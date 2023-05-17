You don’t have to stay Downtown if you want to find great restaurants. We’ve already featured Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried followed by Lesser-known Pittsburgh restaurants loved by their neighbors. Here is our final installment: four restaurants that are absolutely worth the trip outside of the city. And if you already happen to live in or near these communities? Even better.

Zelienople

Centrally located in historic downtown Zelienople, this bistro is transforming the essence of a small-town eatery by drawing inspiration from the intimacy of an Italian trattoria.

Della Terra, which translates to “of the earth,” focuses on fresh Italian fare with a revolving menu of pasta, pizza, entrees and special daily dishes. Founder and chef Fiore Moletz is passionate about preparing food with local ingredients.

Pizza from Della Terra. Photo courtesy of Della Terra.

Della Terra also features a swanky bar with a masterful cocktail menu, mocktails, an extensive wine list and a handful of draft beers. Plus, there are happy hour deals Tuesday through Saturday and frequent special events such as Foraging Dinners.

The food and drink is the obvious star, but it shouldn’t go without mentioning that the space is also magnificent. The restaurant is located inside a classical structure originally built by the Mellon family in the 1940s. Previously occupied by a few banks, there are still financial elements throughout the space including a vault. The interior is intimate and chic, but the atmosphere is welcoming and casual.

Rankin

Lobster gnocchi from Mary’s Vine in Rankin. Photo courtesy of Mary’s Vine.

The borough of Rankin may not come to mind when you’re looking for somewhere to eat and drink. But this Mon River town is home to culinary excellence and an extensive wine menu at Mary’s Vine.

Step into a beautifully renovated historic Croatian Church that has been expertly transformed into a community gathering space focused on fine dining and creating an approachable setting for all regardless of experience level with wine. Whether you are wanting to try your first glass or your thousandth, all patrons are welcome to try any of the more than 300 different varieties available.

The food menu consists of plenty of small plates to share and a selection of rotating entrees.

You also can head to The Study in the basement for an aperitif or enjoy a cigar in the cigar bar.

Coraopolis

A Brie wheel with raspberry jam and crostini from Hyeholde Restaurant. Photo courtesy of Hyeholde Restaurant.

The story of the Hyeholde began in 1927 when William Kryskill told his bride he would build her a castle in the hills of Western Pennsylvania. The interior flaunts beams, stained-glass windows, European furniture, intricate tapestries and more. For 36 years, the couple served a myriad of guests in a simple yet elegant style within the charming restaurant. Things have changed, but the Hyeholde has stood the test of time.

The menu includes French-American dishes that change seasonally to take advantage of ingredients grown on the property as well as at nearby farms. And don’t skip the house-made ice cream or the Hyeholde tradition, crème brûlée.

The restaurant also hosts special events and classes. If you want to get up close and personal with the chef, make a reservation at the chef’s table.

Brookline

A smashburger with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, sweet onions and house-made special sauce on a BreadWorks Kaiser roll from Oak Hill Post. Photo courtesy of Oak Hill Post.

Oak Hill Post 600 Brookline Blvd.

Pop into Oak Hill Post for affordable, casual cuisine. Much of Brookline sits atop what was once Oak Mine. Drawing inspiration from the past, Oak Hill Post is a tribute to the blue-collar history of the neighborhood — the space is understated, but the food is memorable.

Serving up soups, sandwiches and other dishes made from scratch, Oak Hill Post offers a menu that’s accessible but has creative touches. The options rotate frequently but typically feature local ingredients carefully crafted by chef Christian Schulz. And make sure to try “Just a Biscuit,” which is most definitely not an average biscuit.

Oak Hill Post has that old-time diner feel with warm hospitality and regular visitors but crafts impressive and elevated cuisine.