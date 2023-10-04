From his 30-year vantage point as a nationally renowned expert in business management, organizational strategy and economic development, Point Park University’s new President Chris W. Brussalis has isolated one vital factor he predicts will contribute strongly to the continued revival of Downtown:

Point Park University.

“Downtowns of the future are going to become centers for arts and entertainment,” he says. “They’re going to be driven by the creator economy. And you know what? That’s what we do at Point Park. We are Pittsburgh’s Downtown university.”

In February, Brussalis was appointed interim president following the departure of Don Green; this July, the university board of trustees (on which Brussalis has served since 2018) unanimously voted to advance his interim status to permanent.

Brussalis and the board have initiated an ambitious agenda to increase Point Park enrollment and raise funds for new academic programs and campus facilities. Building on the university’s strategic plan and the expected results from a new planning process, Brussalis believes Point Park is ready to be recognized as “one of most dynamic urban universities in America.”

It’s an optimism shaped not only by his business background as chairman of The Hill Group and adjunct professor of management and policy at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, but from years of volunteer effort with Leadership Pittsburgh, the ALS Association, Phi Delta Theta Foundation, American Society for Competitiveness, Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall and Pine-Richland Youth Wrestling.

NEXTpittsburgh spoke to Brussalis about his vision for Point Park University and the role higher education can play in America’s urban communities.

Chris W. Brussalis was named president of Point Park University in July. Photo by John Beale.

* * *

NEXTpittsburgh: What’s a key element for the growth of Point Park University?

Chris W. Brussalis: The key is experiential learning. Inspiring imagination and creativity through experiential learning. We believe that adults learn best by doing, and we do all this to advance society. That’s our purpose. That’s what we’re all about. We are going to be one of the most dynamic urban universities in America, and we think we’re well on our way.

NEXTpittsburgh: The university’s student enrollment is just under 3,300. With current or projected facilities, is there a number that seems to be optimal?

Brussalis: We’re going to get back up to 5,000 students. When you imagine close to 6,000 students and faculty in Downtown, that creates a vibrancy. We have $120 million of capital projects that will launch some world-class facilities. We need more performance space for us and for other cultural venues Downtown. And we want to couple that with mixed generational housing. We are affiliated with Pittsburgh Scholar House. My understanding is that there are 300 single women with children who want to start a degree or finish a degree. We want to house those families.

NEXTpittsburgh: There’s also a rising trend in retirement housing linked with universities.

Brussalis: Where is a better place to retire than a university campus that’s in one of the most beautiful cities in North America, where you’re across the street from beautiful recreational facilities, a half block from the Pittsburgh Playhouse, a block from Market Square, two blocks from the Cultural District?

We are going to create more living opportunities Downtown and more vibrancy Downtown. And the key to that presence is the performing arts. We’re starting with the base of our world-class Conservatory of Performing Arts. And we’re going to create more synergies among the Conservatory and our other five schools — Rowland School of Business, School of Arts and Sciences, School of Communication, School of Education, School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Point Park University President Chris W. Brussalis talks with Point Park international students Giulia Follador, center, and Ana Baruh Krstic. Photo by John Beale.

I think it’s an exciting time for Point Park University and for Downtown, because Point Park can be the catalyst to take Downtown to a new level.

NEXTpittsburgh: Speaking of new levels, you were involved in the New Idea Factory here a few years back. What was your role and what got you excited about that concept?

Brussalis: It was in 2000, and the first Allegheny County Executive, Jim Roddey, asked me to head up his economic development transition. We concocted this crazy idea called the New Idea Factory and said let’s put together all our transition teams in all these different areas and add people from the community to generate ideas on how to improve life in Allegheny County. I think we generated 300 ideas, many of which were practical and were implemented.

The Wall Street Journal did a story on it and said it was the largest transition effort of a major metropolitan area in the history of the United States at the time. It was a great opportunity to infuse citizens into the process of government and policy making.

NEXTpittsburgh: Maybe it’s time to revive the New Idea Factory in a university setting?

Brussalis: That’s one of the other things we’re infusing in Point Park — entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial opportunities. We’re going to be establishing an accelerator focused in this sweet spot of arts, entertainment, and entertainment technology and media. We feel we’re going to be able to fund it up to $5 million to $10 million within a year to create ideas and intellectual property for our students, faculty, staff and friends of the university.

NEXTpittsburgh: How do you get your new ideas?

Brussalis: I listen a lot, and I listen to diverse voices. People have all different experiences and backgrounds, and if you listen to enough ideas — after you vet some things — things are going to float to the surface.

Point Park University President Chris W. Brussalis believes the university can be a catalyst to take Downtown to a new level. Photo by John Beale.

NEXTpittsburgh: Does the four-year traditional university degree have the same career value as it has in the past?

Brussalis: Nothing against other paths beyond a four-year traditional degree, but that four-year traditional degree with a possible advanced degree does significantly enhance the probability of higher earning potential. There’s no doubt about it.

Why it’s particularly important in a school like Point Park is that we’re all about experiential learning. We’re all about teaching our students to be lifelong learners. We’re teaching them how to translate that knowledge into application, because learning is something they’re going to keep repeating their entire careers.

NEXTpittsburgh: We’re seeing the parameters of “career” change continuously.

Brussalis: Higher education is about being trained and being disciplined to be a lifelong learner. How to assess what’s going on and be nimble and adapt and apply those techniques to the challenges of tomorrow. That’s what we do a particularly good job of at Point Park University.