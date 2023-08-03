By Emily Struhala

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Summer 2023, which begins on Aug. 7, boasts an impressive lineup of more than 30 restaurants, catering to all kinds of palates. The weeklong event first launched in January 2012 and now runs in the winter and summer every year. The promotion includes exclusive menus featuring beverages, appetizers, entrees and desserts at a fixed price.

Samantha Malburg, operations manager at The Porch at Schenley Plaza, likes Pittsburgh Restaurant Week for the new people it brings to the restaurant.

The Porch operates two locations, Schenley Plaza in Oakland and The Porch at Siena in Upper St Clair. Both sites offer farm-to-table options to support local sustainability practices and make use of their own rooftop herb and vegetable gardens.

“Our restaurant(s) strive for freshest ingredients … we are very proud of our farm-to-table menu,” says Malburg, who has worked at The Porch for more than three years.

Pasta Bolognese served at The Porch during the January 2023 Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week.

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week also gives restaurants around the city the chance to use their creativity to offer unique menus for a limited time.

“It’s a great opportunity to create a specialty-priced menu,” notes Malburg.

Both locations of The Porch are participating in the upcoming Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, offering Pasta Bolognese with ricotta cheese, fresh garden basil and garlic toast as a dinner feature. This will be The Porch’s fifth time participating in Pittsburgh Restaurant Week.

Paris 66’s January 2021 Pittsburgh Restaurant Week menu included French onion soup, rainbow trout with butter, and crème brûlée. Photos courtesy of Paris 66.

Offerings from other establishments include Cedar Plank Parmesan Shrimp at the Grand Concourse, Veal Milanese at LeMont and Saumon Sauce Sorrel at Paris 66. Mary’s Vine is offering a Sunday Brunch menu including dishes such as Mulled Wine French Toast, Chickpea Skillet and Deconstructed Strawberry Shortcake. The Rivers Club also offers specialty cocktails included in its menu. Desserts include Popcorn Panna Cotta at Station, Chocolate Mousse at Revival on Lincoln and Crème Brûlée at Mitchell’s Fish Market.

Prices begin at $20.23 per person and go up to $45.23, including all courses. Customizations may include an surcharge. Menus will indicate available accommodations.

Menus for the event are available on the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week website, Facebook or Instagram.

Patrons can suggest eateries for future Pittsburgh Restaurant Week events by filling out an online form. Some establishments return year after year while others rotate out. Restaurants wishing to participate in future events can register and submit a menu.

Hanger Steak served at Station during January 2019 Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. Photo Courtesy of Alex Goodstein.

Brian McCollum, founder of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, also created Restaurant Week Roulette. This online feature shuffles the menus of participating restaurants, making it perfect for diners who enjoy spontaneity when choosing where to eat.

McCollum is also co-owner of 60 Minute Missions Escape Room, which has locations in Greensburg and Murrysville, and is a senior software engineer at Concurrent Technologies Corporation in Johnstown.

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Summer 2023 begins on Monday, Aug. 7, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online. To see a menu, or check allergen and dietary information, check with each establishment.

Emily Struhala is a Greensburg-based writer. She has contributed to Ocean City Magazine in New Jersey and the Latrobe Bulletin. When not writing, she enjoys exploring new events in the area and attending her local Zumba class.