Devon Pazmino, also known as Doctor Dap, is a multi-award-winning DJ who’s been setting the beats since he was 10 years old, growing up in New York City. A skilled turntablist who prefers the old school way, he has two residencies in town: every third Saturday of the month, he and Slim Tha DJ present Daps and Hugs, an afternoon “day party” at Blue Sky in East Liberty.

“It’s kind of a brunch-y vibe, for people who don’t want to stay out late,” Pazmino notes.

They mix rhythm and blues with hip hop (Beyonce, Drake, Lauryn Hill) with oldies and singalongs, including some vintage Al Green and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Daps and Pounds, which Pazmino hosts at Goldmark every third Wednesday night of the month, is different. Pazmino might start with some funk and disco, then mix in some EDM later — “stuff that feels like nighttime,” he says.

“I’ll do some creative transitions and some wordplay — stuff people might not notice, but it keeps up the energy,” he adds.

For the rest of the month, Pazmino lines up other bookings. He’s also a pharmacist by day.

“I’ve always wanted to be a great DJ,” he says. “I’m seeing where it takes me.”

This month, Pazmino will be at Goldmark on Oct. 18 and at Blue Sky on Oct. 21.

DiLisio celebrates the release of his album, “Slither,” with a show at Club Cafe on Oct. 20. Photo courtesy of Pat Bruener.

DiLisio: Oct. 20

It’s not every day that you talk to an artist who cites George McCrae as an influence. McCrae is known mainly for his hit, “Rock Your Baby,” which came out in 1974, 15 years or so before singer-songwriter DeLisio was born.

But that kind of ’70s pre-disco groove made a big impression on him. So did the White Stripes and Black Keys many years later, and if you listen to DiLisio’s latest album, “Slither,” you can hear the influences.

“It’s kind of minimalist, garage blues rock based,” said DiLisio, also known as Mark Jeffries, also known as an 8th grade science teacher in the Moon Area School District.

He’s celebrating the release of “Slither” with a show at Club Cafe on Oct. 20. Tanay, a local musician, is also on the bill. Tickets.

And the name DiLisio? It’s his mom’s maiden name, chosen to honor both her and her parents, who survived World War II in Italy. “Marc Reisman: The First 50 Years,” at the Thunderbird Cafe on Oct. 26, will celebrate highlights from Reisman’s long career. Photo courtesy of David Aschkenas.

Marc Reisman: Oct. 26

Marc Reisman has been a major part of the local music scene since before the Steelers won their first Super Bowl. In fact, he’s been playing harmonica for bands including the Iron City Houserockers for 50 years.

He’s also hosted a show on WYEP, taught harmonica both privately and at Pitt, Community College of Allegheny County and Calliope, toured Europe a few times, and found time to earn a law degree from Pitt’s School of Law.

His friend, music promoter Zeke Caresani, thought the 50-year milestone should be celebrated, so he’s hosting “Marc Reisman: The First 50 Years,” at the Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall on Oct. 26. Tickets.

It’s a dream lineup: Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers with Gil Snyder will be there, along with Bill Toms and Hard Rain, Billy Price, Melinda Colaizzi, Jon Bindley, Peter King, and the list goes on. Reisman will be sitting in with his friends, and he and his band will also play songs from his most recent release, “Strong Way.”

It’s fair to say Reisman is excited: “I feel this is one of the most important, if not the most important, show of my music career. It’s time for me to reflect on where I’m headed, and to celebrate that.”