Mark Twain once said, “During the gold rush, it’s a good time to be in the pick and shovel business.” If wearable robotic technology for health is today’s gold rush, the picks and shovels are being created in a suburb of Pittsburgh at Humotech.

Short for Human Motion Technology, Humotech provides systems that help developers of wearable machines, including exoskeletons and prosthetics, to test and refine their products.

Product managers from other companies and university researchers bring their devices to Humotech, located in the University of Pittsburgh Applied Research Center (U-PARC) in Harmarville, and attach them to a system that Humotech founder/CEO, Josh Caputo named Caplex.

Caplex can then apply power and test scenarios that simulate the types of wear that the device would undergo in real-world situations.

It can stimulate the movement of a human wearing the device during testing or determine how the device reacts when the human moves. Caplex can also help the researcher determine whether a device can accommodate a particular movement or if a part is likely to break based on the load required from a type of movement.

The largest part of the system is an actuator, which looks like an oversized foot locker brimming with cables and aluminum scaffolding. The Caplex actuator is hooked to the wearable device via cables, with other cables leading to an off-the-shelf computer that collects and analyzes the data.

As a Ph.D. researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, Caputo realized that to become market-worthy, wearable devices would need to be tested — and that somebody had to provide the testing mechanism.

For several years, Caputo worked on the system in his lab there, but was upended when his lab pulled up stakes at CMU and headed to Stanford.

So he created Humotech. Without his lab, Caputo needed space; he found U-PARC had room for him to expand, yet stay close to home. Fittingly, he's in offices that previously were research offices for Gulf Oil, a titan of technology in the energy industry that was once based in Pittsburgh.

Unlike many Pittsburgh-based startups, Caputo already had working capital at the ready, because he had three customers by the time he started who would provide him with enough revenue to operate in his initial stage.

According to Caputo, while he came up with the concepts, the ability to turn them into a product has been provided by Humotech’s Director of Engineering, Carl Curran, a robotics engineer who joined him in 2015. Caputo’s now-wife, Candice, joined the team a few years later in a marketing role.

The Humotech team has aspirations to market their own wearable robotic technology as well. They’re already developing their own designs for an exoskeleton – which, of course, they’re refining using Caplex.

