A St. Louis-based developer that has built housing in the Hill District and the Choice Neighborhoods development in East Liberty and Larimer is getting closer to building a 60-unit building in Homewood along North Homewood Avenue from Hamilton Avenue to Susquehanna Street.

The company, McCormack Baron Salazar, is working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and seeking financing from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, when it agreed in May 2022 to negotiate the sale of the property to the developer, called it a mixed-use, mixed-income building. At the time the project cost was estimated to be $19.8 million.

Howard Graves, the Pittsburgh-based architect for the project, said the developers needed a variance to the 40-foot height limitation because of the 2% slope along North Homewood Avenue. While the uphill portion of the building fits the zoning code at 40 feet, the downhill side is slated to be 43 feet high.

On Dec. 20, the Zoning Board of Adjustment approved variances for the height and the number of parking spaces, the placement of the parking and the placement of the dumpsters for the development. The proposed parking needed a variance because it is too close to the lot line, and a separate parking area across Zenith Way from the development would be within the boundaries of a residential district. A third issue was that the development will have parking for 31 cars, whereas parking for 41 cars is required under zoning rules.

While the structure was proposed as a 60-unit building, Graves said two units are live-work units, or retail spaces where someone could live, and shouldn’t be counted as apartments for parking requirements. Graves said no off-street parking is being included for the live-work units, or the other two designated retail spaces, one of which is being designed as a bank. Site plan for the proposed housing development in Homewood shows two live-work units and two designated retail spaces, one of which is being designed as a bank. Image courtesy of the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The lots are currently empty and mostly used by grazing deer. A house at the corner of Susquehanna Street and Zenith Way is being demolished for the off-street parking lot.

The development will be as long as the three short blocks there now, so the plan calls for closing off Cassina Way between Zenith Way and North Homewood Avenue and constructing the building over Tioga Street with a cutout on the first floor to allow traffic through.

When zoning board member Alice Mitinger asked about the parking at the hearing on Dec. 7, Graves answered, “The neighborhood as a whole essentially uses public transportation predominantly.”

The proposed building is one block from the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway, which can take riders quickly Downtown or into Oakland. The 71D route on Hamilton Avenue goes into Oakland, the 74 route on North Homewood Avenue goes one way into Squirrel Hill and the other way to East Liberty.

“This area is really blessed with very high transportation advantages,” said Mulugetta Birru, the former executive director of the Urban Redevelopment Authority, who is working with the developers on the project. Detailed plan for the proposed housing development in Homewood. Image courtesy of the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The plan for the building calls for 21 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units, 15 three-bedroom units and two live/work spaces. Six units will be accessible for people with mobility impairments and three will be designed for people with sensory impairments such as a loss of sight or hearing.

The agreement with the URA calls for 15 units to be available for people with housing vouchers and 45 of the units to be affordable to households at or below 60% of area median income, which would be $56,880 for a family of four or $45,540 for a two-person household.