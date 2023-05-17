It’s always sad to say goodbye to a well-loved restaurant or bar, especially if it’s been a part of your formative years — as Fuel and Fuddle has been for scores of Pitt students — or it offers a taste of a home far away, like Casa Brasil.

These are two major pieces of Pittsburgh’s restaurant scene, and both are closing in a few weeks.

Here’s how to pay them a visit before they close their doors for good.

Fuel and Fuddle 212 Oakland Ave., Oakland

The sad rumor is true: Fuel and Fuddle is closing its doors on Friday, May 26, owner Brandon Smith announced on social media. “Our lease is up, and the rent, and just about everything else has become too much for us,” the posts on Twitter and Facebook read.

The favorite bar of many a Pittsburgh college student, Fuel and Fuddle opened in Oakland in 1996. Its first owners were Jerry Dilembo and Mike Hanley, who later went on to run Uncle Sam’s Subs and Burgatory.

A former Fuel and Fuddle server, Smith bought the place in 2014.

Casa Brasil 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park

One of a dwindling number of Brazilian restaurants in Pittsburgh, Casa Brasil’s owners said on social media they’ll be closing up shop on Wednesday, May 31.

“Building a business by the community and for the community is one of Casa Brasil’s legacy and we want to live true to that until the last minute,” the Instagram post reads.

Casa Brasil will close on May 31. Photo courtesy of Casa Brasil.

Co-owners Keyla Nogueira Cook and Tim Guthrie started Casa Brasil as a pop-up restaurant in 2018, and moved into their permanent home on Bryant Street a year later, where it also hosted live music by local bands and DJs.

Casa Brasil plans to go out on a high note, however; Cook and Guthrie promise some special events “as we decided to end this challenging and yet beautiful journey on a celebratory note. And we hope you can celebrate with us.”

Watch their Instagram and website for more details over the next few weeks.