Pittsburgh’s public art scene thrives with vibrant murals, captivating sculptures and a diverse range of creative expression. Now eight new artworks are being added throughout our city’s parks through the Art in Parks program.

Audrey Wells, communications & engagement coordinator for the City of Pittsburgh, says the goal is to foster growth and empowerment among local artists who create artworks that authentically depict the diverse communities and lived realities of Pittsburgh.

“Their artworks will serve as a testament to their creativity and expertise for years to come, and we are so grateful for their work,” says Wells.

The program commissioned artists from around the country and the Pittsburgh area to create art installations in Frick, Schenley, Emerald View, Riverview and Highland parks.

Schenley Park

Ginger Brooks Takahashi: “Drip, Seep, Run,” a sculptural work exploring “the historical presence and memory of the natural water systems of Schenley Park.”

Location: Next to the Hollow Run Trail, the installation can be seen from the Lower Panther Hollow Trail, where a stone marker points to the work. “Birds Of Schenley Park” by Suphitsara Buttra-Coleman. Photo courtesy of Audrey Wells.

Suphitsara Buttra-Coleman: “Birds of Schenley Park,” a mosaic-style creation that pays tribute to the avian population while shedding light on the ecological challenges that endanger their existence.

Location: Next to the Schenley Oval Sportsplex

Riverview Park

Tristan Surtees, Charles Blanc and Steve Gurysh: “Pictures of the Future,” a multifaceted public artwork that reimagines and integrates Riverview Park’s elements, landscape and history through a series of interconnected artworks. “In Fields of Friends” by Matthew Gellers in Frick Park. Photo courtesy of Audrey Wells.

Frick Park

Matthew Geller: “In Fields of Friends” introduces an architectural folly that evokes a sense of playful amusement park rides, leisurely park bench gatherings and relaxed afternoons. This captivating installation becomes both a landmark and a communal space, offering scenic views of Riverview Hill within Frick Park.

Location: Adjacent to the trails just past Blue Slide Park. “Together” by The Urban Conga in Highland Park. Photo courtesy of Audrey Wells.

Highland Park

The Urban Conga design studio: “Together” was created as a communal platform where people can come together to listen, learn and grow, embracing the history, present and future of the park and its surroundings.

Location: Near the pool and lake

Also coming this year: Marlana Adele Vassar’s statue, currently unnamed, pays tribute to the park’s diverse history and demographics. The design combines art nouveau, mythology and natural elements inspired by the park’s existing sculptures.

Location: Expected to be installed next to the Bigelow Grove Shelter. “Grit, Grow, Flow” by OOA Designs in Emerald View Park. Photo courtesy of Audrey Wells.

Emerald View Park

Oreen Cohen and Alison Zapata (OOA Designs): “Grit, Grow, Flow,” pays homage to local figures in Emerald View Park. The duo’s three-part abstract steel sculpture, inspired by the poem, “Bread and Roses,” symbolizes the resilience of women and the transformative growth of postindustrial environments.

Location: Near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and P.J. McArdle Roadway.

“A Monument to Pittsburgh Youth” by Ali Ruffner in Emerald View Park. Photo courtesy of Audrey Wells.

Ali Ruffner: “A Monument to Pittsburgh Youth” is a collaborative project made with students from Brashear High School that explores the concept of monuments and public art in today’s world. The artwork incorporates castings of students’ hands and ceramic tiles adorned with street art-inspired signatures in the park’s trails.

Location: Adjacent to the Grandview Park playground

In addition to the eight new artworks created for the Art in Parks program, the city enlisted five local storytellers to enhance the narratives woven by these public art installations.

The Art in Parks initiative began in 2019 with a $1.5 million RADical ImPAct grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District. A significant portion of the grant was used to establish the Hartwood Acres Park Sculpture Garden, while $500,000 was allocated for creating artwork in the city’s parks.