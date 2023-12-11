It’s less than a month until Dry January! (Pretty sure nobody looks forward to that, though now that so many establishments offer NA beer and fancy mocktails, it’ll be almost painless.) But for now, we drink. And the holiday celebrations are in full swing all over town.

First, a brief and very random sampling of local holiday beers on tap:

Cinderlands has She’s a Beaut and Lotta Sap, IPAs brewed with spruce tips and orange peel, as well as One More Sleep, an imperial gingerbread milk stout. Four Points has Lit, also brewed with spruce tips. Jolly Old Elf, a Christmas spiced ale, is on tap and in cans at Allusion Brewing, along with 2 Mile Table (maple pecan porter) and In Another Castle, a cranberry peach sour. It also has Wassail, made with its Baker Street Brown Ale, spiced rum, cider and mulling spices. It’s served warm at the brewery, or you can grab some cans and heat it up at home.

Acrospire’s offering Bockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (dunkel bock) and Holiday Cheer Cranberry Ale. Vincovats is Allegheny City’s winter warmer. You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out, an imperial milk stout with peanut butter and chocolate, is back on tap at both Hitchhiker locations. East End Brewing has Along Came a Holiday Cider, the house cider with cranberry and holiday spices added.

Details on Inner Groove’s and Penn Brewery’s offerings are below.

Tasting at D’s SixPax & Dogz

D’s SixPax & Dogz, one of the first local bars to feature a wide selection of craft beer, is offering a tasting of Troeg’s Mad Elf Ale batches from 2018 to 2023 at its Regent Square location.

“People love to taste them up against each other to compare the differences” as the beers age, says general manager Rena Agostinone.

A 4-ounce tasting of each of the six Mad Elves will be available. (Note: that’s 24 ounces of 11-percent beer, so maybe line up a DD or Uber.) Once a keg kicks, smaller tastings will be offered. Full pours of any batch can be ordered too.

D’s also has its usual selection of seasonal, holiday beers and hard-to-find beers on tap. (A recent lineup at Regent Square included North Coast Brewing’s Red Seal Ale, Dancing Gnome’s Etch and Brew Gentlemen’s Legendary Weapons.)

Penn Brewery gets festive

Penn Brewery has its excellent holiday beer, St. Nikolaus Bock Brewers Reserve, on tap at the North Side brewery and at its airport location, in case you’re heading out of town. It’s available at distributors around town too.

This year, it also introduced Sleigher Krampus Band Black IPA, a collaboration with Hounds Run Brewing, winners of this year’s North Hills Home Brew Fest competition. That one is on tap at both locations, but cans are sold only at the Vinial Street brewery.

Nut Roll Ale can be found around town too. (So can the Sleigher Krampus Band.) The Original Pittsburgh Winery has released its winter red blend. It also is making a seasonal red sangria, which features cinnamon and spiced black tea. Photo courtesy of Garrett Yurisko.

Wine and sangria and music

The Original Pittsburgh Winery has new wine and sangria to celebrate the season.

Its latest red blend includes sangiovese, zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, barbera and tempranillo grapes. The winery describes it as “a fusion of fruit-forward notes such as pomegranate, raspberry and bright cherry … balanced by a subtle finish of licorice and umami.”

The red wine sangria features “hints of cinnamon, passionfruit and spiced black tea.”

December events include a Toys For Tots gift drive show on Dec. 14 and a “holiday spectacular” with the Red Beans and Rice combo and Rick Sebak on Dec. 16. Back Home For The Holidays, a food drive and concert featuring Billy Price and Brooke Annibale is Dec. 20. Tickets.

Inner Groove’s holiday ale, Gingerbell Rock, is out now. Photo courtesy of Inner Groove.

More holiday events

Local breweries are getting in the spirit with a wide variety of events. On Dec. 13, Acclamation is hosting a cookie decorating class with the Pittsburgh Cookie Table.

On Dec. 15, it’s Get Lit With Santa, the annual Christmas party. Inner Groove Allentown is showing “Elf” on Dec. 15; The Nightmare Before Christmas, the taproom’s holiday party, is the next night.

Not holiday-related, strictly speaking, but it may remind you of Christmas mornings past: Grist House’s Brew-cade happens on Dec. 19. It will have both “Pac-Man” and “Street Fighter II” head-to-head arcade tables and games for XBox 360, Nintendo Switch, Wii and more. (These are old now, right? I go back to “Pong,” so not sure … .) Newer games too. And beer.

Wigle Whiskey in the Strip has joined the holiday pop-up craze, turning a portion of its space into Wigle Wonderland, through the end of December. It’ll be a perfect setting for a Pittsburgh Beer Choir holiday singalong on Dec. 17. Wigle’s Threadbare Cider has just brought out a caramel apple cider, which is available at Threadbare’s cider house and in cans. Threadbare Cider’s latest offering is a caramel apple variety. Photo courtesy of Wigle Whiskey.

Afterparty

There is life after Dec. 25, too: East End Brewing is bringing in old-time and bluegrass musicians with an eye to setting up regular jam sessions. A Bluegrass Jam is Dec. 27 at its Mt. Lebanon taproom. Love, Katie Distilling is going all out for New Year’s Eve, with a Black Tie Party, which will include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a champagne toast. Hazel Grove Brewing expects to open its Hazelwood brewpub by March. It’s among a number of new breweries and brewpubs opening in 2024. Photo courtesy of Barb Hartman.

Looking to 2024

So many new and established brewers are opening brewpubs in 2024, including Headley’s, Burgh’ers at the Highline (and in a huge space in Millvale), Trace Echo, Hazel Grove, CoStar, Jackworth Ginger Beer, Tortured Souls in New Kensington; and the three locals that will set up in the Hazelwood Brewery site: New France, Abstract Realm and a second Bonafide location. Calling it now: It’s going to be a good year.