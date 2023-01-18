A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven.

Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some type of dessert from Oakmont Bakery, but did you know that they make mini pies? These little babies are the perfect size for solo pie eating, or grab a few different flavors and have a mini pie party. 1 Sweet St., Oakmont. 412-826-1606

Next door to Butterjoint is Sidecar, its small sister cafe in Oakland that packs a big flavor punch. Open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this former Pie for Breakfast location still serves pie. If you haven’t had a chance, sample the Vinegar Pie. While recipes for this style of pie may have hailed from the Depression Era, a sliver of this variety will have you feeling anything but melancholy. 200 N. Craig St., North Oakland. 412-912-9500

This pastry shop is crafting scratch-made pies in Lawrenceville. True pie fanatics know about the Pie of the Month Club, which offers a seasonal sweet every 30 days. This husband-and-wife team combines local ingredients with culinary expertise. This labor of love evolved from a side project to a storefront location. 5304 Butler St., Lawrenceville. 412-448-6348

Photo courtesy of The Pie Place.

From a variety of fruit fillings to cream pies, the possibilities are sky-high at this South Hills institution. With flavors for any taste buds, this bakery run by Julie Cobb Accamando and Jessica Culicerto Gombar is a hometown delight. 1775 N. Highland Road, Bethel Park. 412-835-4410

Cranberry apple pie. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Pie Guy.

Lou Butler knows pie. All pies are made with local ingredients from scratch so you can support Pittsburgh purveyors while supporting your sweet tooth. Don’t miss the seasonal flavors. This is a one-man operation, so be sure to check the blog for weekly updates and place an order before they are all sold-out! Pittsburgh Pie Guy pops up at local farmers’ markets. Bloomfield Saturday Market, 5050 Liberty Ave. Bloomfield. 412-206-5192

This is just what you imagine a hometown bakery to be when walking by the front window. While other bakeries may sell only whole pies, here, you can also buy by the slice. The Highland Park bakery is open Wednesday through Saturday, and the enticing display of desserts may have you taking home more than just one slice. 5906 Bryant St., Highland Park. 412-363-5330

Lemon meringue. Courtesy of CobblerWorld.

Terina Hicks has been perfecting her pie-making talents since she was 14 years old. Her shop inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Penn Avenue has many confectionery concoctions, including can’t-pass-up citrus pies like Key Lime and Lemon Meringue. Pies can be picked up Tuesday through Friday. 1059 Penn Ave., Downtown. 412-403-2158

What could be a better place to buy a pie than from a family orchard — especially fabulous fruit pies. Pie purchasers also have the option to order half pies, in case a full 6-inch, 8-inch or 9-inch one is too tempting to have in the house. Soergel Orchards specializes in fruit-filled pies, and also offers a few varieties with no sugar added. Be sure to call or stop in to see their seasonal offerings. 2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford. 724-935-1743

Aloo hand pie. Courtesy of Wild Rise Bakery.

This bakery, which specializes in gluten-free treats, delivers! It also sells vegan goodies. The mini sweet potato or crumble top apple pies are a must for any gathering. In addition to sweet offerings, the bakery also has two special savory pies on the menu. Aloo, a Trinidadian and Tobagonian potato and leek hand pie, makes for a great “pie inspired” meal. 6901 Lynn Way, Suite 218, Homewood. 412-254-4597

Savory Pies

While sweet slices might be the first thing you think of when it comes to finding a good pie in Pittsburgh, savory pies also deserve a bit of the limelight.

This East Carson Street eatery has a British pie that can’t be beat for a warm meal on a cold night. The meat and vegetables are placed wrapped in a flaky crust. Pair with a pint and a side of mushy peas and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped right into an English pub. 1830 E. Carson St., South Side. 412-381-2447

Greek spinach pie is a slice of savory heaven, and the Spanakopita at Anthos is a version that Demeter herself would approve of. The Castle Shannon cafe has crispy phyllo covered slices that satisfy. 3803 Willow Ave. Castle Shannon. 412-533-9323

Downtown on 6th Street is another Athens-inspired spot, with Christos Mediterranean Grill offering Spanakopita on the menu as well. This third-generation operation will make you feel like you’re eating in the Greek Isles. 130 6th St., Downtown. 412-261-6442

Tomato Pie. Photo courtesy of Tomato Pie Cafe.