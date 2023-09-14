You don’t have to visit one of Pittsburgh’s many excellent restaurants for an international culinary experience. There are grocers, specialty markets and shops throughout the city that offer top-notch global ingredients. While we encourage you to be adventurous in your own kitchen, most of these markets also offer prepared foods and catering services.

Salem’s Market & Grill 2923 Penn Ave., Strip District

To know Salem’s is to love it. Get inspired to shop by trying out a few dishes from the restaurant attached to the market. Then walk your taste buds over to the shop and purchase fresh produce, international spices and other ingredients to whip up your own Middle Eastern feast. If you’re looking for halal food options, Salem’s is the longest-running halal market in the city.

Now open: Salem’s has opened a market in a former Shop ‘n Save in the Centre-Heldman Plaza in the Hill District. The 30,000-square-foot facility will help eliminate a food desert in the city.

The hot sauce aisle at Reyna Foods. Photo courtesy of Reyna Foods.

Reyna Foods 2031 Penn Ave., Strip District

Add authentic Latin American flavors to your casa. Level up your cooking and move out of your culinary comfort zone to attempt more complex dishes. Fresh is what sets Reyna apart. When you shop, don’t skip the hot sauce aisle; the choices are impressively vast.

S&D Polish Deli 2204 Penn Ave., Strip District

This is not just a place where sweet toothed Pittsburghers flock for their yearly paczki intake; the market carries a wide assortment of Eastern European ingredients. The deli offers up takeaway dishes and Polish platters, but cooks can pick up condiments, spices and canned goods to recreate quintessential Eastern European feasts in their own kitchens.

Bombay Food Market 4605 Centre Ave., Oakland

If you want to spice up your Indian or South Asian meals, this is the grocer you need. The market carries a great selection of goods from different regions of India, so you can see how varied regional cuisine is. Masalas, spices, sauces, dried fruits, dried legumes and other sometimes elusive ingredients abound. Don’t forget to treat yourself to a snack — Bombay sells samosas that are a real pleasure.

Lotus Food Company 1649 Penn Ave., Strip District

This is where you’ll find some of the best Asian ingredients in the city — sauces, spices, canned goods and other hard-to-source items. In addition to frozen treasures, there is also a variety of fresh produce. Don’t forget to try the homemade tofu.

A shopping haul from Jmart. Photo courtesy of Jmart.

Jmart International Market 1435 Potomac Ave., Dormont

The South Hills establishment carries products from Europe and the Middle East. While there are a myriad of multinational goods, there is also an abundance of Turkish products so you can master your homemade baklava or kofte recipe with ease.

Rahma Grocery 405 E. Main St., Carnegie

West African dishes come to life in Western Pennsylvania thanks to this small global grocer. Finding ingredients to make a Ghanaian meal, for example, would otherwise be impossible if not for Rahma. This is the place to come if your recipe calls for goat.

Tokyo Japanese Food Store 5855 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside

This Shadyside grocer has any Japanese and East Asian products you’re looking for on its shelves. Peruse the drinks and snacks, or pick up some Natto; the market is known for this traditional Japanese food made from fermented whole soybeans. Frequent shoppers also know about the bento boxes and lunches that are made fresh daily. These bento bites are a great way to gain inspiration to create your own Japanese masterpieces.

Photo courtesy of Salonika Imports.

Salonika Imports 3509 Smallman St., Strip District

You can shop the aisles like you’re in the Greek Isles. This Mediterranean-inspired spot on Smallman Street encourages you to stroll through the olive bar, ogle at the olive oils and fill your cart with goodies from Greece. Like many of the city’s international markets, Salonika also has prepared foods to inspire you.

Groceria Merante 3454 Bates St., Oakland

Step off a Pittsburgh sidewalk directly to Italy. This deli and market has been family-owned and operated since 1979, providing Italian imports along with local produce and domestic ingredients. A highlight is the store’s homemade mild and hot sausages.