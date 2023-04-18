The primary election on May 16 presents voters with a crucial decision on who will become the party nominees for the most influential political role in Allegheny County, the county executive. NEXTpittsburgh and PublicSource are co-hosting the LIVE debate at Point Park University. Candidates participating are:
- Attorney and former Allegheny County Councilor Dave Fawcett (D)
- City Controller Michael Lamb (D)
- Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein (D)
- State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D)
- Businessman and former congressional candidate William Parker (D)
- Former Pittsburgh Public Schools board member Theresa Colaizzi (D)
- Former PNC executive Joe Rockey (R)