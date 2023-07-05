First, we brought you our list of some of the best rooftop decks for outdoor dining in Pittsburgh, so you can be above it all while dining al fresco. Now, we have a list of some of the nicest Pittsburgh restaurants patios at establishments around the area.

Enjoy a great meal or a cool drink in the beautiful summer weather and be a little more down to earth. The people-watching is great at the street level, too.

PA Market 108 19th St., Strip District

This two-story restaurant in the Strip District has twice as many outdoor dining options as most local spots: the rooftop deck provides a bird’s eye view and the courtyard is tucked away around the back if you want to enjoy PA Market’s European fare in a quieter spot that’s not too far from the action.

PA Market is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mediterra Cafe in Mt. Lebanon has an outdoor space that’s even pleasant on a rainy day. Photo by Kim Lyons.

Mediterra Cafe 292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon

The patio at Mediterra is an excellent spot along Mt. Lebanon’s Beverly Road business district for people-watching, which you can do while enjoying coffee, breakfast (the enormous Breakfast Sammie is an excellent choice) or lunch (the Chickpea Bowl is A+). The patio is partly covered, providing shade on sunny days and a little protection when it’s rainy.

The cafe is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shorty’s North Shore. Photo courtesy of Shorty’s Pins x Pints.

Shorty’s Pins x Pints 353 N. Shore Drive, North Shore

Bowl a few frames, try your skills at a classic arcade game or brush off those foosball chops at Shorty’s on the North Shore. Then, head out to the riverfront patio where you can enjoy a taco from the concession stand, a beer from the impressive list of brews, or maybe a margarita (the one in this photo above is calling to me) while you relax amid the nonstop buzz on the North Shore.

Open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Double Wide Grill.

Double Wide Grill 2339 E. Carson St., South Side

The former gas station turned barbecue/vegan/vegetarian spot on East Carson Street is in the ideal location for the ultimate in Pittsburgh people-watching. And while doing so, you can enjoy a brew from the impressive beer list. Not only does Double Wide have a substantial outdoor seating area for humans, but it also has a patio area where you can bring your dogs and Fido can enjoy a dog-friendly menu.

Open Monday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Casbah.

Casbah 229 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside

It’s been around so long and is such a staple of South Highland Avenue that I think locals may take for granted what a beautiful patio Casbah has. It’s covered so you’re out of the elements but you still get that airy al fresco feel, and, it’s open year-round. Casbah’s Mediterranean menu and wine list are as great as ever, and if you really want to impress out-of-town visitors, take them to Casbah on Sunday for brunch. Plan ahead though, it’s very popular and usually busy.

Casbah is open Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, from 4:30 to 10 p.m.