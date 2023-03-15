By Madison Blinn

In February, we featured Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried. But that was just scratching the surface. Now we have four more mouthwatering restaurants to put on your list next time you’re exploring outside of your usual places.

North Side

As the name indicates, the restaurant is situated on North Avenue in City of Asylum’s Alphabet City space on the North Side.

Cities of Asylum originated in Europe to protect freedom of speech and creative expression. North Side residents Henry Reese and Diane Samuels founded a Pittsburgh chapter in 2004, and Alphabet City is the permanent home for free literary, arts and humanities programs in the neighborhood. The Alphabet City building houses a bookstore, hosts reading and films — and is where James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist Bethany Zozula gets creative with food.

Step inside to a simple yet elegant restaurant offering elevated dishes for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The cozy setting is connected to the bookstore and features a lounge area, bar and traditional table seating.

On the menu is cuisine that inspires and fills you up. Classics like lamb, fish and ribeye are thoughtfully made and unique in flavor. Rotating specials are created from local and in-season ingredients. Plus, the wine list and cocktails are the perfect complement to the meal! 40 W North Ave, North Side

Point Breeze

Vegetarian lasagna from Pino’s. Photo courtesy of Pino’s Facebook.

Pino’s Contemporary Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar in Point Breeze promises “the best Italy has to offer without leaving the East End.”

Between the classic hanging sign, striped awning and al fresco dining on the sidewalk, Pino’s is spot on. The Italian-born and chef-trained Joe, aka Chef Pino, is passionate about melding traditional and modern methodology.

The menu at Pino’s offers the flavors of Italian food prepared with classic French techniques and fresh ingredients. The menu is extensive, featuring a wide variety of starters, fresh pasta dishes, a selection of Pino’s personal favorites and handmade pizzas from the stone oven.

Not sure what beverage to pair with your dish? Just ask one of the wine and spirits experts on staff to help you. And for dessert, don’t pass up the house-made limoncello or a piece of tiramisu — an age-old recipe that has been expertly crafted.

Pino’s is a family-owned neighborhood gem that may become your new favorite. Don’t be surprised if the chef himself stops by your table. 6738 Reynolds St., Point Breeze

Regent Square

Fresh ciabatta toast topped with mint mascarpone, grilled peaches, pomegranate seeds and honey from Frick Park Tavern. Photo courtesy of Frick Park Tavern’s Facebook.

Venture to Regent Square for a meal that will exceed your expectations. Frick Park Tavern isn’t your average tavern.

The delicious comfort food is made from scratch and served in a casual, hip and enjoyable space. Stop by after a hike in the park during the day or make reservations for a special occasion dinner at night. The casual spot has quickly become a neighborhood favorite.

But the real draw here is the food and hospitality. Choose a small plate like the crispy Brussels sprouts, pierogies or even deviled eggs. Peruse the extensive wine list or try a specialty cocktail. Then enjoy a customized burger, crisp salad or a specialty entree like cast-iron salmon, short rib orecchiette or the chef’s favorite, Jimmy’s Signature Meatloaf. 1100 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square

South Side

Salad with spinach, arugula, Roquefort cheese, strawberries, tomatoes, onion jam, almonds and honey-poppyseed dressing from Café Du Jour. Photo courtesy of Café Du Jour’s Facebook.

The South Side may be more famous for bars than gourmet food, but hear us out — Café Du Jour is worth the visit.

Among all the hustle and bustle of East Carson Street sits a unique European-inspired eatery that is pretty easy to miss.

Café Du Jour is an intimate restaurant with an evolving menu of international cuisine that changes with the seasons. The menu is always to die for showcasing soups, salads, small plates and a selection of entrees paired with appropriate sides. The rotating menu ensures the freshest of ingredients, all the time. You really can’t go wrong with any choice. Want to pair your meal with a drink? It’s BYOB!

The dining room is small and intimate, but I’m partial to the courtyard. Eat outside in the beautiful and serene garden with a small pond. You won’t believe you are on 11th street in South Side. Between the excellent food and ambiance, once you go once, you’re sure to go back again and again. 1107 E. Carson St., South Side