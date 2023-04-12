Farm-to-table dining provides an opportunity to enjoy fresh seasonal dishes — and support local farmers and small businesses. But what’s so special about local and seasonal dining? Not only is the food often more delicious, but by eating local there’s a smaller carbon footprint making farm-to-table dining more sustainable. Prioritizing locally sourced ingredients simultaneously benefits both the planet and Pittsburgh, which is especially significant as Earth Day approaches on April 22.

Programs like Penn’s Corner Farm Alliance help to connect southwestern Pennsylvania farmers to restaurants and ultimately ensure that fresh, quality produce ends up on our plates.

Bellfarm Kitchen + Bar is located at the Hyatt Regency at Pittsburgh International Airport. What makes this different than your typical airport food is that the restaurant partners with more than two dozen local suppliers. The seasonal menus give visitors a glimpse of the potential complex and inviting flavors that our region has to offer. 1111 Airport Blvd., Coraopolis

Breakneck Tavern puts sustainability at the forefront of its restaurant model. With its BBQ and Cajun influences, the menu showcases a variety of sustainable seafood choices along with farm-to-table accompaniments. The cuisine isn’t the only commitment to mindful decision making here; the restaurant’s renovation incorporated repurposed materials, with eco-friendly additions and energy-saving elements. 723 Mars Valencia Road, Mars

Food from Churchview Farm. Photo courtesy of Nina Gleason.

Churchview Farm is an actual farm, so you can’t get much closer to where your food is grown. The third-generation farm collaborates with local chefs and hosts events like a dinner series that showcases sustainable produce. The collaborative works offer a true glimpse of how their harvests transform into gorgeous multi-course meals. 3897 Churchview Ave. Exension, Baldwin

Driftwood Oven creates some of the best pizza in the city. The only sourdough pizzeria and bakery in town, Driftwood serves slices are both round New York-inspired pies and Roman-style squares. The chefs work with eight regional farms to source fresh, quality items grown nearby for their pizzas. From hightop seating to pickup or delivery options, you can enjoy farm-to-table pizza right at the shop or in the comfort of your own home. 3615 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Eighty Acres Kitchen & Bar is a contemporary American dining spot with cozy, rustic barn-inspired design elements. And the aesthetic matches the farm-to-table menu. Farm-focused means that the menu frequently changes to reflect what is in season. The namesake even has farming roots — it’s inspired by the father of head chef and owner Don Winkie, who ran 80 acres of land. 1910 New Texas Road, Plum

Photo courtesy of EYV.

The new kid in town, EYV (which stands for “eat your veggies”) takes your typical vegetables and promotes them from supporting actor to the star of the show. The menu is focused on vegetarian-forward cuisine, but with innovative flavors and creative combinations, so you won’t miss the meat. Keeping true to the name, EYV not only highlights an herbivore diet, it also features Western Pennsylvania farms as well as Eastern Ohio growers. 424 E Ohio St., North Side

Photo courtesy of Farmer X Baker.

Farmer X Baker is a beloved addition to the fresh dining experience. The motto is “connecting people with nature through food” and the menu couldn’t be more aligned with the concept of bringing nutritious, locally grown food to the community. Not only does it help source the cafe at Allegheny River Trail Park with ingredients from its Root and Heart Farm, but other local vendors make up the rest. The veggie-forward menu really showcases what prioritizing locals can achieve. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall

The Foundry Table & Tap is a family-run restaurant that prides itself on farm-fresh pub fare. Highlighting scratch-made meals with local ingredients is one way that the seasonal menu shines. If you’re looking to really elevate your farm-to-table dining experience, the chef’s table is a reservation option that allows the kitchen to put some of the seasonal specialties on display. Arriving by boat? The restaurant is right along the Allegheny River, so you have the option to pick up your to-go order dockside. 381 North Shore Dr., North Side

Photo courtesy of Hartwood Restaurant & Whispers Pub.

The Hartwood Restaurant & Whispers Pub features local ingredients throughout the majority of its dishes. The menu changes daily to maximize the fresh products from Pennsylvania vendors. With items like beef from Bedford, dairy from Allison Park or lamb from Latrobe, there always seems to be an opportunity to spotlight regional providers. An authentic neighborhood establishment. 3400 Harts Run Road, Glenshaw

Photo courtesy of The Porch at Schenley’s Facebook page.

The Porch uses items from the restaurant’s on-site garden, with its own homegrown greens, vegetables and herbs finding a place on the menu. Chefs thoughtfully fill the rest of your plate with items from local purveyors, including a partnership with Penn’s Corner. Even the maple syrup comes from Emerick’s, a third-generation Pennsylvania producer. 221 Schenley Dr., Oakland

Spork food and beverage is inspired by the concept of using seasonal components at their maximum freshness to create approachable fine dining. The staff mills grain on site for fresh, house-made bread, pickles and ferments vegetables they’ve harvested, smokes their own meats and prepares fresh pastas. The quarter-acre farm adjacent to the restaurant yields a large portion of the produce. 5430 Penn Ave., Garfield

If you’re looking for other restaurants that are blazing a trail in the farm-to-table scene, peruse the Sustainable PGH restaurant finder, which connects diners to restaurants that are leading eco-friendly initiatives and highlighting local vendors.