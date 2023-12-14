What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Dec. 14-17? Find out below. For holiday markets go here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Opening Reception and Book Signing at Bottom Feeder Books

6-8 p.m.

Tucked away in Point Breeze is a bookworm’s paradise with titles spanning art, film, music, literature, philosophy, design and more. It’s the perfect setting for Pittsburgh photographers Ed Panar and Melissa Catanese to debut and sign copies of their books: “Winter Nights, Walking” and “The Lottery.” Head back to Bottom Feeder on Dec. 16, when Pittsburgh artists Keith Caves and Josh Rievel will sell their collaborative, limited-edition T-shirts and artwork featuring horror film themes.

Carnegie Museum of Art. Photo by Sean Eaton.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Winter Exhibition Celebration at Carnegie Museum of Art

6-8 p.m.

Warm your fingers, toes and soul with art, music and community. Enjoy free admission during this festive party highlighting the museum’s newest exhibitions: “Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground,” “Amie Siegel: Panorama,” “Pittsburgh Satellite Reef” and “The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection” — plus the Neapolitan presepio and Carnegie Trees. Providing the night’s soundtrack will be André Solomon (flute), Aaron Basskin (drum synthesizer and loop station), Trē Seguritan Abalos (flutes) and Stephen Chin (tabla). The Museum of Art Store and a cash bar will be open. Information.

“Black Nativity.” Photo by Redwood Media Group.

Thursday, Dec. 14-Sunday, Dec. 17: Black Nativity at the Stephen Foster Memorial

8 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit with this classic retelling of the Nativity story from an African-American perspective. Featuring the Shona Sharif African Dance & Drum Ensemble, the annual holiday tradition celebrates its milestone 30th anniversary in Pittsburgh. Adapted and directed by Maurice Redwood, the passionate production features gospel music and African drumming and dancing. Tickets. More holiday concerts.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.” Photo by Kristi Jan Hoover.

Thursday, Dec. 14-Sunday, Dec. 17: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at City Theatre

Various times

Be transported to an era two years after the end of Jane Austen’s iconic “Pride and Prejudice” to make new holiday memories with the English writer’s beloved characters. What happens when “an unexpected guest’s appearance sparks dreams of love?” Join the Bennets, Darcys and Bingleys as they gather for Christmas at Pemberley to find out. Penned by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Kyle Haden, the play focuses on Mary Bennet, the middle sister in Austen’s 1813 novel. Tickets.

Saturday, Dec. 16: AWCommunity Day: Holiday Edition at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Families are invited to celebrate Kwanzaa during this free festival as they learn about the African-American holiday through hands-on activities. Shop for handmade jewelry, art and clothing and check out performances by the Alumni Theater Company and Flow Band. Watch Kwanzaa dancers and drummers and snap family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register.

Collage courtesy of Glitterbox Theater.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Glitterbox Theater Holiday Variety Show at Bloomfield Liedertafel Singing Society

7 p.m.

Get holly jolly with the creative Glitterbox crew. While its new HQ is undergoing construction in Homestead, the theater is hosting an evening of revelry and community performances in Bloomfield. While there, be sure to purchase the hot-off-the-presses 2024 calendar to help support the grassroots organization. Register.

Highmark Holiday Pops at Heinz Hall. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Friday, Dec. 15-Sunday, Dec. 17: Highmark Holiday Pops at Heinz Hall

Various times

Kids from 1 to 92 are in for a special treat this holiday season with one of the city’s most cherished family traditions — Highmark Holiday Pops. Park your sleigh at Heinz Hall to experience all your holiday favorites performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. Conducted by Daniel Meyer, this year’s production features vocalists Melinda Doolittle and Christopher Sanders plus a cameo from that jolly old guy with the red suit. It’s also the perfect time to snap a selfie in the decked-out grand lobby. Tickets.

Friday, Dec. 15-Sunday, Dec. 17: “A Musical Christmas Carol” at the Byham Theater

Various times

If you love him as September “the Observer” in the sci-fi TV show “Fringe” — or in his many Tony Award-winning Broadway roles — you can’t miss Michael Cerveris when he returns to the Burgh to reinvent the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The multitalented actor, singer and guitarist — whose parents used to live in Pittsburgh — joins Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and a host of colorful characters for a fresh take on the Dickens’ classic directed by Scott Evans. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Allegheny Land Trust.

Saturday, Dec. 16 & Sunday, Dec. 17 at Wingfield Pines Conservation Area & Dead Man’s Hollow

8-10 a.m. & 8-11 a.m.

If you’ve always wanted to participate in the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, this weekend you’ve got not one but two chances to do so. Become a citizen scientist as you contribute to the country’s longest-running community science bird project. Start the weekend bright and early at Wingfield Pines Conservation Area in Upper St. Clair, where you’ll learn how to use field guides and iNaturalist methods to identify and catalog birds. On Sunday, Dec. 17, head out to Dead Man’s Hollow near Boston Ballfield in McKeesport. Led by an environmental educator, you’ll hike along the GAP Trail while cataloging birds. The group’s data will be submitted as part of the first Christmas Bird Count conducted in the Mon Valley. How cool is that? Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000. Photo courtesy of Ken Phillips Group.

Sunday, Dec. 17: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like ALASKA … A Christmas Show” at Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

8 p.m.

If you cheered her on during the fabulous fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” then you can’t miss the holiday homecoming of drag superstar Alaska. After launching her career in legendary local bars like Pegasus and the Blue Moon — and going on to win season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” — Alaska brings her nationally touring holiday extravaganza to town for just one naughty but nice night. On her website, the drag queen invites fans to “Gather round the open fire and join Alaska and her longtime musical collaborator Jeremy in a heartwarming evening of story and song that will melt your heart and the polar icecaps.” The show is open to all ages. Tickets.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including holiday markets, outdoor recreation, live music, festivals, shopping and family activities.