By Madison Blinn

Forget the falling temperatures — we all know it’s never too cold for ice cream. Skip the Christmas cookies and snag a waffle cone instead with a seasonal ice cream flavor from Pittsburgh’s newest ice cream shop.

Cult favorite Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams now has a scoop shop at Bakery Square — and soon there will be another location opening in SouthSide Works.

Dessert lovers all over the country are obsessed with Jeni’s ice cream, myself included. The ice cream is made from scratch using a recipe perfected by founder Jeni Britton Bauer. Her ice cream doesn’t include any synthetic flavorings, fillers or commodity ice cream mixes. It’s made from milk from nearby family dairy farms, strawberries grown specifically for Jeni’s, high-quality fair trade cocoa, direct trade coffee and more.

Jeni’s also offer many varieties of ice cream made with coconut cream that are vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.

The best way to sample Jeni’s (if you ask me) is to order The Flight — 10 half scoops of signature flavors you can share or eat it all yourself… no judgment. There are 12 signature flavors on the menu all year round, including Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Brambleberry Crisp, Gooey Butter Cake and Wildberry Lavender.

Seasonal favorites make an appearance on the menu each year, and plenty of Jeni’s diehards mark their calendars for when Goat Cheese with Red Cherries, Lemon & Blueberries Parfait, and Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam return to the scene. Biscuit-inspired ice cream? A must-try.

The holiday lineup is available now for a limited time and includes: