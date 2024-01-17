Karen Alexander’s initial interest in the most advanced media technology of our time was sparked by an emotional response that’s been around for a few thousand years.

“I watched a TED talk by filmmaker Chris Milk, who referred to extended reality 360° video as the ‘ultimate empathy machine,’” she recalls.

“Now, that’s a phrase some people will dismiss. It’s not as though this machine is going to make you empathetic. However, if you can be immersed in someone’s actual environment and see it from their perspective — wearing a headset, watching a 360° video of what they see — you’re going to get a much better sense of what it is to be in their shoes.

“It really hooked me into this technology, and I thought, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”

Alexander is a specialist in the field of XR (extended reality), an acronym encompassing a trio of other acronyms — VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), MR (mixed reality) — that describe new forms of immersive technology enabling real-time interaction between physical and digital space.

An example: While you relax in your living room, your VR headset transports you to the front row at Heinz Hall where the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performs Holst’s “The Planets.” With an AR device (glasses, phone or tablet), you follow the conductor’s score as a digital overlay in your field of view as you float on solar winds through the bright rings of Saturn you’ve designed as a backdrop. Using MR, you experience the performers as real-time, life-sized avatars right where you sit, as the 3D digital content of the concert adapts to your space.

It’s your own super-personalized reality realm, just the way you craft it. Karen Alexander holds up her virtual reality headset at the Pittsburgh Technology Council offices. Photo by Alexis Wary.

“We’re not putting this genie back in the bottle,” says Alexander. “These technologies are here to stay. They will become easier to use and somewhat more affordable while allowing us to have digital content suitable to the way we are designed as living human beings on this earth.”

In addition to her XRConnectED consulting business, Alexander is the Pittsburgh-based director of compliance and immersive learning at MetaVRse in Toronto. She’s also a co-founder of XR Women, a global network of XR professionals who meet weekly in the virtual world.

Recently, she spoke with NEXTpittsburgh about the extended reality future that’s shaping our lives now.

* * * Karen Alexander, founder of XRconnectED, stands in the Pittsburgh Technology Council offices. Photo by Alexis Wary.

NEXTpittsburgh: What did you do after your epiphany from Chris Milk’s TED talk?

Alexander: I bought a consumer-grade 360° camera, a little Samsung Gear 360, and took it on some trips with me and started taking 360° videos.

I felt so empowered that I was able to make and edit these videos myself — without a background in film or video. I thought that if I can learn to do this, I know young people can learn to do this, too. And they can tell their stories and get across their perspectives and help people to stand in their shoes and see what matters to them, what they care about. And learn some skills.

NEXTpittsburgh: And that was the basis for your starting the PGH in 360 program?

Alexander: Yes, PGH in 360: Youth Perspectives empowered young people to produce 360º videos about issues that matter to them. We worked with community organizations like 1Hood Media, Assemble, the Lighthouse Project at Homewood-Brushton YMCA. The idea was to teach 360 camera operation, story conceptualization in 360 and then basic editing techniques while helping them develop civic involvement through exploring an issue in their neighborhood or city.

NEXTpittsburgh: What XR projects have you worked on in Pittsburgh?

Alexander: I recently did a workshop for the Future Readiness Academy at Penn State New Kensington. It was part of a conference called Education Vanguard: Building the Education of the Future Together. I’ve worked with Rachael Afolabi at Carlow University and their Center for Digital Learning & Innovation.

I partnered with Pittsburgh Community Television to create community XR. We would bring VR headsets and even some AR headsets and 360 cameras to a different location in the city once a month and allow people to come in for free and try it out to see what it was all about.

I’ve done some workshops for the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh and brought to their attention some of the research on how VR can be beneficial for children on the autism spectrum. It’s worth exploring these new technologies for those possibilities.

NEXTpittsburgh: What area of XR are you specializing in now?

