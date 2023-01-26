As winter progresses, now is the time to relax, slow down and warm up to a hygge lifestyle. Pronounced “hoo-ga,” hygge is the ultimate coziness — a feeling of warmth and comfort. Think snuggling up on a snowy day. Those feelings are hygge personified. It’s simple comforts with the intention to curate a cozy, comfy vibe.

Candles, throw blankets, oversized sweaters, thick socks, sweets and hot drinks all encompass hygge.

While you may not be familiar with the Danish term, you’re sure to have felt it. And you can recreate it in your home right here in Pittsburgh — or find a spot that will transport you to Scandinavia.

Photo courtesy of PGH Candle.

Hygge at home

PGH Candle offers a lighted ambience with a local flare. The candles are locally inspired and hand-poured. The North Side storefront has a selection any candle collector would love. 839 Phineas St., North Side

Another must for setting the mood are Soyil Candles by Greta. These are Pittsburgh-made, hand-crafted soy candles that will warm up any home. The minimalist design is perfect to enhance that feeling of Scandinavian style. 269 Republic St., Duquesne Heights

Puzz is the perfect addition to a cozy nook in the home. This local, online puzzle company has taken the classic jigsaw puzzle and created a chic update with a vintage vibe. Not only are the puzzles made for true game lovers, but this female-owned business also works with other female artists to create gorgeous designs. Put on your coziest sweats, grab a hot cocoa, open a box and find those corner pieces.

What is cozier than a fuzzy sweater or scarf? Sewickley Yarns has all the notions you’ll need to get hygge ready. If you already know how to knit, they have all the supplies for your next project. For knitting newbies, there are drop-in classes as well as a weekly “help” class to get assistance with pesky problems. 435 Beaver St., Sewickley

McWalker Yarns in Millvale has skeins to scoop up and socks to be knit. With yarns for any level knitter, it’s the perfect hobby to evoke the feeling of hygge. Grab your knitting needles and be sure to check social media for upcoming classes and workshops. 303 Grant Ave., Millvale

Photo courtesy of Storehouse Neutral.

Swing through Lawrenceville Market House and stop into Storehouse Neutral. The chic, modern aesthetic can bring hygge style to accessories and home decor. While hygge is often described as a feeling, setting up a space in your home or office can help bring to mind those content warm winter feelings. Storehouse offers that inspiration. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville

PG&H is an online directory that serves as a platform for local artisans whose handiwork could set a more Scandic scene. Find furniture and decor that evokes the sentiment of a quiet, cozy lifestyle. All of the featured makers are local craftspeople.

Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange in the Strip District is the place to purchase gourmet coffees and teas, warming up our winters. Millvale’s Abeille Voyante Tea Co. is a staple for a loose leaf tea purchase. Offering an array of different blends, the shop’s highlights include the Pittsburgh-themed teas like Calm Dahn and Nebby Chai. 2005 Penn Ave., Strip District & 211 Grant Ave., Millvale

If you fancy a cup of cocoa, then a stop at Mon Aimee Chocolat is in order. This Strip District staple is the place to grab drinking chocolate so you have a mix at home for a hot chocolate at a moment’s notice. 2101 Penn Ave., Strip District

Maurgaux. Photo courtesy of Karen Woolstrum.

Get cozy in the city

For a bit of hygge outside the home, head to Margaux. The cafe is a perfect mix of cafe and bar — a European-inspired space for small bites, coffees and cocktails. 5947 Penn Ave., East Liberty

Cafe Conmigo is Wexford’s answer to the feeling of Danish coziness. Be surrounded by cheerful plants and the sound of pleasant conversations buzzing in the background. You can also purchase a blanket at the cafe and bundle up with your buddy over tea or hot cocoa. 10 North Meadow Drive, Wexford

Emerson’s has that effortless Scandi style, with clean modern lines and the minimalist decor you’d envision to be at a swanky, chic Copenhagen eatery. It’s a cocktail lounge with a quality menu to match — don’t miss the half-off bottles of wine on Wednesdays. 435 Market St., 2nd floor, Downtown

Fet-Fisk is a Nordic pop-up eatery that has been delivering delicious dishes with dinners throughout the city since 2019, and owner Nik Forsberg has just been announced as a 2023 James Beard Semifinalist. A prepared food market in Shaler and a farms in Lincoln-Lemington and Volant soon followed, bringing a confluence of local Pennsylvania produce with a Norse touch. Soon, they’ll be bringing a full-service restaurant to Bloomfield, but in the meantime, you can find them from May to November at the Bloomfield Saturday Market at 5050 Liberty Ave.

350 Bakery bakes up some delicious treats, but one thing they do incredibly well are cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. A good homey hygge moment isn’t complete without a sticky sweet pastry. 2427 S 18th St., South Side

Photo courtesy of Allegro.

Allegro is also making gorgeous plant-based pastries, so even if you’re vegan or vegetarian you can still participate in a hygge-inspired snack. 2034 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill

Nordic countries know how to sauna. In fact, Finland has more saunas than cars, and spending time in a sauna is hygge approved. Aura Sauna Studio is the place to go for an infrared therapy sauna session. They offer single sessions as well as monthly packages or memberships. 2004 Smallman St., Suite 2004, Strip District

Sweat your stress away at Melt Sauna Studio. The sauna studio has an introductory price for your first session, so newcomers are welcome. Stir up serotonin levels in the middle of winter. 2605 Nicholson Road, Wexford