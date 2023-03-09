Allegheny County is partnering with Pennsylvania Resources Council to offer a glass recycling program.

Individuals can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs — and you don’t have to sort them. All containers should be empty and rinsed but lids and labels can still be on — just make sure there aren’t any plastic bottles hiding in the mix. People who bring bags and boxes to carry their glass recyclables must discard them off-site.

The county glass recycling drop-off schedule runs from 7 a.m. to sundown at the following sites:

Settlers Cabin Park, Wave Pool Parking Lot, 635 Ridge Road: April 15-20

Round Hill Park, Main Parking Lot near Duck Pond, 651 Round Hill Road: May 20-25



Deer Lakes Park, Veteran Shelter Parking Lot, 1090 Baileys Run Road: June 3–8

Hartwood Acres Park, Amphitheater Overflow Lot, 4100 Middle Road: July 8-13

White Oak Park, Chestnut Shelter and Playground Lot, 2632 McClintock Road: Sept. 9-14

North Park, Swimming Pool Parking Lot, S. Ridge Drive: Oct. 7-12

South Park, Ice Rink Parking Lot, Corrigan Drive and 100 Acres Drive: Nov. 11-16