Alexander: My current focus is on higher ed. I serve as a consultant for institutions and help them figure out where they can implement this technology, what their long-term strategy should be and what kind of support they’re going to need. Do they need to buy equipment? Who are some of the technology champions in the faculty? I help them develop that strategy and connect them with partners who have products they can use to implement their program.

NEXTpittsburgh: Is American education on the cusp of an XR revolution?

Alexander: It is, and institutions need to get started with it now. What that means is different for every institution. You need to have someone in a position of leadership who will drive things forward, but there needs to be more than that. There needs to be buy-in on the grassroots level from teachers. There needs to be continuity built into it.

You need to think about things like, if you invest in these devices, you’re probably going to need to replace them at some point just like you would any other computer equipment. Who’s going to be responsible for managing those devices? How do you approve content and manage your institution’s firewall to make sure the content can get through?

NEXTpittsburgh: And re-training teachers in what is fundamentally a radical new technology.

Alexander: We’re so conditioned right now to the rectangle of the computer screen, television screen, movie screen, cell phone screen. It will take time for content creators to figure out how to design content that has a 360 canvas.

For example, if you’re teaching an abstract concept like calculus, there is an app I’ve used called Calcflow. It allows you to choose different calculus equations, input different variables and then see the results on a 3D graph you can look at from any angle — from below, from the side, from the top — and change the size of it. When you change the variables in the equation, it will show you something else. Being a non-mathematician, that helped me understand what calculus was. Karen Alexander, founder of XRconnectED, works wth higher ed institutions to implement the technology. Photo by Alexis Wary.

NEXTpittsburgh: How soon do you think XR tools will be truly commonplace in U.S. schools?

Alexander: The peer-reviewed research about the effectiveness of VR and AR for learning is starting to appear now. There are learning standards being put out by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and the field of immersive learning design is growing.

XR in education is maturing and becoming established on a more solid ground that will help educators feel confident about using it. But they still need a good strategy, a good plan and a budget.

I worked with Southwestern Oregon Community College and connected them with the opportunity to be part of the Metaversity project, which is a joint initiative between a company called Victory XR and Meta. They created a virtual replica of their campus, and Meta donated 50 headsets to them. They’re now into their second year of teaching some courses in VR on a campus that looks like theirs down to the sculptures and even some interior spaces. They have a culinary school, and you can turn on the burners, turn on the water in the sink, pull pots and pans out of cabinets, all sorts of virtual physical things students can do remotely.

NEXTpittsburgh: That’s going to dramatically enhance student field trips. “Class will meet on Thursday in Antarctica.” Or Mars. Or in the middle of a geese gaggle flying south for the winter.

Alexander: Yes, exactly. In fact, there’s an acronym to describe the optimal use cases for VR in training. It’s RIDE — situations that are Rare, Impossible, Dangerous or Expensive.

Rare would be training Walmart employees for Black Friday sales, and they actually did this. They trained employees for that event by taking videos and creating Black Friday experiences, because it’s something you’re not going to encounter until you encounter it.

Impossible might be a building that doesn’t exist anymore, a historical building that was destroyed, a building that hasn’t been built yet but has perhaps been designed, or is purely imaginary.

The dangerous ones are if someone is training for something and could get hurt or cause harm to someone else. You can have them practice the dangerous thing repeatedly in an XR environment.

NEXTpittsburgh: Training firefighters, for example?

Alexander: Yes, and in some fire training, they use haptic vests that simulate heat and the pressure of the water hose. That’s an example of dangerous and expensive.

NEXTpittsburgh: XR appears to be infinitely adaptable to new uses.

Alexander: It’s the vanguard of an exciting world. There’s a lot of change, and it will be challenging, but I think we’re at a point where our educational systems need overhaul, anyway. And they need to compete with the media that is out there in terms of the way things are delivered. New times, new tools, new methods.

That’s one of the things I love about working in this industry. It has people who are positive, forward-looking and share the vision I have of technology being something that can and should improve people’s lives.