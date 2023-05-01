Pirates fans will soon have a new place to eat and play after catching a game at PNC Park. The entertainment hub will occupy the first floor of a six-story apartment building being built near the stadium.

The 15,200-square-foot “dining and entertainment concept” is still unnamed, but plans for the space include daily programming for watch parties, corporate events, gaming, concerts, movies in the park, yoga and numerous other activities. The entertainment plaza will include a performance stage, a wooden pergola and outdoor tables, along with a central green space intended for communal gatherings.

“It is an experiential ‘eatertainment’ concept with an added outdoor plaza that is unlike anything else in the region,” says Herky Pollock, vice president of CBRE. “It is an awesome responsibility and one that we are honored that the Pirates selected us to develop!”

Pollock and his HiLife Hospitality partner Mike Hanley already have an established presence on the North Shore — they’re the team behind Burgatory and Shorty’s Pins x Pints.

Aerial view rendering courtesy of Continental Real Estate.

Continental Real Estate, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers development partner on the North Shore, will develop the new project at the corner of Mazeroski Way and General Robinson Street. The project will include more than 100 apartments plus retail establishments and a public plaza with a Pirates motif. Seating at the outdoor space will be designed to resemble an oversized golden “P” as a nod to the Pirates.

After over 15 years of developing the land between PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium, Pollock says that this newest opportunity is the largest and the most exceptional.

“It sits at the epicenter of the North Shore on over an acre of both indoor and outdoor space for dining, programming and entertainment,” says Pollock. “It is the crown jewel site on the North Shore, and it promises to be a citywide destination.”

The “eatertainment” concept is expected to launch in time for the 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates season.