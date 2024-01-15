South Siders could tell something was happening with their community newspaper, The Reporter.

The family-owned and -operated weekly had begun to shrink: Its 16 pages dwindled to eight, then four. Finally, print copies disappeared from South Side businesses as stories shifted fully online.

Then, second-generation publisher and editor Tom Smith retired in 2023, and Pittsburgh’s longest-continuously publishing community newspaper went out of print altogether.

To casual observers, The Reporter’s fate is just another data point in an industry besieged by changing technologies, dwindling advertising budgets and news consumers who prefer their information in byte-sized multimedia nuggets.

To longtime South Side residents like Hugh Brannan, it was as if a close neighbor had died.

“I lost a good friend,” says Brannan, the retired executive director of the Brashear Association. “It was helpful to have, you know, a paper like The Reporter that was focused exclusively on the nuts and bolts of, you know, whatever the community was wrestling with at any given moment.” David Davies founded The Reporter in 1939 in this South Hills family home. Photo by David S. Rotenstein.

Family business

Brannan’s print friend was the creation of David Davies, an underemployed journalist living in the South Hills. He had lost his full-time job covering sports for the Pittsburgh Dispatch when it folded in 1923.

A popular man-about-town nicknamed the “Town Tattler,” Davies organized social clubs and songfests while at the Dispatch.

After the Dispatch died, Davies briefly edited a golf magazine. He worked in public relations and for Allegheny County government (including a stint as deputy sheriff) until 1939 when his third wife, Norma, died.

That summer he began publishing The Reporter out of his rented Bensonia Avenue home; Davies rented a garage on East Warrington Avenue for distribution. The Reporter founder David Davies. Photo published in the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph, April 7, 1947. Courtesy of Newspapers.com. Johnny Jones, The Reporter publisher and editor from 1947 to 1967. Photo published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 1962. Courtesy of Newspapers.com.

Davies hired Johnny Jones as the new paper’s business manager. A South Side fixture for decades, Jones, who grew up in a Muriel Street rowhouse, had booked popular dance revues throughout the city since the 1920s.

Jones built a reputation as the South Side’s biggest booster by promoting parades, festivals and other spectacles. He became the newly formed South Side Business Men’s Association’s first president in 1926. Ad for one of Johnny Jones’s expositions published in the Pittsburgh Press on May 3, 1925. Courtesy of Newspapers.com.

By 1944, Jones had become the paper’s publisher. In 1947, he bought the business and moved its offices to 903 E. Warrington Ave.

Under Jones, The Reporter covered local government, social events and school news. Oakland-based Type-Craft Press printed the paper.

Despite his new role, Jones didn’t give up his entertainment ventures. In 1949, he was still buying ads in other newspapers looking for “Old-Tyme Dancers,” published in the personals right beneath an ad for an escort agency.

After Jones died in 1967, Smith says that the publisher’s daughter took the reins and quickly ran the paper into debt.

“She wasn’t able to pay her printing bills,” Smith explains. “And then Type-Craft took over the operation of the paper because of the back printing bills.”

Type-Craft was another Pittsburgh family business founded in the 1930s by John Major Sr. It printed other community newspapers and advertising inserts. A police raid in 1964, in which Major and the company’s treasurer were arrested, exposed something else the printer produced: football lottery slips for racketeer Tony Grosso.

In December 1968, Majors’ son, John Majors Jr., and his daughter-in-law May Ann reorganized the company and filed new incorporation papers. Roberta Smith and her husband, William T. Smith. Photo courtesy of Tom Smith.

About the same time, Smith’s mother Roberta — “Bobbie” to her friends — began writing for the paper.

“She was a neighborhood worker for the Brashear Association,” recalls Smith.

Roberta Smith had an English degree but no formal journalism training. Her son says that she worked her way up from freelancing for 10 cents a column inch to becoming the paper’s editor in the 1970s. By the end of the decade, Smith had bought the paper.

“She was a well-regarded community leader,” says Brannan. “She was active in the political scene. She was a lifelong South Sider. And everyone knew Roberta and everyone trusted her.”

Smith described his mother as the “first woman everything in South Side.” Roberta Smith served on many organizational boards, including of the now-defunct South Side Hospital.

