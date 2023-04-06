In anticipation of Earth Day on April 22, Pittsburgh is showcasing its dedication to protecting the environment and fostering a sustainable future. This year’s celebrations offer a range of engaging activities, from communal cleanups to educational seminars that promise to educate and motivate attendees.

Here are a few highlights throughout April to help you commemorate Earth Day.

Join the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy for a day full of festivities at Schenley Plaza on Earth Day. Beginning at noon, enjoy larger-than-life lawn games, balloon artists, free food, nature-themed events, live music and more. In addition, the YMCA’s Y on the Fly program will provide additional family-friendly activities to enjoy.

Along with the celebration on April 22, the Parks Conservancy is hosting similar events every Saturday this month at parks across the county.

Allegheny Commons Park hosts a celebration on April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a storytime and create a colorful display along the park’s paths using sidewalk chalk. Meet at Lake Elizabeth on the North Side.

McKinley Park in Beltzhoover will celebrate on April 15 from noon to 3 p.m. You must register if you want to attend the event’s free mushroom walk.

August Wilson Park hosts an Earth Day event in the Hill District on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Running in conjunction with the Meet Me in the Park series, the eco-festivities include the City Nature Challenge Demo as well as special activities geared toward families with children under 8. Register for free.

Earth Day Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Earth Day celebration on April 22 includes a Tailgate Tour of the Hill District, Market Square and PNC Park starting at 11 a.m. There will be food, workshops, music and more.

Celebrate Earth Day on the South Side with Friends of the Riverfront, REI, the South Side Community Council, and other partners on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head to South Side Riverfront Park along the Three Rivers Heritage & Water Trails for trail-focused activities, outdoor vendors, volunteer opportunities, food, music and entertainment. There will also be chances to win prizes, including a $100 REI gift card. Visitors must register online for time-sensitive activities.

Carnegie Science Center. Photo by Tracy Certo.

H2Oh! River Weekend invites families and friends of all ages to explore Pittsburgh’s three rivers on April 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carnegie Science Center. Delve into the chemistry behind transforming river water into clean drinking water, meet freshwater ambassador animals at the Science Center, chat with scientists and embark on a river scavenger hunt. The festival is free with general admission.

If you’re new to birding and looking to join a group in Pittsburgh’s parks, Naturalist Educator Stephen Bucklin is inviting beginners to join him for the Birding Pittsburgh’s Parks series. Binoculars will be provided during the 1-mile walk over flat paved surfaces, sidewalks and lawns. Meet at the large white tent in Schenley Plaza on Monday, April 10, at 8 a.m. You can also go birdwatching on May 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Westinghouse Park in North Point Breeze. Register online for the free event.

Volunteers are invited to join the Allegheny Commons garden maintenance and park cleanup event at Lake Elizabeth on April 12 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Close-toed shoes are mandatory, and long pants and shoes with ankle support are recommended. Free street parking is available, and a bathroom is located on-site. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated. Register online for the free event.