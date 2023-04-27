There’s still time to book a reservation to show the mothers and mother figures in your life how much you appreciate them with mimosas and waffles (or even a drag show), but don’t wait too much longer.

Mother’s Day is coming up faster than you think (May starts next week, people), but if you didn’t make plans yet, there are still good options available.

Make sure to contact the places listed below — all require tickets and may sell out soon.

Adda Coffee & Tea House High Tea at Atithi Studios 1020 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg

Adda Coffee & Tea House has brought back its much-loved high tea service for April and May and has a Mother’s Day High Tea on May 14. This special seating will be held at Atithi Studios in Sharpsburg and includes two courses of sweet and savory foods prepared by Adda’s in-house chef Becca Hegarty, along with a menu of loose leaf tea. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

If you’re looking for a pre-Mother’s Day outing that weekend with mom, there are two high tea seatings at Adda’s Shadyside storefront at 200 S. Highland Ave. on Saturday, May 13. The 11:30 a.m. seating is sold out but tickets are still available for the second seating at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.

Photo courtesy of the Mattress Factory.

Pittsburgh’s First Lady of Drag, Kierra Darshell, leads a group of drag queen entertainers including Sasha Nolan, LaDonna LaMoore and Wanda Bread in a show they promise your mother will never forget.

There will be dancing, singing and comedy all in a family-friendly performance that starts at 11 a.m.

Tickets start at $15 and include the show only; food and beverages are priced separately.

Photo courtesy of Twelve Whiskey Barbecue Facebook.

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue 1222 E. Carson St., South Side

Mother’s Day brunch will include a buffet with waffles, French toast, fruit and eggs — and it’s a barbecue spot so expect smoked ham and smoked brisket. There also will be champagne and bottomless mimosas.

Tickets for adults are $30; kids under 10 are free.

Photo courtesy of the National Aviary’s Instagram page.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the National Aviary 700 Arch St., North Side

Along with admission to the Aviary on May 14, tickets to this event in the Aviary’s Garden Room include a brunch prepared by Atria’s Specialty Catering, with fruit and pastries and a main course of gourmet dishes by chef Josef Karst.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under. There are two seatings: 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Gateway Clipper Fleet via their Instagram page

To make Mother’s Day extra Pittsburgh, surrounded by the rivers and bridges that make the city unique, take mom on a cruise aboard the Grand Gateway Clipper Riverboat.

The cruises include a buffet dinner and dancing, and special gifts for all moms aboard. There are several seatings for the two-hour event: 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 for adults, and $30 for kids 12 and under.

