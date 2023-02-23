Overwhelmed by all the options during fish fry season? We’ve been there. If you don’t have a go-to spot, but can’t wait to grab a fried fish sandwich from your local community, we’ve got a solid list of places where you should start.

St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville

Every Friday during Lent, my family loves to try a new neighborhood fish fry. After looking for a spot in the Monroeville area to meet up with some family from Greensburg, we landed at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church and were not disappointed.

They have all the usual suspects on the menu — a giant fried fish sandwich for $12, Polish favorites haluski and pierogies for $4 each, macaroni and cheese for $5, plus shrimp for $12 or scallops for $14. Don’t miss the grab-what-you-want dessert table that’ll make you think you’ve arrived at a Pittsburgh wedding. Dinner runs from 4 to 7 p.m. for dine-in or takeout. – Cristina Holtzer

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Polish Hill. Photo by John Rhoades.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 3058 Brereton St., Polish Hill

This is my local fish fry, but whichever way you hauled yourself over to Polish Hill, make sure you brought your appetite. The Immaculate Heart of Mary kitchen, tucked against the western corner of the towering keystone of the neighborhood, hosts a fish fry that offers both good food and community support. Neighborhood residents and folks of the Polish Hill diaspora who return to connect with their roots come to support this church that is one of the Diocese’s six designated “Shrines of Pittsburgh.”

Even though this spot is takeout only, it’s worth coming by to gawk at the beautiful Polish Cathedral-style architecture that was modeled after St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, and then popping in to pick up your order. Fish dinner is $15, a sandwich is $8 and sides (haluski, macaroni and cheese, soup and pierogies) are $5. It’s available every Friday during Lent except Good Friday, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. To place a takeout order, call 412-621-5441 starting at noon on Fridays. – John Rhoades

Pittsburgh Banjo Club. Photo courtesy of VisitPittsburgh.

Allegheny Elks Lodge, 400 Cedar Ave., North Side

I’ve waited more than an hour to get the fish here — and it’s worth it. They serve hand-breaded Atlantic cod on a BreadWorks roll with two homemade sides: fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and my favorite: stewed tomatoes. You can get takeout, but you really want to eat it there because the Pittsburgh Banjo Club performs live. Large fried or grilled fish is $17, small fried is $13 and grilled cheese is $7. Cash only! Phone orders are accepted starting at 5:45 p.m. at 412-321-1834. Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays during Lent. – Brian Hyslop

The Church of the Assumption in Bellevue. Photo courtesy of the church website.

The Church of the Assumption, 43 N. Sprague St., Bellevue

A legion of volunteers run the kitchen for the Lenten fish fry at the Church of the Assumption. The annual food fest has grown to be the No. 1 fundraiser for the church, which is part of the Regina Coeli Parish. They’re excited to have dine-in meals return this year, offering a noisy crowd of happy campers who love to socialize.

Some longtime favorites have made it back on the menu. The $14 meal option is a bargain with your choice of a fried fish sandwich, baked fish dinner or shrimp dinner. Choose a side from haluski (my favorite), macaroni and cheese or fries, then opt for creamy coleslaw or applesauce. The kiddos can satisfy their cravings, too, with a grilled cheese sandwich, fries and applesauce for $5. An à la carte fish sandwich or shrimp order sells for $10. Be sure to stop by the baked goods table where delectable homemade cookies, pies and cakes are for sale to eat on the spot or save for a sweet Saturday breakfast.

The Fish Fry runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent, except for Good Friday. Takeout orders can be placed between 3 and 6:45 p.m., with pickup starting at 4 p.m. Call 412-307-7724 to place an order. – Sally Quinn

Most Holy Name of Jesus Rectory, 1700 Harpster St., Troy Hill

If you live in the Troy Hill area, check out Most Holy Name Fish Dinners From 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday. For $15, patrons can choose one of three fish dinner options — fried cod, crab cakes or breaded jumbo shrimp. Side options include french fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski, coleslaw or applesauce. Order online to let the church know how many meals they must make and whether they will be takeout or dine-in. – Jason Phox

For more fish fry locations, check out the Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Fish Fry Guide.