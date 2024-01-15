We’ve got a Lawrenceville brewery heading full sail into its second year, a brand new shop in Greenfield brewing fruit and selling plants, and a bevy of NA alternatives for a dry (or perhaps mindful) start to the year. Plus Penn Brewery U welcomes the Class of 2024 and Barrel and Flow starts building this year’s fest. All in all, not bad for a January.

Lolev’s new year

Lolev Beer celebrated its first birthday just before Christmas. Once they got over the hump of Dry January, Lolev’s owners agreed that 2023 was a productive year for the Lawrenceville brewery.

“We’re learning what customers want,” says Ted Slesinski, founder and co-owner along with his brother Scott and friends Jeff and Derek Gonano. Scott, along with Derek and Andrew Walker, brews everything from IPAs to doppelbocks to stouts.

“Customers don’t have to leave not finding anything they like,” Ted says.

Lolev’s most popular beer is Lupula, an aromatic IPA with hints of tropical fruit. This month, it’s releasing an imperial double IPA Lupula, along with a Czech dark lager.

On the other hand, last year’s peach mango and raspberry cherry sours weren’t popular. But Revada, a smoothie sour conditioned on strawberry, blueberries and hibiscus, is currently on tap and “a huge hit,” Ted says.

The Lolev experience isn’t limited to upper Lawrenceville. Currently, its beers can be found on tap or in cans in more than 300 locations in Pennsylvania, including the Slesinskis’ hometown of Philadelphia.

For 2024, the Lolev team is focusing on building their home base. They’ll have a full schedule of events, including trivia, live music and comedy shows. When the weather gets nice again, they will open the expanded outdoor area and are considering using the brewhouse as an event space.

Barrel-aged beers are on the horizon too. A foeder-aged saison and Belgian-style Flanders brown will be tapped within the next six months or so. A stout aged in bourbon barrels from Willett Distillery should be ready to drink before the end of 2024.

“It’s been fun,” says Ted. “Pittsburgh is a great place for beer.” From left, William Higgins, Darien Higgins and Tammy Lee are the owners of Greenhouse Co-op in Greenfield, which offers houseplants and its own ciders. Photo courtesy of Tammy Lee.

Greenhouse Co-op

Greenhouse Co-op, which just opened in the old Copper Kettle Brewery in Greenfield, is truly plant-based: It’s Pennsylvania’s first cidery and houseplant store.

It’s an intriguing combination, and co-owner William Higgins says it works.

“People have responded well to being able to shop for houseplants while enjoying a beverage,” he says. And the houseplant displays “create a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.”

Higgins’ sister, Darien, a co-owner along with his wife Tammy Lee, brews the cider from apple juice sourced from Brown’s Orchard in Canonsburg.

So far, the most popular hard ciders have been Roots, a dry house blend, and Morning Light, infused with hibiscus and maple. Greenhouse also offers NA sweet cider and a cider spritzer with sparkling water. (The most popular houseplants have been prayer plants and Zanzibar Gems, also known as ZZ plants.)

The trio has been doing plant popups at local markets and merchants since they moved from Texas in 2022. William says they’ve been “blown away” by the support they’ve gotten from their neighbors.

“Greenfield is a true hidden gem,” he says. “We’re so happy to be here.” Allegheny City Brewing is among the many local breweries offering nonalcoholic alternatives for Dry January, including two from Garfield’s Two Frays Brewing. Photo courtesy of Al Grasso.

Dry January

If you’re observing Dry January, chances are you’ve had little problem finding mocktails, NA beer and the like.

Two Frays is the only local brewery making its own nonalcoholic beer, and this month has four rotating taps, as part of the You Do You series. Recently it had a hazy IPA, porter, West Coast IPA and black currant blueberry sour.

But there’s more going on this month: Every Monday is alcohol free. On Jan. 15, it will celebrate the fourth anniversary of The Open Road, Pittsburgh’s best destination for NA alternatives, by releasing Martian Birthday, a red IPA collaboration. Then on Jan. 29, Two Frays and neighbor Chantal’s Cheese Shop co-host an NA beer and cheese pairing. (Get tickets here.) Even when it’s not January, Two Frays always has an NA beer on tap.

Other local breweries with notable NA alternatives: Allegheny City Brewing has a Two Frays selection available, as well as HopLark sparkling hop tea. Coven has alcohol-free kombucha on tap, while Grist House and Sly Fox have a nice selection of mocktails. Cinderlands just released a hopped sparkling water and East End has hopped seltzer and the well-loved Barmy Soda.

Worth mentioning, too, is the Cork Harbour Pub in Lawrenceville. In addition to some mocktails, it is offering an impressive number of canned NA beers, including Guinness 0.0 (which is excellent); Heineken and Samuel Adams alternatives; and four Athletic NA varieties.

Also on tap

Penn Brewery’s Penn Brew U is back for another year. The syllabus for the one-day event, scheduled for Feb. 10, includes a field trip (brewer-led brewery tour), language arts class (best drinking stories competition), and gym class (stein-holding contest). Lunch and beer tasting is included too. A master of beer diploma is awarded to each student. Enrollment is limited to 80 people. Penn Brew U part two, which will delve further into beer history and creation, will be on March 9.

The countdown begins for Barrel & Flow 2024: Organizers of America’s first Black arts and craft brew festival are accepting applications for brewers, speakers, artists, vendors and collaborators. Artists, performers and brewers selected to participate are all paid for their work. Vendor fees vary. Deadline to apply is March 1. Also, early bird admission tickets for the Aug. 10 event go on sale Feb. 1.

Finally, something fun to distract from winter doldrums: If you missed the first Sticker Journal Club meeting at Trace Brewing on Jan. 13, you can still get in on the second on Jan. 27 at 10:30 am. The basic concept is fewer words, more stickers, according to Nadia Wojcik, owner of Dah Dah Creative Play. Wojcik brings the journals and many, many stickers. Registration is required.