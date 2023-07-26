by Madison Blinn

We all know baseball is America’s pastime and while many fans head to PNC Park to keep a close count on the balls and strikes, a lot of others are there for the atmosphere, fun and, of course, stadium snacks.

The Jolly Roger isn’t the only thing being raised in the ballpark, the food options have leveled up too. Long gone are the days of only snacking on peanuts and cracker jacks.

There are tons of out-of-the-ordinary meals, new takes on some classics and even some menus inspired by local restaurants.

So get that Cutch jersey out of retirement, load up on napkins and get ready for some mouth-watering ballpark food. Here are the best meals, deals and sweets at PNC Park this season. And remember, PNC Park is completely cashless.

Photo courtesy of Caliente Pizza.

Meals

Caliente Pizza & Draft House

Grab a slice of pizza from the World Champs. This local pizza chain is a three-time World Pizza Champion and in 2019 earned the title of Best Pizza in America. Sicilian, pepperoni and cheese pizza slices are available in various locations throughout the ballpark. These thick, square cuts are definitely enough to fill you up. Opt for the special, which includes a soda or domestic beer with your slice.

Chicken on the Hill inspired by Coop de Ville

Coop de Ville is a hot spot in the Strip District serving up Southern favorites that are finger-lickin’ good. Chicken on the Hill’s name is inspired by Willie Stargell’s previous chicken restaurant located in the Hill District. When Stargell hit a home run, the restaurant would give away free chicken to all patrons present in the restaurant at the time of the hit. Radio announcer, Bob Prince, would greet a Stargell home run with the phrase “Chicken on the Hill.”

While there’s no free chicken in the outfield, the menu is focused on fried chicken and perfectly crispy crinkle fries. Enjoy free-range chicken tenders with a variety of sauces, a classic fried chicken sandwich, or crowd favorite, the Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich with sweet tea brined chicken, hot sauce, roasted garlic ranch aioli and pickles on a roll. It’s everything you love about Coop de Ville right in the outfield.

Take your meal back to your seat or choose a table in the Picnic Park along the river and take in those city views.

Deals

Manny’s BBQ

Head to the outfield for some reasonably priced barbeque named in honor of Pirate’s great, Manny Sanguillén. You can snag a meal here for less than 15 bucks. What’s on the menu? BBQ pulled pork sandwich, loaded mac and cheese, and mini pierogies topped with BBQ pork or chicken. Plus, Manny himself often makes an appearance to sign autographs. Get some grub and meet a legend? That’s a grand slam.

Photo courtesy of Primanti Brothers.

Primanti Brothers

Same great sandwiches, no ballpark prices. Treat yourself to one of Primanti’s “almost famous sandwiches” for a fraction of the cost of some other options within the park. Choose between the Pittsburgher, Pastrami or Capicola stuffed with meat, cheese, slaw and of course, fries. What’s more Pittsburgh than this?

Greek salad from Papa Duke’s at PNC Park. Photo courtesy of Papa Dukes.

Health-conscious meals

Papa Duke’s

Papa Duke’s is a Pittsburgh-based family restaurant established in 1982 by George and Dorothea Papas in Aliquippa. Papa Dukes’ PNC Park location offers delicious gyros and salads cooked to perfection and prepared with the freshest ingredients. The veggie gyro is packed full of nutrients and the Greek salad is crisp and refreshing. If you’re looking to steer clear of the heavy, oily options, Papa Dukes is for you.

The Market

If you want something light and nutritious, pick up a grab-and-go salad from The Market. Peruse a selection of vibrant salad options in the refrigerators ready for the taking. Salads may not be the top choice for the masses in the park, so enjoy the quick (or no) line at checkout! Find The Market behind home plate.

Photo courtesy of Perry’s Ice Cream.

Sweets

Perry’s Ice Cream Pint

There’s nothing better than rich and creamy ice cream on a warm summer day. PNC Park sells pints of Perry’s Ice Cream to share with a friend or eat all yourself! Choose from a variety of flavors like Peanut Butter Cookie, Mint Chocolate Chip, Caramel and even Cheat Day, a mixture of brown sugar ice cream, brownie batter swirls and cookie dough pieces. Yes, please.

The Cookie & Creamery

The Cookie & Creamery is your stop for dessert. Get the classic ballpark sundae with soft serve, whipped cream and sprinkles in a souvenir Pirates helmet. Perfect for the kiddos or a sweet treat for adults. If you’re not feeling ice cream, as the name suggests, they also have cookies. Go for a freshly baked cookie that is half the cost of the sundae and just as good. Plus, eat it at your own pace…this option is not going to melt.

Pro tips

Bottled water

Did you know you can bring your own bottle of water into the stadium? Unopened, plastic bottles of water that are less than 24 ounces in size are permitted. Don’t pack a cooler, but you can carry them in through security with no problem.

Mobile ordering

Don’t miss any of the action! Download the MLB Ballpark app, place your order from your seat, and you’ll receive a text when it’s ready so you can bypass the lines. Mobile ordering is available from Chicken on the Hill, Nachorita (upscale nacho creations) Cannonball Burger (a menu inspired by Station in Bloomfield) and Deli Dogs (featuring Smallman Street Deli concepts).