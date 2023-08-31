From molecular gastronomy to long stories to The Foodture, this month’s roundup of new restaurants in Pittsburgh showcases a creative bunch. Here’s what you need to try next.

Alchemy Bar + Kitchen 5 Market Square, Downtown

Seeking spirits and sustenance with a side of spectacle? Alchemy brings molecular gastronomy — a scientific and artistic approach to food preparation and presentation — to Market Square.

From ice cream-topped beet salad to veal ravioli with cherries to a strawberry clouds cocktail with a real cloud resting on its surface, Alchemy’s flavors, textures and visuals demand to be experienced, not described.

Alchemy is open from 4 to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Private event bookings are available on its website.

The Foodture 1014 Fifth Ave., Uptown

Come back to The Foodture! Last month, the pop culture-themed restaurant Back to the Foodture announced the closing of its two locations following a trademark dispute with Universal Studios.

An Aug. 21 Facebook post announced that the Uptown location would be reopening under a new name: The Foodture.

The Foodture opened on Aug. 26 with a similar yet scaled back menu. The hours — brought from the past — are noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Midnight Whistler Pub 563 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield

Necromancer Brewing raises the dead! Instagram posts from earlier in August announced that Necromancer will be opening a pub in the building that was previously home to Hough’s Taproom & Brewpub. Inside the kitchen will be Mindy Heisler and Hart Johnson of Mindy’s Take & Bake in Sharpsburg and formerly of Piper’s Pub. Although there is no set opening date, we do know the new name. Midnight Whistler Pub is expected to open in mid-September.

Needle & Bean 320 Castle Shannon Blvd., Mt. Lebanon

What happens when you pour coffee on vinyl? Who knows. Try that at home, not at this new fusion coffee and record shop. In addition to the whole gamut of coffees, Needle & Bean sells alternative, classic rock, jazz and punk vinyl, with the hope of repping work from local and smaller bands, according to owner Mike Butala.

Needle & Bean’s business hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Monday.

Tikka’N’Wrapz menu items. Photo courtesy of Tikka’N’Wrapz.

Tikka’N’Wrapz 220 McHolme Drive, Robinson

Imagine a build-your-own bowl, wrap, taco or quesadilla, but replace that plain flour tortilla with a warm, pillowy piece of naan. Tikka’N’Wrapz brings Indian cuisine and street food to the familiar made-to-order fast food restaurant framework.

The food at Tikka’N’Wrapz caters to all dietary needs, from halal to vegan to keto to gluten-free, and offers nine chutneys of varying spice levels and four curries.

You never know you needed a naandilla until you see it.

Tikka’N’Wrapz is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Wilson’s Bar-B-Q 2615 Perrysville Ave., Northside

Four years after its North Taylor Avenue location burned down, Wilson’s Bar-B-Q is back for seconds. The barbecue joint held its grand reopening at the new location on Aug. 11, and is serving up its signature ribs takeout only for now, with plans to add eat-in space in the future.

Wilson’s is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Long Story Short’s storefront. Photo courtesy of Cinderlands Beer Company.

Long Story Short 3705 Butler St. Floor 1, Lawrenceville

Long story short, Cinderlands Beer Company replaced its Lawrenceville taphouse with Long Story Short, a taphouse and sandwich shop.

“We drew inspiration from the warm memories and feelings we get from classic places in our lives across the decades: rec rooms, arcades, classic neighborhood bars of different stripes, and great delis and sandwich shops,” Cinderlands writes on its website.

Long Story Short opened on Aug. 14. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Paris Baguette pastries. Photo courtesy of The Block Northway.

New eats at The Block Northway 8013 McKnight Road, Ross Township

The Block Northway has announced one recently opened and three coming-soon joints that take mall food to a whole new level. Currently open is Crumbl Cookies, with Nothing Bundt Cakes joining its cookie compatriot when it opens in mid-September. Two chains, the Tex-Mex Fajita Pete’s and French cafe Paris Baguette, will open locations at the mall in the near future, but have no set opening date.

Brothmonger goes to Deutschtown Deutschtown Deli, 401 E Ohio St., North Side

Brothmonger, the social media handle of self-described “pittsburgh-based soup dude” Sarah McAlee, announced on Instagram that her soups will now be available at Deutschtown Deli on the North Side. You can still find her soups at The Thyme Machine and Linea Verde Green Market on Liberty Avenue. Be sure to check Instagram if you are looking for a particular kind of soup, as each location may have different offerings on different days.