by Aakanksha Agarwal

Pittsburgh’s culinary scene offers delicious food and unique experiences for taste buds of all ages. From the sizzling hibachi grills at Nakama to the retro gaming paradise of Shorty’s, these eateries can be a playground of excitement for your family. The only rule really is to let your children (and your inner child!) loose and have a blast.

For your next adventure, here are 10 family-friendly eateries that cater not only to young foodies, but the adults in their lives as well.

Federal Galley 200 Children’s Way, North Side

Location, location, location. Federal Galley is just a hop, skip or jump away from the ultimate kid’s mecca, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Parents, a wonderful bar awaits you — and you deserve it. Established in 2017, Federal Galley is the North Side‘s renowned food hall and restaurant accelerator, featuring four restaurant concepts. Its prime location near the museum makes it an ideal destination for families seeking a relaxed dining experience after a fun-filled day of exploration. The food hall-style dining ensures that there’s something for even the pickiest eater.

Over The Bar (OTB) Bicycle Café 10301 Pearce Mill Road, North Park

If you’re all about that outdoor life, Over The Bar Bicycle Cafe is your spot. They’ve got bike racks and repair stations for the adventurous family. And the vibrant decor with murals and vintage bike displays sets the mood. While parents sip on locally brewed Gravel Grinder beer and devour mouthwatering sandwiches, the kids also get a killer menu. But here’s the kicker — kids’ meals come served on a frisbee! Get ready for lakeside dining with an extra dash of excitement. You can even rent a kayak or paddle boat to get out on the water.

Sly Fox Brewery 46 S. 4th St., South Side

The Sly Fox Pittsburgh Brewery & Pub at The Highline, which opened in the summer of 2022, offers a surprisingly family-friendly experience. Situated within the historic Highline complex, this destination goes beyond expectations. Alongside its full-service pub, restaurant and state-of-the-art brewhouse, families will find a welcoming atmosphere. With a beautiful outdoor space, live music on weekends, and the excitement of watching trains pass by, it’s an ideal spot for families.

Have you ever met a kid who doesn’t love to watch a chef fling food into their hat? Photo courtesy of Nakama.

Nakama Japanese Steakhouse 1611 E. Carson St., South Side

Step into Nakama, the lively Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar where hibachi dining takes center stage. It is the perfect place to celebrate special occasions. The sizzle, the tricks … it’s pure excitement! Families come together around a shared table, enjoying the thrill of watching their food get cooked right before their eyes. The kids go wild for the chefs’ crazy tricks, like flipping shrimp into their hats or creating fiery onion volcanoes.

Photo courtesy of Alta Via Pizzeria.

Alta Via Pizzeria ​​169 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer

In the heart of Bakery Square, big Burrito‘s Alta Via Pizzeria is the spot for the whole family. Pizza is the star, but they’ve got an entire menu of excellent dishes. Salads, grilled veggies, tasty sandwiches — you name it. It’s laid-back and chill, perfect for families looking for a good meal in a relaxed atmosphere. And Bakery Square has a packed events schedule.

The Porch at Schenley 221 Schenley Drive, Oakland

Get ready for an exciting dining experience for kids at The Porch. They whip up delicious meals with fresh ingredients straight from their garden. After getting your fix of some delicious grub, you can hop on the PNC Carousel at Schenley Plaza or take a quick stroll to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to see some dinos.

Voodoo Brewing Co. 205 E. 9th Ave., Homestead

Voodoo Brewing Co. in Homestead is the spot to make memories with your mini-me. The outdoor space is huge, and the kids will love the cool chalk art and playing lawn games like cornhole. While they’re having a blast, you can indulge in some American classics and pub fare. Burgers, chicken wings, and mac and cheese are just a taste of what they offer. And don’t worry, they’ve got award-winning craft beers for the grownups too.

Photo courtesy of Shorty’s Pins x Pints.

Shorty’s Pins x Pints 353 N. Shore Drive, North Side

Shorty’s is a family-friendly destination that seamlessly blends old-school charm with modern fun. Kids and families will be delighted by the retro-gaming options, including duckpin bowling, pinball, darts, shuffleboard, and bocce. As parents indulge in classic cocktails and ice-cold pints, the Latin-inspired street food satisfies every palate. Cozy up around camp-style fire pits in the outdoor area.

Waffles, INCaffeinated 456 Fifth Ave., Downtown

Brace yourselves, breakfast enthusiasts! The Downtown outpost of Waffles, INCaffeinated is the hip and family-friendly morning haven you’ve been dreaming of. They’re all about crafting mind-blowing sourdough waffles from scratch, served in the most creative and mouthwatering combinations imaginable. And don’t worry, they cater to all dietary needs with gluten-free and dairy-free options. Beyond waffles, their menu includes omelets, French toast, sandwiches and sides, along with gourmet coffees and teas.

What Pittsburgher doesn’t love Eat’n Park? It’s the place for smiles, after all. Photo courtesy of Eat’n Park.

Eat’n Park Various locations

What would a list of family-friendly restaurants be without Eat’n Park, the ultimate go-to for families since 1949? This Pittsburgh icon dishes out smiles (literally) with their famous Smiley Cookies that kids go gaga for. From scrumptious pies to a menu bursting with options, there’s something to please all palates. But hold on tight, because Eat ‘n Park isn’t just about fantastic food. They’ve donated a whopping $10 million to children’s hospitals, making them the ultimate kid-friendly heroes.

Aakanksha Agarwal is a wine, travel and lifestyle writer from India. Formerly a Bollywood stylist, she now resides in Pittsburgh, embracing full-time writing while juggling family life and indulging in her passions for cuisine, literature and wanderlust.