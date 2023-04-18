The primary election on May 16 presents voters with a crucial decision on who will become the party nominees for the most influential political role in Allegheny County, the county executive. NEXTpittsburgh and PublicSource are co-hosting the LIVE debate at Point Park University. Candidates participating are:

  • Attorney and former Allegheny County Councilor Dave Fawcett (D)
  • City Controller Michael Lamb (D)
  • Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein (D)
  • State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D)
  • Businessman and former congressional candidate William Parker (D)
  • Former Pittsburgh Public Schools board member Theresa Colaizzi (D)
  • Former PNC executive Joe Rockey (R)

NEXT staff

The staff at NEXTpittsburgh writes about the people driving change in the region and the innovative and cool things happening here.