Leon Ford, a co-founder and board member of the Hear Foundation, an organization that aims to forge positive relationships and healing between law enforcement and community residents, has taken on a new role as its director of external affairs.

Launched in 2022 by Ford and former Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, the foundation also named its first full-time executive leader and opened offices on the city’s South Side.

Cynthia Haines, who most recently spent eight years running Focus on Renewal, a McKees Rocks social services agency, is now Hear’s president and chief executive.

Ford and Haines started their new positions earlier this month; the foundation also this month moved into COhatch, shared office space on Sidney Street in the SouthSide Works.

Previously, Hear had a part-time executive director, Kamal Nigam, a nonprofit consultant and former site lead for Google’s Pittsburgh operations. Nigam will continue as an adviser to the foundation.

Ford says he’s “excited” to work full time for the foundation after spending much of last year traveling to promote his memoir, “An Unspeakable Hope: Brutality, Forgiveness, and Building a Better Future for My Son.”

In 2012, at the age of 19, Ford was shot five times by a Pittsburgh police officer in a case of mistaken identity. Ford lost the use of his legs and received $5.5 million in a settlement with the city.

In the memoir, Ford chronicles how he overcame his resentment against police and decided to bring together groups who are frequently at odds to find solutions that will make communities safer.

“I love traveling and having a global impact, but there’s a lot to do in Pittsburgh,” Ford said in an interview last week at Hear’s offices. “I’m in several meetings a day – from executives to people who are just home from prison.”

He’s spending much of his time establishing and renewing connections to help advance Hear’s mission of convening and supporting initiatives that bring together police, residents, counselors, community groups and others to address the multi-generational trauma and mental health issues that result from gun violence and other crimes.

To date, the foundation has provided 15 microgrants totaling $200,000 to local nonprofits and funded three summer programs. Cynthia Haines, president and chief executive of The Hear Foundation, with Leon Ford, co-founder. Photo courtesy of Joshua Franzos.

Haines describes the foundation’s approach of promoting change through personal engagement, “really leading with love.”

“You can’t always be on Zoom. You have to be in the room, around the table” and the effort goes beyond the foundation’s name, she says. “We don’t want to just ‘hear.’ You have to do. We are biased toward action.”

Haines wasn’t seeking a new opportunity when the foundation reached out to her. Curiosity led her to research Hear, and she realized she could tap multiple experiences in her background as its leader.

Haines holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and juvenile justice from Mercyhurst University and a master’s in social science administration from Case Western Reserve University. She earned an executive certificate in community organizing, contracts and racial justice at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Prior to eight years running Focus on Renewal, she spent 17 years with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where her work included coordinating veterans boot camps and serving as a liaison for homeless initiatives.

“Her gift for building and leveraging diverse partnerships will be a tremendous asset to the organization,” Nigam said in a statement.

The South Side location is an added perk for Haines, who was raised in the neighborhood and nearby Mount Oliver. Paintings of Harcum Way, one of the streets where her family lived; and St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, South Seventh Street, where she was married and still buys pierogies, hang prominently in her new digs.

“It’s a hardscrabble, roll-up-your-sleeves and get it into place,” she says of the South Side. “It defines me.”

Among Haines’ goals is having the foundation become an independent nonprofit. For now, it operates under the fiscal sponsorship of the local POISE Foundation but has applied for 501c3 status.

Its budget for the fiscal year that ends March 30 is $1.1 million, says Haines.

Funders include local philanthropies such as the Richard King Mellon Foundation, which has provided three grants totaling $525,000 through POISE.