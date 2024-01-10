Oliver Pinder considers his two dogs to be his oldest children.

Next in line come his sourdough bread starters.

“I care for them almost as much” as my pets, says the founder and owner of Wild Rise Bakery.

Wild Rise’s sourdough loaves and ball-shaped boules are his favorites among the bakery’s offerings, which also include pastries, muffins, cakes and pies.

Pinder, 34, launched the wholesale and direct-order business during the Covid-19 pandemic when he and millions of other bakers were spending lots of time at home tending to their flour-and-water-based bread starters and watching them ferment.

Wild Rise sourdough is a rich brown – the result of using gluten-free buckwheat flour, which is a staple in the bakery’s Point Breeze kitchen.

Pinder makes only gluten-free recipes because of his own dietary requirements and saw a viable market for his business because of the “dearth of gluten-free options in Pittsburgh and the world,” he says.

Besides direct orders at its website, Wild Rise’s products are available at retail locations including Bloomfield Saturday Market, East End Food Co-op, Millvale Market, Everyday Cafe, Speckled Egg and other shops and cafes throughout the region. Owner Oliver Pinder prepares gluten-free sourdough loaves at Wild Rise Bakery’s commercial kitchen space in the XFactory in Point Breeze. Photo by Joyce Gannon.

The bakery recently won a $15,000 grant from the Black Kitchen Initiative, a partnership of Kraft Heinz Co., The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, that provides capital for Black-owned restaurants and food enterprises.

Kraft Heinz, with some administrative offices in Pittsburgh, has invested $3 million in the Black Kitchen Initiative since it launched in 2021.

Wild Rise is one of 62 businesses nationwide awarded grants this year.

Last year, Everyday Cafe, Homewood, won a $15,000 grant, which it used for a social media and advertising campaign.

Wild Rise plans to use its money to install a new heating–cooling-ventilation system in the commercial kitchen it occupies at the XFactory, a century-old former industrial warehouse that houses a mix of tenants including light manufacturers, creative makers and co-working.

As he kneaded bread dough on a recent gray and rainy morning, Pinder noted the cool temperature in the 1,400-square-foot kitchen is ideal for baking.

But in the summer months, trying to prevent frosting from melting and keeping workers comfortable as ovens run for hours is a challenge that the Black Kitchen grant will help mitigate, he says.

His team currently includes three full-time bakers and two part-time workers who handle deliveries and assist in the kitchen where Wild Rise mixes its gluten-free flours. A gluten-free sourdough loaf made by Wild Rise Bakery. Photo courtesy of Wild Rise Bakery.

A native of New York City, Pinder was raised in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago where “food is always part of the culture.”

His late father was a chef and his mother works in catering part time.

“I grew up watching my mom make bread. It’s just part of life.”

He returned to the U.S. for college at Pace University, New York, where he studied English literature, women and gender studies, and political science.

Then he spent several years in South Africa where he attended culinary school before landing in Pittsburgh to earn a master of arts in food studies at Chatham University.

Locally, he’s worked for several restaurants including Legume and Butterjoint, and catering firm Black Radish Kitchen.

Though Pinder has considered opening a retail shop, he wants to be in a “good place financially” to be able to ramp up production to handle walk-in sales, afford the more costly ingredients needed for gluten-free baking, pay staff and avoid waste.

“The downside of a beautifully stocked bakery case is that you have to fill it,” he says.

He’s found Pittsburgh to be a welcoming location for a Black-owned business and says the city offers resources he might not be able to obtain if he wasn’t a minority.

Wild Rise secured a low-interest, $100,000 loan from the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Minority Business Growth Loan Fund to purchase kitchen equipment; and received help with a business plan at Chatham’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship, which assists entrepreneurs of all genders, minorities and veterans.

“I think getting the URA loan and Black Kitchen grant helped me as someone who isn’t coming to a business with family money support or deep pockets.”