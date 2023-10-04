As Pittsburgh welcomes fall, the city’s autumn traditions are in full swing. Think colorful foliage drives, cozy bonfires — and that unmistakable pumpkin spice scent in the air.

Among these cherished traditions, one stands out — the celebration of all things pumpkin.

Here are some of the city’s most delectable pumpkin-flavored offerings that go far beyond the basic pumpkin spice latte.

Boozy cheesecake from Fig & Ash 514 E. Ohio St., North Side

Fig & Ash is a stunning restaurant born from a total renovation. The restaurant exudes warmth, thanks to its custom wood-fired oven and modern design.

While Fig & Ash boasts an impressive menu year-round, the pumpkin cheesecake steals the show, come fall.

Crafted by the owner’s wife, Kate Hughes, the indulgent dessert is not for teetotalers — it is topped with Kahlua whipped cream and chocolate-covered espresso beans. Autumn bliss!

Photo courtesy of Arsenal Cider House.

Crisp cider from Arsenal Cider House 300 39th St., Lawrenceville; 2905 West Liberty Ave., Dormont; 2537 Brandt School Road, Wexford (Soergel Orchards)

The original Lawrenceville location of Arsenal Cider House feels straight out of a bygone era. Located just steps away from the historic Allegheny Arsenal, this Civil War-themed winery has been serving up small-batch, hand-crafted hard apple cider for more than a decade. Among the seasonal offerings, Grant’s Flying Pumpkin cider reigns supreme.

“We convert the ‘non-pumpkin’ people every season,” says co-owner Michelle Larkin.

Classic apple goodness infused with spices that evoke thoughts of pumpkin pie, this cider boasts an 8.4% ABV to keep you warm on those chilly fall evenings.

Pumpkin iced coffee, a cocktail and panna cotta from Bae’s Bae’s Cafe in Downtown Pittsburgh. Photo courtesy of Bae’s Bae’s.

Pumpkin drinks and dessert from Bae Bae’s Cafe 945 Liberty Ave., Downtown

Bae Bae’s Cafe is an eclectic, vibrant space that dishes up Korean-inspired food and a wide range of drinks — from herbal concoctions to caffeinated brews to potent cocktails. Given the season, pumpkin takes center stage in a variety of delightful creations.

For starters, there’s the creamy Pumpkin Panna Cotta with whipped cream and a salted graham crumble. Want something stronger? Try the spirited Pumpkin Me Up! cocktail featuring Haku Japanese vodka, Maggie’s Farm coffee liqueur, pumpkin-infused Bae’s mix, pumpkin spice, and whipped cream.

Last but not least, there’s Pumpkin Iced Coffee, made with house-brewed Vietnamese coffee, pumpkin-infused Bae’s mix and baking spices.

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowl from DiAnoia’s Eatery.

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowl from DiAnoia’s Eatery 2549 Penn Ave., Strip District

DiAnoia’s Eatery has consistently earned accolades, making it a Pittsburgh favorite. During the month of October, it offers the Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowl. Served inside a freshly roasted pumpkin, this dish is a pumpkin lover’s dream come true.

House-made potato gnocchi doused in a sumptuous pumpkin cream sauce infused with cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice — and topped with a trifecta of cheeses and fresh basil — it’s a flavor explosion in a pumpkin shell.

African-inspired pumpkin stew from EYV restaurant 424 E. Ohio St., North Side

Venture to the Deutschtown neighborhood and you’ll discover EYV, a vegetable-forward restaurant that celebrates the bounty of Western Pennsylvania and East Ohio farms.

This fall, they’re serving a pumpkin soup reminiscent of Miyan Taushe, a savory Nigerian pumpkin stew. This African-inspired pumpkin soup is a journey through global flavors. It is delicately seasoned with coconut milk, ginger, chili, and a touch of peanut butter, creating a delightful fusion of tastes. The garnish, including spiced peanuts, fried shrimp, yogurt, and aromatic herbs, adds layers of complexity, resulting in a dish that celebrates diversity while paying homage to the autumn harvest.

Pumpkin cannoli from Pizzeria Davide 2551 Penn Ave. (rear), Strip District

Pizzeria Davide, renowned for its Old World and New York-style pizza, serves up some delish Pumpkin Cannoli this time of the year. These treats are filled with a rich mixture of pumpkin, ricotta, and pumpkin spice, and then dipped in chocolate.

Available from October to November, this dessert speaks to the season.

Photo courtesy of Steel City Salt Company.

Using pumpkin in the kitchen

Last but not least, elevate your home-cooked fall feasts with Steel City Salt Company’s pumpkin pie spiced sugar. It’s not just for pie; sprinkle it on everything from cookies to coffee for an instant autumn upgrade. Available at the company’s locations in Millvale and the Strip District, as well as online and from a variety of retailers.