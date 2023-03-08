Bring your own bottle. While the majority of restaurants have their own liquor license and serve adult beverages, there is a handful of eateries that offer a BYOB concept, giving diners the option to bring their own favorite bottle of wine or beer.

Learning a little BYOB etiquette before you arrive is essential to a fun dining experience. Know that different restaurants will have rules around patrons bringing their own alcoholic beverages. Typically, diners will see a corkage fee on the check at the end of the night. This can vary by place, so know before you go to avoid any surprise charges to the bill.

Photo courtesy of Piccolo Forno’s Facebook.

Piccolo Forno serves Italian dishes with a Tuscan flair. The cozy neighborhood establishment features a wide range of items on the menu, with wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta, housemade bread and a lasagna that would make your nonna ask for the recipe. Save room for dessert — the Dream Bomba is worth the extra calories with a peanut butter gelato with a caramel center and encased in chocolate. 3801 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Suggested pairing: Keep with the rustic Tuscan theme and bring along a bottle of Chianti or choose another bold red from the Montepulciano area of the region. If a pilsner is more your pleasure, bring along a couple of bottles of Peroni, a famed Italian lager.

The corkage fee is $6/bottle of wine and $3 per person for beer.

Photo courtesy of Noodlehead’s Facebook.

Guided by the tastes and dishes of Thailand street markets, Noodlehead is one of the more popular Thai restaurants in town. The pork belly steamed buns are addictively tasty, but save space for the star of the meal, any of the eight noodle dishes on the menu. With the option to add a protein of chicken, shrimp or tofu, the combinations can make for fresh flavors with each visit. While some Thai restaurants will hold back on the heat, Noodlehead will accommodate spice seekers, so know that a spicy order here really delivers. 242 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside

Suggested pairing: If you want to keep with the street food style, split a six-pack of Singha. Cracking open a Thai pale lager alongside an order of Pad Thai will transport you right to a Chiang Mai night market.

While there is no corkage fee here, there is a recycling fee of 75 cents per person. The restaurant is cash only, but there is an ATM on site.

Clifford’s feels like you’re bringing a bottle of wine over to a friend’s dinner party. The family-run restaurant has been serving up dishes for over 30 years. Items are scratch-made and fresh, local seasonal ingredients are peppered throughout the menu. 514 Upper Harmony Road, Evans City

Suggested pairing: With choices of duck, pork and steak entrees, Pinot Noir is a complementary flavor profile. Often medium-bodied, with stone fruit flavors from cherry or plum, the autumnal notes can enhance any filet or chop.

Nicky’s Thai Kitchen is a city favorite and a frequent readers’ choice award winner. With three locations, you can satiate your craving for Thai cuisine from all sides of the city. For diners with food sensitivities, there is a vegan and gluten-free menu. The Asian-inspired dishes are all total crowdpleasers, so it’s an ideal place to bring a few friends to share dishes and drinks. Locations Downtown, North Side and North Hills

Suggested pairing: A Pinot Gris is a great complement to Thai food. The semi-dry white is a match for nearly any Thai dish.

The North Side location has a $5 corkage fee, while the Downtown and North Hills locations have a $15 fee for wine and a $3 fee for beer.

Photo courtesy of Alla Famiglia’s Facebook.

Alla Famiglia is Italian fine dining where you bring that nice bottle of wine with you for a special occasion. From a small town south of Rome all the way to Pittsburgh, the concept of family extends to the dinner menu with generous portions and homestyle cooking. The house specialty is the veal chops dish, with a choice of three different preparation styles. 804 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown

Suggested pairing: There is a wine director who has put together a comprehensive list of wines from all over the world. You do have the option to bring your own bottle and why not find a nice white wine from Lazio, the region of the restaurant’s heritage? A bottle of Frascati or Bellone will have you drinking as the Romans did.

There is a limit of two 175ml bottles per table along with a $30 corking fee.

Senyai may not have a wine list, but what this BYOB does have is training and expertise straight from Bangkok. These dishes are a reflection of owner Tu Wade’s home country. With saporous soups and flavorsome stir-fries, the meal is just one part of the sensory journey. When dining, don’t forget to look up: the ceiling is a unique visually artistic element with 275 slats arranged to almost mimic noodles sloshing in broth. 5865 Elsworth Ave., Shadyside

Suggested pairing: Cool off your taste buds with a crisp Riesling. An Austrian or German vineyard has just the slight sweetness that works well with seafood and fragrant curries. There is a bottle shop right around the corner, so if the wine slips your mind, you can pick up your beverage en route.

The corkage fee is $5 per wine bottle.

BYOB brunch

Don’t forget BYOB can expand past dinner service, and brunch is another opportunity to participate in the experience.

Photo courtesy of Simone’s.

Simone’s breakfast, brunch and lunch spot is where you can go for a burger or Eggs Benedict to go with your mimosa. The Pittsburgh native put together all the hits you look for in a solid brunch location, with a few twists on some classics. 665 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon

Suggested pairing: Brunch drinks are synonymous with bubbly bottles. Bringing a Prosecco or sparkling wine for mimosas is a sure crowdpleaser. They have fresh squeezed orange juice, making for a crisp citrus pairing with champagne.

There is a $5 corkage fee.

Another brunch spot south of the city, Oak Hill Post, is creating diner-inspired dishes with fine dining attention to detail. The biscuits are top-notch, and many of the offerings have vegetarian alternatives, so there is something for every diner. Be aware that this is a no-reservations establishment, so seating is first come, first served. The menu rotates often, so keep tabs on exciting new additions via Instagram. 600 Brookline Blvd., Brookline

Suggested pairing: Elevated brunch flavors call for a twist on a classic brunch drink accompaniment. Skip the OJ and bring ingredients for a Bellini instead. Chill a bottle of your traditional champagne or sparkling wine and serve it along with a peach purée.

There is a $5 per bottle or six-pack corkage fee.