By Emily Struhala

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Winter is back for its 12th year, beginning on Jan. 15, with new dining opportunities happening throughout the week. The biannual food showcase includes deals on multiple courses from 30-plus restaurants at a fixed price.

Back by popular demand for the first time since 2020 is Early Access, formerly known as Bonus Days. Early Access allows restaurants to serve Restaurant Week-exclusive dishes before Jan. 15. Restaurants participating in Early Access include Lemont Pittsburgh, Emiliano’s, McCormick & Schmick’s, Revival on Lincoln, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and The Porch. More restaurants are being added, so check online. Early Access begins on Friday, Jan. 12.

New to the Restaurant Week lineup are Del Frisco’s and The Factory South Shore. Other restaurants that are returning after a long hiatus include Coughlin’s Law, Hofbrauhaus, St. Clair Social and Hard Rock Cafe.

Some restaurants keep their menu the same each Restaurant Week while others change it up.

New Dishes For The New Year is the annual Winter Restaurant Week theme. Several new dishes include Shrimp Fra Diavolo from Mary’s Vine, Bone-in Center Cut Pork Chop from McCormick & Schmick’s, Bison Haslet from Carmella’s Plates and Pints and Chicken Cavatappi Pasta from Coast and Main Seafood and Chophouse.

Beet Wellington served at EYV as part of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. Photo courtesy of EYV Restaurant.

EYV Restaurant, which has been open for only a year, is participating differently than the rest of the restaurants. Its menu rotates seasonally, and instead of creating special dishes for Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, it offers the already rotating menu at a discounted rate. An appetizer, entree and dessert are selling for $45.24 per person, below the normal price of $55.

“We like to offer our whole menu for the week so guests who are trying the restaurant for the first time can get a sample of what we do,” says Michael Godlewski, owner and chef of EYV.

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Winter 2024 runs through Sunday, Jan 21.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, check out the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week website. Walk-ins are available at some locations, but reservations are highly recommended. For allergy and dietary accommodations, check with each establishment.

Prices for Pittsburgh Restaurant Week begin at $20.24 and range to $45.24 for all courses, excluding accommodations or alterations. Lunch options are available at some participating locations. Some price points are for two people.

