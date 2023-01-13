The beginning of the new year is the time for resolutions and jumpstarting healthy habits that will take you through the rest of the year. Last year more people participated in Dry January than ever, with 35% of legal-aged adults taking the first 31 days of the new year to abstain from alcohol.

These temporary teetotalers are looking for tasty mocktails and creative booze-free beverages. Luckily, there are several places in the city that offer more than soda and sparkling water to keep your options open.

Dry January dining destinations

Going out to eat doesn’t have to be boring without the booze. More and more, great restaurants are offering alcohol alternatives that pair perfectly with their menu items.

The Alphabet City eatery 40 North, offers drinks to accompany some stellar plates. Diners looking to enhance their meals will not be disappointed with the handful of non-alcoholic beverage selections. In addition to offering the South American herbal tea, Yerba mate, there are a few other palate-pleasing non-alcoholic cocktails on the menu. 40 W. North Ave., North Side

NA beverages at Alta Via (L-R): No Hanky Panky, Snowdrift Spritz and Sinless Gimlet. Photo courtesy of big Burrito Restaurant Group.

Alta Via in Fox Chapel is a booze-less beverage staple. This Italian eatery always has a diverse drink menu, including a zero-proof section with mocktails that transcend your typical flavored fizzy drink. Pair it with one of their entrees and you’ll feel like you’ve been whisked away to Tuscany, even without the glass of Chianti. 46 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel

With warm flavors from the Caribbean Islands, South America and more, Kaya also gives diners zero-proof cocktails to accompany their dishes. The drinks are all made with Seedlip spirits, a nonalcoholic choice that spices up any meal. 2000 Smallman St., Strip District

Pusadee’s Garden has several booze-free options with names as fun as the flavor combinations. The popular Thai restaurant offers several drinks on its cocktail menu that highlight the bright, bold Southeast Asian dishes. With ingredients like chai, coconut milk and lavender in their trio of signature mocktails, the alcohol will not be missed. 5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Spork’s beverage menu features a Temperance section of NA drinks. Photo courtesy of Spork.

The Temperance section of Spork’s beverage menu is a great alternative for sober curious diners, and the creative names are always a crowd pleaser. The restaurant menus are guided by seasonal ingredients, so you’ll find carefully crafted drinks and dishes with a fresh and local perspective. 5430 Penn Ave., Garfield

In the dual-level bar and event space, Spirit carries spiritless drinks on its menu. A great example of a location where you can grab a drink and a pizza, and listen to some great music, this multifunctional space consciously caters to all. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville

The Commoner on the lower level of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco has an extensive mocktail list. Photo courtesy of The Commoner.

On the lower level of Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco, The Commoner has a more extensive mocktail list for January. The banquette-style seating along the wall makes for a cozy spot perfect for a well-made drink and people-watching. For each mocktail sold during dry January, $1 will be donated to Ben’s Friends, an organization that supports people in the food and beverage industry who are experiencing substance or addiction issues. 620 William Penn Place, Downtown

For the last five years, Tina’s has been a go-to place for a well-made cocktail in the city. This bar and bottleshop offer the opportunity to order many of their specialties as spiritless, so there is always something for every patron. 4114 Main St., Bloomfield

The Open Road is the largest alcohol-free beverage purveyor in the area. Photo courtesy of The Open Road.

Stock your own sober bar

The Open Road offers both in-person shopping at their storefront and online ordering and is a one-stop shop for non-alcoholic beverages. Not only is it the largest alcohol-free drinks purveyor in the area, but the shop also participates in spiritless events in and around the city. Be sure to follow along on social media to learn what’s new in the shop and what places in the city are offering great NA options. 600 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown

Bierport may be known for its sizable and unique bottle selection, but don’t forget that it also stocks non-alcoholic beverages. It is the perfect place to stop and shop for any beer and cider drinkers, whether you’re looking for an alcoholic beverage or otherwise. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville

For the second year in a row, the classic neighborhood brewery Two Frays is offering You Do You brews. These porter and sour beers are a great way to still enjoy a pint without the alcohol. In addition, there is also a low AVB brew available, so while the Half Way There amber ale isn’t technically non-alcoholic, a 1% drink is another great foray into alcohol-free alternatives. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield