Downtown Pittsburgh’s theaters, galleries, restaurants and shops are getting $175 million to help them rebound from the pandemic as part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Building on the Dream campaign.

The goal of the Building on the Dream plan is to improve Cultural District buildings and sculptures in order to create a welcoming area to live, work and visit. Last year’s fundraising campaign exceeded its goal of $150 million by $25 million.

The Trust has started work on three projects: 937 Liberty Ave., the Greer Cabaret Theater and the Benedum Center marquees.

“These projects are just the first improvements that people will see in the Cultural District over the next few years,” says Nick Gigante, senior vice president of development and real estate with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The 937 Liberty Ave. project includes interior renovations to improve accessibility and safety, while also outfitting the property with a 100-seat theater, a gallery and a 50-seat flex space. The Trust hopes to open the building by the end of the summer.

The Trust is refurbishing the Greer Cabaret Theater to provide patrons with relaxed performances in the lounge space and expand the venue’s food and drink menu. The theater is projected to reopen this summer.

In December, the Trust began work on the iconic Benedum Center marquees on Penn Avenue, which will be repaired and refurbished. The main marquee on 7th Street will be refurbished later this spring to retain its classic look.