The new year is here, and we are looking for new places to eat. Fortunately, Pittsburgh does not have a short list of restaurants. Check out some of these locations coming soon.

Mediterra Cafe opening in the city

Being one of the most prominent neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, it’s no surprise Lawrenceville is loaded with distinctive restaurants. Now, Mediterra Cafe will open its newest location in the former B52 space.

And if you’re looking for a job, Mediterra Cafe is hiring employees for its third location.

The cafe serves coffee, pastries, lunch and dinner, such as a bacon melt sandwich and chickpea salad bowls. The cafe also offers several artisan bread options and alcoholic drinks.

While no opening date has been announced, you can try Mediterra at its locations in Sewickley and Mt. Lebanon. Patrons can also make online orders. Photo courtesy of Bridge City Brinery.

Bridge City Brinery coming to Eleventh Hour Brewing

On March 2, the Bridge City Brinery food truck will launch a new truck outside Eleventh Hour Brewing at 3711 Charlotte St. in Lawrenceville, serving a variety of burgers and sandwiches every Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.

After the success of its first truck outside Old Thunder Brewing Company at 340 Freeport Road in Blawnox, chefs Mark Mammone and Joe Bardakos are opening a second location to share their flavorful take on burgers across the river.

The food truck features burgers like The Graceland, which comes with a pickle-brined fried chicken thigh, Napa cabbage, chili peanut sauce and banana ketchup. If you’re looking for a vegan-friendly option, try the Vegan Seoul, which comes with bulgogi marinated Portobello and bok choy slaw.

Photo courtesy of Federal Galley.

Are you an aspiring chef?

With its mission to build a more thriving restaurant scene in Pittsburgh, Galley Group is looking for entrepreneurial chefs in the area who want to launch their own restaurant in Pittsburgh with minimal upfront costs.

Founded in 2015, the management company has supplied dozens of chefs with the resources to develop restaurant concepts locally at Federal Galley on the North Side and as well as at Galley Bakery Square.

Creative and innovative chefs in Pittsburgh with culinary backgrounds are encouraged to apply by emailing Galley Group. Applicants must submit a professional resume, restaurant concept, sample menus and pricing, and branding materials. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.