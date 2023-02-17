It’s nearly springtime in Pittsburgh, which means it’s almost time to shift out of soup mode and into trying new places to eat. From Downtown to Oakland to Millvale, there are food-focused openings and reopenings happening all over town. We’ve also got news of another blow to the vegan scene with a closing announcement in Bellevue. Here’s what you need to know.

Ritual House opening set

After a delay, Ritual House will open in the Union Trust Building Downtown on Sunday, Feb. 26. The restaurant will feature breakfast, brunch, dinner and an extensive cocktail menu. Menu items include crab tater tots, Waldorf Chicken Salad, roasted chicken, CAB prime 30-day aged ribeye, lobster pot pie and linguini and clams. The retro dessert menu will include pecan balls, strawberry pretzel salad and baked Alaska.

Gussy’s Bagels announces new pizzeria

Gussy’s Bagels & Deli in Oakland is expanding to include a pizzeria in its shop. In addition to whole pies, the pizzeria will feature handmade thin-crust pizza and extra-large slices for lunch and dinner. The pizzeria will be open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and for dinner Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Cultural Gumbo to benefit Millvale Food + Energy Hub

On Saturday, Feb. 25, New Sun Rising and the Italian restaurant Sprezzatura are hosting a fundraiser at Mr. Small’s Funhouse in Millvale to help support the Millvale Food + Energy Hub. The funds will go toward repairs caused by an electrical fire at the space on Jan. 30. Food + Energy Hub tenants including Sprezzatura have been closed or displaced since the fire.

Photo courtesy of New Sun Rising.

Day Bracey will host the event, which will include live music by Red Beans & Rice and Brassholio, local visual artists such as Marlon Gist, Baron Batch and JY Originals, and screen printing with Quaishawn Whitlock.

Advance tickets are on sale now for $20 (or $30 at the door). Food, drinks and art will be available for purchase during the event.

Speckled Egg’s new opening

The Speckled Egg and Commonplace Coffee are set to open a collaborative space on S. 27th Street in the Town Square at SouthSide Works this spring. Speckled Egg Owner Jacqueline Schoedel says sharing the space will allow the culinary team to be more creative.

“We did something unique with this space; we built a bigger, open kitchen with a diner counter. There is space for our amazing culinary team to spread their wings,” says Schoedel. “We will be collaborating with Commonplace Coffee on different menu items and bringing along our almost famous espresso martini — made with CPC espresso of course!”

Last year, the two businesses signed a 10-year lease agreement to occupy a 6,120-square-foot space.

Photo courtesy of Khalil’s.

Khalil’s is back in business

After shutting down last October for renovations, one of Pittsburgh’s long-standing, family legacy restaurants returned this week.

The Middle Eastern restaurant Khalil’s on Baum Boulevard in Shadyside reopened its doors on Feb. 14.

The restaurant received a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation toward updating its facade.

Khalil’s plans to add an in-house marketplace with imported items from the Middle East along with a Mediterranean Sunday brunch later this spring.

Valkyrie Donuts leaves a hole with its closing

After more than a year of providing vegan donuts to Bellevue, Valkyrie Donuts has decided to shut its doors for good. Originally a Florida-based chain, this bakery offered visitors doughnuts, brownies, pies and breakfast sandwiches that were vegan and egg- and dairy-free. You can still get them if you find yourself in Orlando or St. Petersburg.