“She was the first executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and later she was the first woman president of the Chamber of Commerce. She was the first woman president of the Brashear Association,” Smith recalls.

Roberta Smith was embedded in her community.

“Tom and his mom, Roberta, you know, were very engaged in community organizations, and it was always a way to learn about what groups were discussing in their meetings regarding community issues,” says Brannan. “The family had long ties to South Pittsburgh, and there was a lot of trust in the neighborhood.”

Roberta Smith retired in 2000 and she died in 2021.

Tom Smith reluctantly stepped into his mother’s large shoes.

“I said I wouldn’t have her life,” Smith says. “I’ve been doing this since I graduated before I graduated from college. She said that I could come and work for her until I found a real job.”

He never left.

Smith learned all aspects of running the paper, from sales and distribution to reporting and editing. He shepherded The Reporter into the digital age in the 1990s by creating a website embracing electronic publishing.

The Smith family tenure coincided with one of the South Side’s most difficult periods. The area has struggled with negative image issues for decades. When LTV Steel closed the South Side Works in 1986, the paper and the Smiths were part of the glue that held the South Side together. The Reporter’s 1950s masthead. Photo courtesy of Tom Smith.

It was journalism

“They were out there,” says Brannan. “And like I said, you know, you didn’t just pick up The Reporter and read a bunch of press releases that someone else had written and sent to them.”

Community newspapers and journalists like the Smiths are an endangered resource. Andrew Conte, executive director of Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation (and a former NEXT contributor), literally wrote the book on people and papers like them. His 2022 book, “The Death of the Daily News,” chronicles the decline of local journalism by telling the story of the McKeesport Daily News.

“They’re part of the community and telling the community story. And then beyond that, they’re also a resource for advertisers,” says Conte.

Conte describes local journalism as an ecosystem where residents depend on information gleaned from newspapers, newspapers rely on advertising dollars paid by local businesses and those businesses rely on consumers buying goods and services.

When that ecosystem breaks down, the dollars dry up and so does the information.

What happens when papers like The Reporter go out of print?

“People don’t know what’s going on,” Conte replies.

People look for alternative sources of information, turning to social media and word of mouth. Though Pittsburgh still has news organizations that cover the South Side, they don’t provide the depth of coverage that The Reporter once did.

Misinformation oftentimes flows into voids created by the lack of local coverage. Places like the South Side become news deserts: communities that lack full and accurate news coverage.

“That’s what happens when these local newspapers go away because you no longer get a full picture of what’s happening in that community,” says Conte. “You get instead a distorted picture that tends to focus more on the crime and negative things that happen rather than, you know, the full picture of all the daily activities that happen in any community.” During the Jones and Major years, The Reporter was published out of 903 E. Warrington Ave. The building was located across the street from the Knoxville Incline’s Hilltop station, which was featured prominently in the paper’s masthead during those years. Photo by David S. Rotenstein.

The Reporter turns a page

The Reporter began shrinking long before the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

“During Covid we had the shutdown for a number of months and we only posted online. But that dwindled with, you know, our circulation,” Smith says.

The pandemic shut the businesses that advertised in The Reporter and cut off the places where people could get the paper.

Brannan remembers grabbing his copy at the Brashear Association. “It was a weekly procedure. It was always, you know, situated near the front door and picking up The Reporter was always a big deal.”

Smith doesn’t remember when he posted his last story on The Reporter website.

At 67, he decided to retire. He sold the paper’s assets in late 2023 to photographer Andrew “Foo” Conner.

“I’m not sure how he plans to make any money or if he does plan to make any money with it,” Smith says. “But, he’s really enthusiastic about it.”

Conner has been a fixture in Pittsburgh media for about a decade. He publishes jekko.com, a “data driven media company that amplifies news and entertainment,” according to its about page.

The Reporter is one of several legacy news organizations that Conner has bought or is in negotiations to buy. He declined to answer questions about the others: “I can’t talk about them yet,” he says.

Conner’s plans for The Reporter include posting the paper’s full archive on the website. He’s written a few stories since buying the paper and plans to expand coverage to the entire city, with an emphasis on the South Side.

Smith compares the succession to the way his mother turned the paper over to him.

“I don’t want to be looking over his shoulder all the time,” Smith says. “When my mother retired and she told me the same thing that, you know, it’s mine to do whatever I want with.”